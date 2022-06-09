today's howtos
How to Install Rancher on Ubuntu 22.04 (Step by Step)
In this guide, we explore how you can install and set up Rancher on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish).
How to Install Draw.io on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable
Draw.io is a free and open-source cross-platform drawing software that can easily create various types of diagrams such as flowcharts or UML drawings for organizational structure analysis!
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Draw.io on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the command line terminal using the default Ubuntu APT repository or installing the Flatpak third-party package manager to get a newer version binary.
How to install Insomnia on Ubuntu 22.04 – NextGenTips
Insomnia is an open-source, cross-platform API client for GraphQL, REST, and gRPC. It’s a free cross-platform desktop application that takes the pain out of interacting with the designing HTTP-based APIs.
Insomnia is an API client that allows you to send requests outside your terminal without writing code. What you need to know in the API world are the requests and endpoints.
An Endpoint is a requestable URL. Think of it like this, you have a domain name and inside that domain name, there are a few routes pointers taking you to a certain page. For example, for nextgentips.com, we have an endpoint like category/monitoring.
How to install Wireshark on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 LTS - Linux Shout
Use the default system repository to install Wireshark of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish or 20.04 focal fossa Linux distros.
The Sniffer Wireshark is available in all Linux distributions to easily install. Apart from it, the executable can be downloaded for Windows and Mac OS. This open-source application is very useful for network administrators. IT can record the traffic, where you can look at the contents of a data packet. The IP address of the target system is always logged. Wireshark, for example, can be used to expose notoriously programs using networks to perform some unusual tasks. You can also statistically evaluate the collected data traffic, for example by searching for particularly large packets or picking out addresses that are frequently accessed. A counter-test of who owns such an IP address may then put you on the trail of an attack.
Wireshark logs the network traffic of the interfaces of the system on which it is installed. It can therefore examine all incoming and outgoing connections of the respective computer. At the same time, it also receives all data packets that are sent to all systems in the network (broadcasts).
digiKam 7.7 Photo Manager App Released with AVIF Image and Olympus OM-1 Support
Coming about three and a half months after digiKam 7.6, the digiKam 7.7 release is here with support for the AOM AV1 Image File Format (AVIF) open, royalty-free video coding format, which is support for reading and writing in all bundles (AppImage, macOS, and Windows). digiKam 7.7 also appears to add read/write support for the JPEG-XL image format in all supported bundles, though JPEG-XL support was initially introduced in the digiKam 7.6 release, but there were some issues in handling animated JPEG-XL files which are now fixed.
today's howtos
Mekotronics R58 review - Part 1: Rockchip RK3588 mini PC unboxing & teardown
Mekotronics R58 is a cost-optimized Rockchip RK3588 mini PC and SBC that sells for as little as $169 with 4GB and 32GB eMMC flash. The company has now sent me a model with 8GB RAM and 64GB flash for evaluation, and in the first part of the review, I’ll do an unboxing, check out the hardware more closely, and boot it up for a quick check. There’s no retail package so to speak with just a white box and a sticker reading “MINI 8+64G” indicating the RAM and storage capacity for the device. The mini PC ships with a 12V/3A power adapter and cord, an IR remote control with two AAA batteries, two WiFi antennas, an HDMI cable, and a USB-A to USB-C cable probably to flash the firmware if needed.
I Made A Home Assistant Hub Using The Atomstack X20 Pro
I’ve been slowly adding more and more devices and sensors to my home automation setup and it’s gotten to a stage where I now have a pretty significant number of apps to control them on my phone and iPad. I’ve also wanted to set up automations and routines between devices, but the interfacing across platforms and between brands isn’t usually available or is buggy at best. If you’ve done anything home automation related on a Raspberry Pi then you’ve probably heard of Home Assistant. It a free and open-source software package that is designed to be a central hub or control system for all of your smart home devices and it’s got a pretty substantial online community working on integration. So, for example, it allows you to do things you wouldn’t normally be able to do like use an Ikea motion sensor to turn on a Philips hue light. Something that isn’t supported by either ecosystem individually. So today I’m going to be installing Home Assistant onto a Raspberry Pi and I’m going to use a new laser cutter, the Atomstack X20 Pro, to laser cut a housing for it so that I can put it somewhere convenient in my house without it looking like a jumble of wires, dongles and PCBs.
