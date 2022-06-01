Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtoa

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 23rd of June 2022 09:56:34 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How To Install Apache CouchDB on Debian 11 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache CouchDB on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache CouchDB is an open-source NoSQL database developed by the Apache Software Foundation. CouchDB uses multiple formats and protocols to store, transfer and process data. CouchDB uses JSON to store data, JavaScript as its query language, and HTTP as an API.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Apache CouchDB NoSQL database server on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

  • How to Move Clock to the Left or Right Corner in Ubuntu 22.04 | UbuntuHandbook

    For those don’t like to have the ‘date and time’ menu in the center of top panel, here’s how to move it to either left or right in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

    Ubuntu, definitely the GNOME desktop, does not have option to configure the clock menu position. But, there are a few extensions can do the job. And, here I’m going to show you how to install and use them.

  • How to install the PokeMMO on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install the PokeMMO on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to Enable Hot Spot and Tethering in PureOS on Your Librem 5
  • How to Install and Play Rocket League on Linux

    Learn how to install and run Rocket League on Linux to enjoy the unmatched vehicular soccer experience on your desktop.

    Linux is making great strides when it comes to desktop gaming. The ongoing development of software like Wine, Proton, and Lutris makes it evident that gamers have now started considering Linux distros for their gaming needs. Valve is also at the forefront of developing gaming-related software and hardware compatible with Linux.

    Thanks to the rapid advancements made in the Linux gaming industry, you can now enjoy Rocket League on your Linux desktop, with minimum hassles out of the box. Here's how to install Rocket League and "kick-start" your soccer journey on Linux.

  • Linux Package Manager - What it is used for

    There are numerous Linux flavors are available to use. Each distribution uses different tools and utilities to handle software installation, upgrade, and removal. Different Linux operating systems use different software package archives in remote repositories. Linux package managers act as the middle man who fetches these software packages from repositories and manipulates them on behalf of the end-users.

»

More in Tux Machines

Chertan is a Cool Circular Conky Theme for Linux Desktops

Conky is a great way to personalise your Linux desktop regardless of which distro or DE you’re using. There are hundreds if not thousands of Conky themes available, ranging from simple stat tables to Lua-laden masterpieces. I recently came across a new Conky config I like. It shows the date, current weather conditions, an average CPU and RAM load, and the currently playing song in MPD. I figured I’d share the theme on here and add a bit info on how to customise this Conky to work with your location and any MPRIS-compatible music player, rather than MPD. It requires a fair bit of directory swapping and file editing, but the end result is a setup that’s mostly usable. Note: this is not an article on why you should or shouldn’t use Conky versus anything else. Some people don’t see the point of conky (it’s on the desktop, which is mostly hidden) whilst others, myself included, don’t mind a bit of eye-candy for eye-candy’s sake. Read more

UBports OTA-23 is coming: Here's a list of models to test on

The UBPorts community is in the final stages of preparing its next release and it's calling for testers. OTA-23 is getting close – the project's Github kanban looks quite good to us – and if you're lucky enough to have one of the project's supported devices lying around, then you can help. Many of them are a few years old now, so there's a good chance that you've already replaced them and they sit unloved and neglected in a drawer. The starred entries in the list of devices are the best supported and should have no show-stopping problems. In order of seniority, that means: the LG-made Google Nexus 5 (2013); the original Oneplus One (2014); two models of Sony Xperia X, the F5121 and F5122 (2016); and Google's Pixel 3a and 3a XL (2019). (The Reg FOSS desk suspects that if you have one of those lying around somewhere and aren't tempted, you can probably sell it to some open-sourcy enthusiast who would love to give it a go.) Not starred but still high on the list are several devices which are listed as "functioning well." This means that they get green ticks across almost all of the feature-list apart from one or two items, such as lacking support for wireless external monitors. To us, this doesn't sound like a deal-breaker. These models include the Xiaomi Mi A2 (2018) and Poco X3 NFC (2020), and the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 (2018). Read more

EasyOS Update delta files for smaller downloads

When you click the "update" icon on the desktop, Easy looks online to see if there is a later version. If so, it downloads it. Say that you are running 4.0 and the new version is 'easy-4.1-amd64.img'; the update script will download this to /mnt/wkg/easy-4.1-amd64.img (or, if you want the full path; /mnt/${WKG_DEV}/${WKG_DIR}easy-4.1-amd64.img). In earlier versions of Easy, prior to 4.1, the update script used to use 'rsync'. If you had, say /mnt/wkg/easy-4.0-amd64.img' from the previous update, the 'rsync' utility is able to compare that with the online 'easy-4.1-amd64.img' and only download differences, then construct the full 'easy-4.1-amd64.img'. The download size saving is enormous; unfortunately, the rsync server at ibiblio.org has been unreliable, disconnecting seemingly randomly, causing download failure. Read more

today's leftovers

  • CISA Releases Cloud Security Technical Reference Architecture [Ed: This is absurd because "the clown" means a security breach, unless it's the government itself running and controlling that "clown computing"]

    CISA has released its Cloud Security (CS) Technical Reference Architecture (TRA) to guide federal civilian departments and agencies in securely migrating to the cloud.

  • This project lets you experience life with a cybernetic tail | Arduino Blog

    Modern humans have forgone their tails in favor of walking upright, and this fact left maker Pengfei Zhang wondering what it would be like to have such an appendage. From this idea, she along with Sarvenaz Sardari and Xi Peng created the Cyber Tail, which integrates embedded electronics into a small device that moves with its wearer. The Cyber Tail’s design revolves around a central base that houses a set of four servo motors. In order to move the tail in various directions, each servo motor can either pull or release a single string, which causes the tail itself to bend, akin to how a finger works except in four possible directions. The Arduino Uno controlling these motions relies on an external IR sensor within a pair of glasses that detects whenever the user blinks.

  • Current status of LightDM

    LightDM is a cross-desktop display manager that was developed by Canonical. It was used as the default display manager in Ubuntu from 11.10 to 17.04 after which it was replaced with GDM. It continues to be part of Ubuntu and other distributions and is used by the smaller desktops as a display manager. Since it was no longer the default display manager in Ubuntu development resources have reduced, but it continues to work. There is some bit rot that has occurred as things change around it. All development is done in GitHub. You are welcome to file issues and pull requests there. Discussion is done here on discourse.ubuntu.com. Note that even though this is the Ubuntu discourse, LightDM is still expected to work on other distributions and this is not an indication that this project only relates to Ubuntu. LightDM used to follow a release cycle that matches the Ubuntu release cycle. Currently no releases are being made, you can either use the most recent release or use the main git branch. The main branch should always be usable.

  • Programming in blocks lets far more people code — but not like software engineers: Response to the Ofsted Report

    I completely agree with the first sentence — there are benefits to using block-based programming in terms of reducing the need to memorize syntax and increasing usability. There is also evidence that secondary school students learn computing better in block-based programming than in text-based programming (see blog post). Blanchard, Gardner-McCune, and Anthony found (a Best Paper awardee from SIGCSE 2020) that university students learned better when they used both blocks and text than when they used blocks alone.

  • GNU Parallel 20220622 ('Bongbong') released

    GNU Parallel 20220622 ('Bongbong') has been released.

  • New Steam Games with Native Linux Clients - 2022-06-23 Edition - Boiling Steam

    Between 2022-06-16 and 2022-06-23 there were 25 New Steam games released with Native Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 298 games released for Windows on Steam, so the Linux versions represent about 8.4 % of total released titles. Here’s a quick pick of the most interesting ones...

  • Linux Action News 246

    Some highlights from Linus' recent fireside chat, Qt gets a new leader and a Linux botnet we should probably take seriously.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6