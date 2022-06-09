today's leftovers Recent Windows Server updates break VPN, RDP, RRAS connections This month’s Windows Server updates are causing a wide range of issues, including VPN and RDP connectivity problems on servers with Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) enabled.

BSD Now 460: OpenBSD airport folklore Containerd gains support for launching Linux containers on FreeBSD, OpenBSD 7.1 on PINE64 RockPro64, true minimalistic window manager does not exist, OpenBSD folklore, HardenedBSD May 2022 Status Report, DragonFlyBSD 6.2.2 out, and more

How to use a circuit breaker pattern for site reliability engineering | Opensource.com Distributed systems have unique requirements for the site reliability engineer (SRE). One of the best ways to maintain site reliability is to enforce a certain set of best practices. These act as guidelines for configuring infrastructure and policies.

Chromebooks have become the Swiss Army Knife of computing [Ed: No, proper GNU/Linux did this and still does this. ChromeOS is spyware.] 11 years. 11 short years since the Chromebook was first released to the public. (ChromeOS was introduced in 2009 but the first consumer Chromebook actually launched in May of 2011.) In just over a decade, ChromeOS has evolved into a massive ecosystem the like so of which, not even Sundar himself could have predicted. You may have heard someone say “a Chromebook is nothing more than a browser” and once upon a time, that would have been fairly accurate. Problem is, that synopsis has stuck around entirely too long and has created a stigma around ChromeOS that prevents many from even giving a Chromebook a chance.

Programming Leftovers The Rust Programming Language Blog: Call for testing: Cargo sparse-registry The Cargo nightly sparse-registry feature is ready for testing. The feature causes Cargo to access the crates.io index over HTTP, rather than git. It can provide a significant performance improvement, especially if the local copy of the git index is out-of-date or not yet cloned.

This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 448

Vetting the cargo Modern language environments make it easy to discover and incorporate externally written libraries into a program. These same mechanisms can also make it easy to inadvertently incorporate security vulnerabilities or overtly malicious code, which is rather less gratifying. The stream of resulting vulnerabilities seems like it will never end, and it afflicts relatively safe languages like Rust just as much as any other language. In an effort to avoid the embarrassment that comes with shipping vulnerabilities (or worse) by way of its dependencies, the Mozilla project has come up with a new supply-chain management tool known as "cargo vet".

Rethinking Fedora's Java packaging Linux distributors are famously averse to shipping packages with bundled libraries; they would rather ship a single version of each library to be shared by all packages that need it. Many upstream projects, instead, are fond of bundling (or "vendoring") libraries; this leads to tension that has been covered here numerous times in the past (examples: 1, 2 3, 4, 5, ...). The recent Fedora discussion on bundling libraries with its Java implementation would look like just another in a long series, but it also shines a light on the unique challenges of shipping Java in a fast-moving community distribution. As is often the case with Fedora, the conversation started with the announcement of a Fedora change proposal; this one is authored by Jiri Vanek. The proposal is aimed at the Fedora 37 release, which is currently planned for late October. Vanek proposes to change Fedora's builds of the OpenJDK Java development kit (JDK) to link against several of that project's bundled libraries (including zlib, FreeType, libjpeg, and HarfBuzz) rather than the versions packaged separately in Fedora. The JDK would also be statically linked against Fedora's build of the libstdc++ library. This proposal, however, is only the first step in a longer project to change how the JDK is built. In short, once the JDK (along with the Java runtime environment, or JRE) has been made to use its own libraries, the way these components are packaged will change. The RPM for a given JDK release will contain a single tarball that will be unpacked on the target system. Notably, this tarball will be the same for all Fedora releases, from the oldest supported release through Rawhide; the use of bundled libraries will help to ensure that this package will work the same way on all target distributions.

Wielaard: Sourceware – GNU Toolchain Infrastructure roadmap Mark Wielaard writes about improvements at Sourceware, the site that holds the repository for many projects in the GNU toolchain and beyond.