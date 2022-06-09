Lorien is a simple and open-source infinite canvas drawing/whiteboarding brainstorming tool written in the open-source Godot Game Engine. This tool is not like a standard tool that works on bitmap images like Photoshop, Krita, and Gimp; instead, it saves your drawn brushes as a collection of points and renders them at the runtime (kind of SVG), making it more performance-focused.

To run some popular web applications we need a lightweight LAMP server installation, here we learn how to do that on Ubuntu 20.04 focal or 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish using a single command. LAMP sounds may be familiar but it is not for our table, instead, it is an acronym composed of the initial letters of the software Linux, Apache, MySQL, and PHP. This stack is quite common when it comes to creating a web server environment for installing popular PHP-based web applications such as WordPress. We can use LAMP to provide static or dynamic web content.

As the saying goes "Failing to prepare is preparing to fail," you should always be prepared with a data backup to avoid losing valuable data on your Linux PC or server. A backup strategy is a simple plan that prepares you to quickly and easily recover your important data in the shortest amount of time possible. Let's look at how you can devise a backup and recovery plan for Linux that best suits your needs.

So you used a certain command but cannot remember its exact name anymore? You can use the ctrl+r keyboard shortcut in the terminal and reverse search through the shell history. This could work if you had used the command on the same system. But what if you used it on some other Linux system or just came across it in some forum or website? The good thing here is that there is a dedicated Linux command that lets you search with a string in the available commands on your system.

In the Linux Crash Course series, we'll go over one important foundational Linux topic each episode. This series includes tutorials, demonstrations, and more!

Python is an interpreted, interactive, object-oriented programming language. It was created by Guido van Rossum in 1991. Python runs on Windows, Linux/Unix, Mac OS. Python can be used to develop desktop GUI applications and CGI scripts for the web. Also, it’s used for server-side scripting for Apache HTTP Server sites. Python is most popular for its elegance and simplicity. The major advantage of using Python is that there are very few keywords to learn and easy to understand. It’s a general-purpose programming language, which means it can be used in any field of software development with ease and adaptability.

Google Chrome is the most used Internet Explorer software on the earth, with a recent update in 2021 that Chrome is currently the primary browser of more than 2.65 billion internet users; as you would know, installing MX Linux, like most Linux distributions, only install Mozilla Firefox. However, installing Google Chrome on Chrome is a straightforward task. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Google Chrome on MX Linux 21 release series in three alternative ways: stable, beta, or unstable versions, along with some essential command tips for users.

Insomnia is a free, open-source, cross-platform desktop application that makes interacting with GraphQL servers more straightforward than ever before. It provides you with gRPC and REST endpoints, so there’s no need to worry about which one will work best for your needs! One of the most common uses is to test GraphQL APIs and HTTP-based RESTful APIs. The following tutorial will teach you how to install Insomnia on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish. The tutorial will import the official repository and gpg key and update and remove software using the command line terminal.

Wireshark is a powerful and popular network communication tool that allows viewing individual recorded data packets or sorting them according to specific content. This networking software lets you see what’s going on on your computer, and it helps take apart any encrypted messages being sent around it through analysis of their contents with ease! Some of the most common tasks Wireshark is used for amongst software users include troubleshooting networks with performance issues and cybersecurity tracing connecting, viewing contents of suspect network transactions, and identifying bursts of network traffic for further analysis. The following tutorial will teach you how to install WireShark on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish Linux using the command line terminal.

Krita is a free and open-source graphics editing program for digital painting, 2D animation, or general image manipulation. It runs on Windows, macOS (both Intel 64bit), Linux hits, Android & Chrome OS and is one of the more popular paint applications for users with digital photos. The following tutorial will teach you how to install Krita on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the official PPA to install the command terminal’s digital editor.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install a VNC server on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Virtual Network Computing, or VNC, is a connection system that allows you to use your keyboard and mouse to interact with a graphical desktop environment on a remote server. VNC is working on GUI (Graphical User Interface) environments, it transmits movements of your mouse and keyboard input over the network using the Remote Frame Buffer (RFB) protocol. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the VNC server on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.