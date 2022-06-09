today's howtos
How To Install Magento on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Magento on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Magento is a highly popular open-source e-commerce platform written in PHP and managed by Adobe Inc. The platform is flexible and has a large variety of features to build an online store. Magento offers a community and a commercial version of its platform the community version is free and is designed primarily for individuals and or small businesses. On the other hand, the enterprise version is mainly aimed at medium to large businesses and more of an enterprise environment.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Magento open-source e-commerce platform on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
Ask ext4 encrypt and simplified boot menu
Whether on a flash-stick or internal drive, EasyOS is now laid out in the drive in the same way, in what we call a "frugal" install. Easy no longer knows what boot-manager or bootloader was used to boot it. In the case of the image file that you write to a flash-stick, the bootloader is now Limine, in a 7MiB fat12 esp partition, and Easy is in a 816MiB ext4 partition.
How to use Linux shell command exit codes | Enable Sysadmin
When you execute a command in Linux, it generates a numeric return code. This happens whether you're running the command directly from the shell, from a script, or even from an Ansible playbook. You can use those return codes to handle the result of that command properly.
How to Install PHP Composer on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable
Composer is an application-level package manager for the PHP programming language similar to NPM for Node.Js or PIP for Python. Composer provides a standard format for managing all dependencies of PHP software and the required libraries by downloading all the required PHP packages for your project and managing them for you. It is used by most modern PHP frameworks such as Laravel, Drupal, Magento, and Symfony.
The following tutorial will teach you how to install Composer on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the command line terminal, along with some basic usage examples working with composer.
How to Install Apache (HTTPD) on AlmaLinux 9 - LinuxCapable
Apache, also known as Apache HTTP server, has been one of the most widely used web server applications globally for the past few decades. It is a free, open-source web application software maintained by the Apache Software Foundation. Apache provides some powerful features with dynamically loadable modules, easy integration with other software, and handling of static files, among other popular features.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Apache Web Server on AlmaLinux 9 using the command line terminal for desktop or server and basic configuration and creating a TLS/SSL certificate with Let’s Encrypt.
digiKam 7.7 Photo Manager App Released with AVIF Image and Olympus OM-1 Support
Coming about three and a half months after digiKam 7.6, the digiKam 7.7 release is here with support for the AOM AV1 Image File Format (AVIF) open, royalty-free video coding format, which is support for reading and writing in all bundles (AppImage, macOS, and Windows). digiKam 7.7 also appears to add read/write support for the JPEG-XL image format in all supported bundles, though JPEG-XL support was initially introduced in the digiKam 7.6 release, but there were some issues in handling animated JPEG-XL files which are now fixed.
Mekotronics R58 review - Part 1: Rockchip RK3588 mini PC unboxing & teardown
Mekotronics R58 is a cost-optimized Rockchip RK3588 mini PC and SBC that sells for as little as $169 with 4GB and 32GB eMMC flash. The company has now sent me a model with 8GB RAM and 64GB flash for evaluation, and in the first part of the review, I’ll do an unboxing, check out the hardware more closely, and boot it up for a quick check. There’s no retail package so to speak with just a white box and a sticker reading “MINI 8+64G” indicating the RAM and storage capacity for the device. The mini PC ships with a 12V/3A power adapter and cord, an IR remote control with two AAA batteries, two WiFi antennas, an HDMI cable, and a USB-A to USB-C cable probably to flash the firmware if needed.
I Made A Home Assistant Hub Using The Atomstack X20 Pro
I’ve been slowly adding more and more devices and sensors to my home automation setup and it’s gotten to a stage where I now have a pretty significant number of apps to control them on my phone and iPad. I’ve also wanted to set up automations and routines between devices, but the interfacing across platforms and between brands isn’t usually available or is buggy at best. If you’ve done anything home automation related on a Raspberry Pi then you’ve probably heard of Home Assistant. It a free and open-source software package that is designed to be a central hub or control system for all of your smart home devices and it’s got a pretty substantial online community working on integration. So, for example, it allows you to do things you wouldn’t normally be able to do like use an Ikea motion sensor to turn on a Philips hue light. Something that isn’t supported by either ecosystem individually. So today I’m going to be installing Home Assistant onto a Raspberry Pi and I’m going to use a new laser cutter, the Atomstack X20 Pro, to laser cut a housing for it so that I can put it somewhere convenient in my house without it looking like a jumble of wires, dongles and PCBs.
