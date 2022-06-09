Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Applying smart thinking to open organization principles [Ed: What "open org"? IBM is not an open organisation but a proprietary and patent bully corporation whose own president (the author of the "open org") quit abruptly]
Habits have an unfair reputation of being bad things that need to be stopped. But consider this: Automation and habits have many things in common. First, they're both repetitive. They're done over and over, the exact same way. More importantly, they reduce costs (both cost per piece and cost of energy used).
IT leadership: 3 ways CIOs prevent burnout
Fighting employee burnout is a key priority for CIOs, especially as teams deal with the ongoing impact of the pandemic and embrace new hybrid ways of working. But IT leaders are not immune to the impacts of burnout. In order to truly help their employees manage work stress and find work-life balance, leaders have to start with themselves.
We asked CIOs who recently won the 2022 Houston CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards how they personally protect themselves from burnout. Read their responses for advice on how to maintain a healthy work-life blend while continually finding inspiration at work.
3 E's of effective leadership
Almost two years ago, I shared what I learned about leadership from my experience in a leadership development program. The takeaway? In order to be a strong leader, especially in times of crisis, it’s imperative to be vulnerable and create a psychologically safe environment for your team.
I was reflecting recently on my leadership style and how it may have changed over the past two years. In some ways, I am the same person, the same colleague, and the same leader. In other ways, I have evolved and adjusted my style to fit the new ways that we engage and work together.
Three distinct words came to me during this reflection time (and I do love alliteration!). These three words represent what I think is most important in effective leadership today, maybe more so than ever.
Multi-cloud storage strategies for SaaS applications
The SaaS architecture checklist is a series of articles that cover the software and deployment considerations for Software as a Service (SaaS) applications. In this fourth article in the series, you'll learn about software SaaS providers can use to simplify their storage architecture while still accommodating a multi-cloud strategy.
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Libre Arts - LSP Plugins 1.2.2
Vladimir Sadovnikov released a new version of his free/libre LSP PLugins pack, this time featuring a multiband dynamics plugin in four variations: left/right, midside, mono, and stereo. Basically it’s an 8-band compressor (only 4 enabled by default to start small probably).
First Beta for Krita 5.1.0 Released
We’re releasing the first beta for Krita 5.1.0 today. Krita 5.1.0 is packed with new features! For the full list, check out the work-in-progress full release notes!
