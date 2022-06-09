today's howtos
How to Install Jenkins on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 Linux - Linux Shout
Learn the steps and commands to install Jenkins software on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish or 20.04 Focal Fossa Linux.
Jenkins is a software common in the field of professional software development. When more than one developer is working on a software project, it becomes confusing when all of their changes are put together. To solve this Jenkins comes in to picture. Jenkins is a Continuous Integration System (CI system) programmed in Java, which is used in agile software development: It ensures that small code changes are always immediately tested and imported into the software. Jenkins was first known as Hudson but after some dispute, all developers involved in this (open source) project decided to rename it to Jenkins.
Hence, in a few words, Jenkins is an open-source project that helps software developers in development by automating various aspects of software app coding such as building, testing, and deploying…
How to Install SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP4
SUSE Enterprise Linux Server (SLES) is a modern and modular Linux distribution that was developed mainly for servers and mainframes. It focuses on supporting production workloads and is typically used by large organizations to host and run applications.
SUSE also supports traditional IT environments and is also available for desktop/workstation lovers as SUSE Enterprise Linux Desktop (SLED). Check out the release notes for more information about SLES 15 SP4.
SUSE Enterprise Linux Server provides a 60-day Evaluation that allows you to get patches and updates.
In this guide, we will demonstrate how to install SUSE Enterprise Linux Server 15 SP4.
How to Use Grep to Extract Emails from a File in Linux
If you have once crossed paths with data entry and extraction tasks either as a freelancing virtual assistant or for a personal/work project, you have understood the importance of data organization and management. The Linux operating system always transforms its users into data specialists.
An important piece of data that is irreplaceable in both personal and work projects is the email address. It uniquely identifies and links specific user information within a data management system.
Using an email address as a primary data reference point meets the following objectives.
How to Watch a Growing Size of a File in Linux
Linux operating system distributions are masters at solving computing riddles. These operating system distributions do not entertain computing myths. Therefore, its open-source attribute makes all Linux OS activities transparent to its users.
This article guide will try to uncover the possibility of monitoring the growing size of a file in a Linux operating system environment.
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Libre Arts - LSP Plugins 1.2.2
Vladimir Sadovnikov released a new version of his free/libre LSP PLugins pack, this time featuring a multiband dynamics plugin in four variations: left/right, midside, mono, and stereo. Basically it’s an 8-band compressor (only 4 enabled by default to start small probably).
First Beta for Krita 5.1.0 Released
We’re releasing the first beta for Krita 5.1.0 today. Krita 5.1.0 is packed with new features! For the full list, check out the work-in-progress full release notes!
