today's leftovers CISA Releases Cloud Security Technical Reference Architecture [Ed: This is absurd because "the clown" means a security breach, unless it's the government itself running and controlling that "clown computing"] CISA has released its Cloud Security (CS) Technical Reference Architecture (TRA) to guide federal civilian departments and agencies in securely migrating to the cloud.

This project lets you experience life with a cybernetic tail | Arduino Blog Modern humans have forgone their tails in favor of walking upright, and this fact left maker Pengfei Zhang wondering what it would be like to have such an appendage. From this idea, she along with Sarvenaz Sardari and Xi Peng created the Cyber Tail, which integrates embedded electronics into a small device that moves with its wearer. The Cyber Tail’s design revolves around a central base that houses a set of four servo motors. In order to move the tail in various directions, each servo motor can either pull or release a single string, which causes the tail itself to bend, akin to how a finger works except in four possible directions. The Arduino Uno controlling these motions relies on an external IR sensor within a pair of glasses that detects whenever the user blinks.

Current status of LightDM LightDM is a cross-desktop display manager that was developed by Canonical. It was used as the default display manager in Ubuntu from 11.10 to 17.04 after which it was replaced with GDM. It continues to be part of Ubuntu and other distributions and is used by the smaller desktops as a display manager. Since it was no longer the default display manager in Ubuntu development resources have reduced, but it continues to work. There is some bit rot that has occurred as things change around it. All development is done in GitHub. You are welcome to file issues and pull requests there. Discussion is done here on discourse.ubuntu.com. Note that even though this is the Ubuntu discourse, LightDM is still expected to work on other distributions and this is not an indication that this project only relates to Ubuntu. LightDM used to follow a release cycle that matches the Ubuntu release cycle. Currently no releases are being made, you can either use the most recent release or use the main git branch. The main branch should always be usable.

Programming in blocks lets far more people code — but not like software engineers: Response to the Ofsted Report I completely agree with the first sentence — there are benefits to using block-based programming in terms of reducing the need to memorize syntax and increasing usability. There is also evidence that secondary school students learn computing better in block-based programming than in text-based programming (see blog post). Blanchard, Gardner-McCune, and Anthony found (a Best Paper awardee from SIGCSE 2020) that university students learned better when they used both blocks and text than when they used blocks alone.

GNU Parallel 20220622 ('Bongbong') released GNU Parallel 20220622 ('Bongbong') has been released.

New Steam Games with Native Linux Clients - 2022-06-23 Edition - Boiling Steam Between 2022-06-16 and 2022-06-23 there were 25 New Steam games released with Native Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 298 games released for Windows on Steam, so the Linux versions represent about 8.4 % of total released titles. Here’s a quick pick of the most interesting ones...

Linux Action News 246 Some highlights from Linus' recent fireside chat, Qt gets a new leader and a Linux botnet we should probably take seriously.

How RISC OS happened, as told by original Acorn Arthur lead One of the longest-lived GUI operating systems in the world has its origins as an emergency project – specifically the means by which Acorn planned to rescue the original Archimedes operating system. This is according to the original Acorn Arthur project lead, Paul Fellows, who spoke about the creation of RISC OS at the RISC OS User Group Of London, ROUGOL [after some helpful arrangements made by Liam Proven – Ed]. On Monday, your correspondent hosted and moderated a reunion of four of the original developers of Acorn's RISC OS. Fellows explained that participating were "Paul Fellows (VidC controller, Palette, I2C interface, Real Time Clock and EEPROM), Tim Dobson (Fonts, Audio and Utilities), Richard Manby (Graphics and Desktop), and Stuart Swales (Fileswitch and Heap Manager)." Today, RISC OS is still rumbling along, and version 5 is now open source. But it wasn't the original, planned operating system for Acorn's Archimedes computer. That was going to be ARX, of which almost no trace exists today apart from a few Usenet posts. What information survives has been compiled into the Wikipedia article.