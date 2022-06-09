Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Kernel: LWN Articles About Linux and LSFMM

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 23rd of June 2022 07:50:43 AM Filed under
Linux
  • /dev/userfaultfd

    The userfaultfd() system call allows one thread to handle page faults for another in user space. It has a number of interesting use cases, including the live migration of virtual machines. There are also some less appealing use cases, though, most of which are appreciated by attackers trying to take control of a machine. Attempts have been made over the years to make userfaultfd() less useful as an exploit tool, but this patch set from Axel Rasmussen takes a different approach by circumventing the system call entirely.

    A call to userfaultfd() returns a special file descriptor attached to the current process. Among other things, this descriptor can be used (with ioctl()) to register regions of memory. When any thread in the current process encounters a page fault in a registered area, it will be blocked and an event will be sent to the userfaultfd() file descriptor. The managing thread, on reading that event, has several options for how to resolve the fault; these include copying data into a new page, creating a zero-filled page, or mapping in a page that exists elsewhere in the address space. Once the fault has been dealt with, the faulting thread will continue its execution.

    A thread will normally encounter a page fault while running in user space; it may have dereferenced a pointer to a not-present page, for example. But there are times that page faults can happen within the kernel. As a simple example, consider a read() call; if the buffer provided to read() is not resident in RAM, a page fault will result when the kernel tries to access it. At that point, execution will be blocked as usual, but it will be blocked in the kernel rather than in user space.

  • Zoned storage

    Zoned storage is a form of storage that offers higher capacities by making tradeoffs in the kinds of writes that are allowed to the device. It was the topic of a storage and filesystem session led by Luis Chamberlain at the 2022 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-management and BPF Summit (LSFMM). Over the years, zoned storage has been a frequent topic at LSFMM, going back to LSFMM 2013, where support for shingled magnetic recording (SMR) devices, which were the starting point for zoned storage, was discussed.

    Chamberlain began with the news that a zoned storage microconference had been accepted for this year's Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC). He encouraged attendees to submit topics and hoped it was an opportunity to introduce more user-space developers to zoned-storage concepts. LPC will be held September 12-14 in Dublin, Ireland.

  • Retrieving kernel attributes

    At the 2022 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-management and BPF Summit (LSFMM), Amir Goldstein and Miklos Szeredi led a discussion on a new interface for extracting information from kernel objects using the filesystem extended-attributes (xattr) interface. Since Szeredi was not present in Palm Springs, he co-led the session virtually over Zoom audio, which was the only filesystem session with a virtual leader at LSFMM this year. Szeredi's proposal for an interface of that sort had been posted just the day before the session.

    Goldstein started things off by noting that there are several use cases where there is a need for a new API to obtain bits of information from the kernel, so it seems like a good idea to create a common API that can meet those needs. Szeredi proposed the getfattr mechanism, which builds on the xattr interface; Goldstein said that he was happy with the idea, as were Szeredi and Dave Chinner, who suggested the idea a year or so ago. In addition, other than an objection to binary data, Greg Kroah-Hartman was "not unhappy" with the idea.

    Szeredi took over to describe the proposal in more detail. The intent is to be able to get attributes from some kernel objects; those could be mounts or inodes, but processes or other objects are possible as well. There are several existing interfaces for getting this kind of information, but each has a different way to access the attributes, so it would be nice to have a unified interface, he said.

    The xattr API was repurposed for his proposal. It uses a different namespace for the new attributes, however, in order to ensure that legacy code will not break due to unexpected new attributes. For example, listxattr() would not return attributes from the new namespace. One objection to the interface is that it is not efficient enough if there is a need to retrieve multiple attributes. Szeredi said that would need to be tested to see if it is truly a problem, but if so, the API could be extended with a bulk-retrieval mechanism.

  • A discussion on readahead

    Readahead is an I/O optimization that causes the system to read more data than has been requested by an application—in the belief that the extra data will be requested soon thereafter. At the 2022 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-management and BPF Summit (LSFMM), Matthew Wilcox led a session to discuss readahead, especially as it relates to network filesystems, with assistance from Steve French and David Howells. The latency of the underlying storage needs to factor into the calculation of how much data to read in advance, but it is not entirely clear how to do so.

    Wilcox began by describing readahead a bit. If user space is reading a file one byte at a time, Linux does not actually read the data that way; instead, it issues reads for a bigger chunk, say 64KB, which gets stored in the page cache. There is a certain amount of latency between the time a page is requested from the storage and when it appears in the page cache; that latency varies greatly over the wide variety of storage types that Linux supports. For network storage, those types can range from locally stored data on multi-gigabit Ethernet to data stored halfway around the world over decidedly slower links. Similarly, for local storage it can range from a 5GB-per-second NVMe SSD to some "crappy USB key picked up from a vendor at a trade show". There is "a lot of stuff to contend with there".

  • Remote participation at LSFMM

    As with many conferences these days, the 2022 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-management and BPF Summit (LSFMM) had a virtual component. The main rooms were equipped with a camera trained on the podium, thus the session leader, so that remote participants could watch; this camera connected into a Zoom conference that allowed participation from afar. In a session near the end of the conference, led by conference organizer Josef Bacik, remote participants were invited to share their experiences—on camera—with those who were there in person. It was an opportunity to discuss what went right—and wrong—with an eye toward improving the experience for future events.

    Ric Wheeler was first up; he said that aside from the first few minutes where he could not hear anyone, "it was a good virtual experience". Mel Gorman echoed that and noted that it "was infinitely superior to not being able to participate at all". One thing he noted is that the "raised hands" in the Zoom interface were not monitored in some sessions. There were two sessions that he remembered where the speaker asked for objections or other comments and he was left "screaming at the mic". It is difficult to keep an eye on that when leading a session, he said; it was only a minor detraction from the overall great experience.

»

More in Tux Machines

today's leftovers

  • Recent Windows Server updates break VPN, RDP, RRAS connections

    This month’s Windows Server updates are causing a wide range of issues, including VPN and RDP connectivity problems on servers with Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) enabled.

  • BSD Now 460: OpenBSD airport folklore

    Containerd gains support for launching Linux containers on FreeBSD, OpenBSD 7.1 on PINE64 RockPro64, true minimalistic window manager does not exist, OpenBSD folklore, HardenedBSD May 2022 Status Report, DragonFlyBSD 6.2.2 out, and more

  • How to use a circuit breaker pattern for site reliability engineering | Opensource.com

    Distributed systems have unique requirements for the site reliability engineer (SRE). One of the best ways to maintain site reliability is to enforce a certain set of best practices. These act as guidelines for configuring infrastructure and policies.

  • Chromebooks have become the Swiss Army Knife of computing [Ed: No, proper GNU/Linux did this and still does this. ChromeOS is spyware.]

    11 years. 11 short years since the Chromebook was first released to the public. (ChromeOS was introduced in 2009 but the first consumer Chromebook actually launched in May of 2011.) In just over a decade, ChromeOS has evolved into a massive ecosystem the like so of which, not even Sundar himself could have predicted. You may have heard someone say “a Chromebook is nothing more than a browser” and once upon a time, that would have been fairly accurate. Problem is, that synopsis has stuck around entirely too long and has created a stigma around ChromeOS that prevents many from even giving a Chromebook a chance.

Programming Leftovers

  • The Rust Programming Language Blog: Call for testing: Cargo sparse-registry

    The Cargo nightly sparse-registry feature is ready for testing. The feature causes Cargo to access the crates.io index over HTTP, rather than git. It can provide a significant performance improvement, especially if the local copy of the git index is out-of-date or not yet cloned.

  • This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 448
  • Vetting the cargo

    Modern language environments make it easy to discover and incorporate externally written libraries into a program. These same mechanisms can also make it easy to inadvertently incorporate security vulnerabilities or overtly malicious code, which is rather less gratifying. The stream of resulting vulnerabilities seems like it will never end, and it afflicts relatively safe languages like Rust just as much as any other language. In an effort to avoid the embarrassment that comes with shipping vulnerabilities (or worse) by way of its dependencies, the Mozilla project has come up with a new supply-chain management tool known as "cargo vet".

  • Rethinking Fedora's Java packaging

    Linux distributors are famously averse to shipping packages with bundled libraries; they would rather ship a single version of each library to be shared by all packages that need it. Many upstream projects, instead, are fond of bundling (or "vendoring") libraries; this leads to tension that has been covered here numerous times in the past (examples: 1, 2 3, 4, 5, ...). The recent Fedora discussion on bundling libraries with its Java implementation would look like just another in a long series, but it also shines a light on the unique challenges of shipping Java in a fast-moving community distribution. As is often the case with Fedora, the conversation started with the announcement of a Fedora change proposal; this one is authored by Jiri Vanek. The proposal is aimed at the Fedora 37 release, which is currently planned for late October. Vanek proposes to change Fedora's builds of the OpenJDK Java development kit (JDK) to link against several of that project's bundled libraries (including zlib, FreeType, libjpeg, and HarfBuzz) rather than the versions packaged separately in Fedora. The JDK would also be statically linked against Fedora's build of the libstdc++ library. This proposal, however, is only the first step in a longer project to change how the JDK is built. In short, once the JDK (along with the Java runtime environment, or JRE) has been made to use its own libraries, the way these components are packaged will change. The RPM for a given JDK release will contain a single tarball that will be unpacked on the target system. Notably, this tarball will be the same for all Fedora releases, from the oldest supported release through Rawhide; the use of bundled libraries will help to ensure that this package will work the same way on all target distributions.

  • Wielaard: Sourceware – GNU Toolchain Infrastructure roadmap

    Mark Wielaard writes about improvements at Sourceware, the site that holds the repository for many projects in the GNU toolchain and beyond.

Libre Arts - LSP Plugins 1.2.2

Vladimir Sadovnikov released a new version of his free/libre LSP PLugins pack, this time featuring a multiband dynamics plugin in four variations: left/right, midside, mono, and stereo. Basically it’s an 8-band compressor (only 4 enabled by default to start small probably). Read more

First Beta for Krita 5.1.0 Released

We’re releasing the first beta for Krita 5.1.0 today. Krita 5.1.0 is packed with new features! For the full list, check out the work-in-progress full release notes! Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6