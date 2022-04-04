today's leftovers
-
Meet the Administrators of the RSOCKS Proxy Botnet
Authorities in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands and the U.K. last week said they dismantled the “RSOCKS” botnet, a collection of millions of hacked devices that were sold as “proxies” to cybercriminals looking for ways to route their malicious traffic through someone else’s computer. While the coordinated action did not name the Russian hackers allegedly behind RSOCKS, KrebsOnSecurity has identified its owner as a 35-year-old Russian man living abroad who also runs the world’s top spam forum.
-
HDMI Is An Attack Surface, So Here’s An HDMI Firewall
Many years of using televisions, monitors, and projectors have conditioned us into treating them as simple peripherals whose cables carry only video. A VGA cable may have an i2c interface for monitor detection, but otherwise it presents little security risk. An HDMI interface on the other hand can carry an increasing number of far more capable ports, meaning that it has made the leap from merely a signal cable to being a connector stuffed with interesting attack vectors for a miscreant. Is it time for an HDMI firewall? [King Kévin] thinks so, because he’s made one.
-
Open Source Brings Good Things to Life [Ed: The author of this fluff, Dan Whiting, chooses proprietary software]
-
500 Individuals Received Training & Certification Scholarships by The Linux Foundation [Ed: Ankush Das continues to post marketing spam for the so-called 'Linux' Foundation; they almost certainly pay for this spam]
-
Afshan Ahmed Khan: Outreachy Week-3: Everybody struggles [Ed: "Everybody struggles" became a chorus for "cannot complete my assignment" and "it's OK", as if nobody is supposed to accomplish it but that's not a failure of Outreachy]
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 430 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Libre Arts - LSP Plugins 1.2.2
Vladimir Sadovnikov released a new version of his free/libre LSP PLugins pack, this time featuring a multiband dynamics plugin in four variations: left/right, midside, mono, and stereo. Basically it’s an 8-band compressor (only 4 enabled by default to start small probably).
First Beta for Krita 5.1.0 Released
We’re releasing the first beta for Krita 5.1.0 today. Krita 5.1.0 is packed with new features! For the full list, check out the work-in-progress full release notes!
Recent comments
31 min 9 sec ago
1 hour 36 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
2 hours 9 min ago
3 hours 15 min ago
3 hours 26 min ago
15 hours 33 min ago
15 hours 39 min ago
17 hours 37 min ago
18 hours 14 min ago