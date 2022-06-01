Core-V development kit packs 32-bit RISC-V core
This week, the non-profit global organization OpenHW presented a RISC-V based development board at Embedded World 2022. The Core-V MCU dev kit integrates a 32-bit CV32E40P open source RISC-V core and the ArticPro eFPGA from QuickLogic.
OpenHW specified that the Core-V MCU features the CV32E40P processor (previously known as the RI5CY) which is a 32 RISC-V core with four-stage pipeline that implements the RV32IM[F]C RISC-V instruction extensions. To accelerate AI/ML applications, the Core-V also features the low-cost QuickLogic’s ArticPro eFPGA.
