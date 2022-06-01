today's howtoa
-
How To Install Apache CouchDB on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache CouchDB on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache CouchDB is an open-source NoSQL database developed by the Apache Software Foundation. CouchDB uses multiple formats and protocols to store, transfer and process data. CouchDB uses JSON to store data, JavaScript as its query language, and HTTP as an API.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Apache CouchDB NoSQL database server on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
-
How to Move Clock to the Left or Right Corner in Ubuntu 22.04 | UbuntuHandbook
For those don’t like to have the ‘date and time’ menu in the center of top panel, here’s how to move it to either left or right in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
Ubuntu, definitely the GNOME desktop, does not have option to configure the clock menu position. But, there are a few extensions can do the job. And, here I’m going to show you how to install and use them.
-
How to install the PokeMMO on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install the PokeMMO on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
How to Enable Hot Spot and Tethering in PureOS on Your Librem 5
-
How to Install and Play Rocket League on Linux
Learn how to install and run Rocket League on Linux to enjoy the unmatched vehicular soccer experience on your desktop.
Linux is making great strides when it comes to desktop gaming. The ongoing development of software like Wine, Proton, and Lutris makes it evident that gamers have now started considering Linux distros for their gaming needs. Valve is also at the forefront of developing gaming-related software and hardware compatible with Linux.
Thanks to the rapid advancements made in the Linux gaming industry, you can now enjoy Rocket League on your Linux desktop, with minimum hassles out of the box. Here's how to install Rocket League and "kick-start" your soccer journey on Linux.
-
Linux Package Manager - What it is used for
There are numerous Linux flavors are available to use. Each distribution uses different tools and utilities to handle software installation, upgrade, and removal. Different Linux operating systems use different software package archives in remote repositories. Linux package managers act as the middle man who fetches these software packages from repositories and manipulates them on behalf of the end-users.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 19 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Chertan is a Cool Circular Conky Theme for Linux Desktops
Conky is a great way to personalise your Linux desktop regardless of which distro or DE you’re using. There are hundreds if not thousands of Conky themes available, ranging from simple stat tables to Lua-laden masterpieces. I recently came across a new Conky config I like. It shows the date, current weather conditions, an average CPU and RAM load, and the currently playing song in MPD. I figured I’d share the theme on here and add a bit info on how to customise this Conky to work with your location and any MPRIS-compatible music player, rather than MPD. It requires a fair bit of directory swapping and file editing, but the end result is a setup that’s mostly usable. Note: this is not an article on why you should or shouldn’t use Conky versus anything else. Some people don’t see the point of conky (it’s on the desktop, which is mostly hidden) whilst others, myself included, don’t mind a bit of eye-candy for eye-candy’s sake.
UBports OTA-23 is coming: Here's a list of models to test on
The UBPorts community is in the final stages of preparing its next release and it's calling for testers. OTA-23 is getting close – the project's Github kanban looks quite good to us – and if you're lucky enough to have one of the project's supported devices lying around, then you can help. Many of them are a few years old now, so there's a good chance that you've already replaced them and they sit unloved and neglected in a drawer. The starred entries in the list of devices are the best supported and should have no show-stopping problems. In order of seniority, that means: the LG-made Google Nexus 5 (2013); the original Oneplus One (2014); two models of Sony Xperia X, the F5121 and F5122 (2016); and Google's Pixel 3a and 3a XL (2019). (The Reg FOSS desk suspects that if you have one of those lying around somewhere and aren't tempted, you can probably sell it to some open-sourcy enthusiast who would love to give it a go.) Not starred but still high on the list are several devices which are listed as "functioning well." This means that they get green ticks across almost all of the feature-list apart from one or two items, such as lacking support for wireless external monitors. To us, this doesn't sound like a deal-breaker. These models include the Xiaomi Mi A2 (2018) and Poco X3 NFC (2020), and the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 (2018).
EasyOS Update delta files for smaller downloads
When you click the "update" icon on the desktop, Easy looks online to see if there is a later version. If so, it downloads it. Say that you are running 4.0 and the new version is 'easy-4.1-amd64.img'; the update script will download this to /mnt/wkg/easy-4.1-amd64.img (or, if you want the full path; /mnt/${WKG_DEV}/${WKG_DIR}easy-4.1-amd64.img). In earlier versions of Easy, prior to 4.1, the update script used to use 'rsync'. If you had, say /mnt/wkg/easy-4.0-amd64.img' from the previous update, the 'rsync' utility is able to compare that with the online 'easy-4.1-amd64.img' and only download differences, then construct the full 'easy-4.1-amd64.img'. The download size saving is enormous; unfortunately, the rsync server at ibiblio.org has been unreliable, disconnecting seemingly randomly, causing download failure.
today's leftovers
Recent comments
2 min 11 sec ago
10 min 44 sec ago
3 hours 8 min ago
5 hours 20 min ago
8 hours 23 min ago
8 hours 30 min ago
12 hours 21 min ago
13 hours 26 min ago
13 hours 29 min ago
13 hours 59 min ago