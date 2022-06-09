Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Remi Collet: PHP version 8.0.21RC1 and 8.1.8RC1
Release Candidate versions are available in testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS / Alma / Rocky and other clones) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for a parallel installation, perfect solution for such tests, and also as base packages.
Cockpit Project: Cockpit 272
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly.
ALBS, the AlmaLinux Build System Becomes Publicly Open to All [Ed: AlmaLinux is again outsourcing to Microsoft proprietary software. Use RockyLinus instead.]
The AlmaLinux Build System (ALBS) opening aims to increase project transparency and encourage collaboration and community contributions.
After CentOS left the enterprise Linux scene as a free Red Hat replacement, various distributions attempted to fill in the gap. As a result, AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux have managed to break through and become the most popular Red Hat replacements.
GPU enablement on MicroShift
MicroShift, a small footprint Kubernetes/Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform implementation, can be configured with NVIDIA Container Runtime and provide containerized jobs with access to your system's GPUs in order to use the CUDA API. The NVIDIA-GPU Operator can be used in the cluster to enforce the GPU as a requestable resource, just like memory and CPU. In this article, we will demonstrate this by running a few sample CUDA programs that are provided by NVIDIA within a MicroShift implementation.
By the end of this article, you will know how to configure MicroShift with your NVIDIA drivers using the all-in-one image, and will have deployed several CUDA programs provided as containers.
How RISC OS happened, as told by original Acorn Arthur lead
One of the longest-lived GUI operating systems in the world has its origins as an emergency project – specifically the means by which Acorn planned to rescue the original Archimedes operating system. This is according to the original Acorn Arthur project lead, Paul Fellows, who spoke about the creation of RISC OS at the RISC OS User Group Of London, ROUGOL [after some helpful arrangements made by Liam Proven – Ed]. On Monday, your correspondent hosted and moderated a reunion of four of the original developers of Acorn's RISC OS. Fellows explained that participating were "Paul Fellows (VidC controller, Palette, I2C interface, Real Time Clock and EEPROM), Tim Dobson (Fonts, Audio and Utilities), Richard Manby (Graphics and Desktop), and Stuart Swales (Fileswitch and Heap Manager)." Today, RISC OS is still rumbling along, and version 5 is now open source. But it wasn't the original, planned operating system for Acorn's Archimedes computer. That was going to be ARX, of which almost no trace exists today apart from a few Usenet posts. What information survives has been compiled into the Wikipedia article.
Tails 5.1.1 is out
This release fixes a high severity security issue in tor, that affects performance and possibly anonymity.
