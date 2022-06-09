I Made A Home Assistant Hub Using The Atomstack X20 Pro
I’ve been slowly adding more and more devices and sensors to my home automation setup and it’s gotten to a stage where I now have a pretty significant number of apps to control them on my phone and iPad. I’ve also wanted to set up automations and routines between devices, but the interfacing across platforms and between brands isn’t usually available or is buggy at best.
If you’ve done anything home automation related on a Raspberry Pi then you’ve probably heard of Home Assistant. It a free and open-source software package that is designed to be a central hub or control system for all of your smart home devices and it’s got a pretty substantial online community working on integration. So, for example, it allows you to do things you wouldn’t normally be able to do like use an Ikea motion sensor to turn on a Philips hue light. Something that isn’t supported by either ecosystem individually.
So today I’m going to be installing Home Assistant onto a Raspberry Pi and I’m going to use a new laser cutter, the Atomstack X20 Pro, to laser cut a housing for it so that I can put it somewhere convenient in my house without it looking like a jumble of wires, dongles and PCBs.
digiKam 7.7 Photo Manager App Released with AVIF Image and Olympus OM-1 Support
Coming about three and a half months after digiKam 7.6, the digiKam 7.7 release is here with support for the AOM AV1 Image File Format (AVIF) open, royalty-free video coding format, which is support for reading and writing in all bundles (AppImage, macOS, and Windows). digiKam 7.7 also appears to add read/write support for the JPEG-XL image format in all supported bundles, though JPEG-XL support was initially introduced in the digiKam 7.6 release, but there were some issues in handling animated JPEG-XL files which are now fixed.
today's howtos
Mekotronics R58 review - Part 1: Rockchip RK3588 mini PC unboxing & teardown
Mekotronics R58 is a cost-optimized Rockchip RK3588 mini PC and SBC that sells for as little as $169 with 4GB and 32GB eMMC flash. The company has now sent me a model with 8GB RAM and 64GB flash for evaluation, and in the first part of the review, I’ll do an unboxing, check out the hardware more closely, and boot it up for a quick check. There’s no retail package so to speak with just a white box and a sticker reading “MINI 8+64G” indicating the RAM and storage capacity for the device. The mini PC ships with a 12V/3A power adapter and cord, an IR remote control with two AAA batteries, two WiFi antennas, an HDMI cable, and a USB-A to USB-C cable probably to flash the firmware if needed.
I Made A Home Assistant Hub Using The Atomstack X20 Pro
