today's leftovers
Recent Windows Server updates break VPN, RDP, RRAS connections
This month’s Windows Server updates are causing a wide range of issues, including VPN and RDP connectivity problems on servers with Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) enabled.
BSD Now 460: OpenBSD airport folklore
Containerd gains support for launching Linux containers on FreeBSD, OpenBSD 7.1 on PINE64 RockPro64, true minimalistic window manager does not exist, OpenBSD folklore, HardenedBSD May 2022 Status Report, DragonFlyBSD 6.2.2 out, and more
How to use a circuit breaker pattern for site reliability engineering | Opensource.com
Distributed systems have unique requirements for the site reliability engineer (SRE). One of the best ways to maintain site reliability is to enforce a certain set of best practices. These act as guidelines for configuring infrastructure and policies.
Chromebooks have become the Swiss Army Knife of computing [Ed: No, proper GNU/Linux did this and still does this. ChromeOS is spyware.]
11 years. 11 short years since the Chromebook was first released to the public. (ChromeOS was introduced in 2009 but the first consumer Chromebook actually launched in May of 2011.) In just over a decade, ChromeOS has evolved into a massive ecosystem the like so of which, not even Sundar himself could have predicted. You may have heard someone say “a Chromebook is nothing more than a browser” and once upon a time, that would have been fairly accurate. Problem is, that synopsis has stuck around entirely too long and has created a stigma around ChromeOS that prevents many from even giving a Chromebook a chance.
Programming Leftovers
Libre Arts - LSP Plugins 1.2.2
Vladimir Sadovnikov released a new version of his free/libre LSP PLugins pack, this time featuring a multiband dynamics plugin in four variations: left/right, midside, mono, and stereo. Basically it’s an 8-band compressor (only 4 enabled by default to start small probably).
First Beta for Krita 5.1.0 Released
We’re releasing the first beta for Krita 5.1.0 today. Krita 5.1.0 is packed with new features! For the full list, check out the work-in-progress full release notes!
