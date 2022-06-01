The UBPorts community is in the final stages of preparing its next release and it's calling for testers. OTA-23 is getting close – the project's Github kanban looks quite good to us – and if you're lucky enough to have one of the project's supported devices lying around, then you can help. Many of them are a few years old now, so there's a good chance that you've already replaced them and they sit unloved and neglected in a drawer. The starred entries in the list of devices are the best supported and should have no show-stopping problems. In order of seniority, that means: the LG-made Google Nexus 5 (2013); the original Oneplus One (2014); two models of Sony Xperia X, the F5121 and F5122 (2016); and Google's Pixel 3a and 3a XL (2019). (The Reg FOSS desk suspects that if you have one of those lying around somewhere and aren't tempted, you can probably sell it to some open-sourcy enthusiast who would love to give it a go.) Not starred but still high on the list are several devices which are listed as "functioning well." This means that they get green ticks across almost all of the feature-list apart from one or two items, such as lacking support for wireless external monitors. To us, this doesn't sound like a deal-breaker. These models include the Xiaomi Mi A2 (2018) and Poco X3 NFC (2020), and the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 (2018).

Conky is a great way to personalise your Linux desktop regardless of which distro or DE you’re using. There are hundreds if not thousands of Conky themes available, ranging from simple stat tables to Lua-laden masterpieces. I recently came across a new Conky config I like. It shows the date, current weather conditions, an average CPU and RAM load, and the currently playing song in MPD. I figured I’d share the theme on here and add a bit info on how to customise this Conky to work with your location and any MPRIS-compatible music player, rather than MPD. It requires a fair bit of directory swapping and file editing, but the end result is a setup that’s mostly usable. Note: this is not an article on why you should or shouldn’t use Conky versus anything else. Some people don’t see the point of conky (it’s on the desktop, which is mostly hidden) whilst others, myself included, don’t mind a bit of eye-candy for eye-candy’s sake.

EasyOS Update delta files for smaller downloads When you click the "update" icon on the desktop, Easy looks online to see if there is a later version. If so, it downloads it. Say that you are running 4.0 and the new version is 'easy-4.1-amd64.img'; the update script will download this to /mnt/wkg/easy-4.1-amd64.img (or, if you want the full path; /mnt/${WKG_DEV}/${WKG_DIR}easy-4.1-amd64.img). In earlier versions of Easy, prior to 4.1, the update script used to use 'rsync'. If you had, say /mnt/wkg/easy-4.0-amd64.img' from the previous update, the 'rsync' utility is able to compare that with the online 'easy-4.1-amd64.img' and only download differences, then construct the full 'easy-4.1-amd64.img'. The download size saving is enormous; unfortunately, the rsync server at ibiblio.org has been unreliable, disconnecting seemingly randomly, causing download failure.