Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
EXCLUSIVE: Edge computing can provide enterprises better control over sensitive data, says Red Hat's Ben Panic - BusinessToday
Ben Panic, Vice President and Head Of Telco, Media & Entertainment - APAC in an exclusive conversation with Business Today talks about how enterprises can benefit from edge computing and the associated costs.
Navigating global supply chain disruption – ERP Today
Open source is crucial for common, industry-wide standards that enable companies to future-proof solutions – Ishu Verma / Red Hat
IBM, Red Hat Expand Telefónica’s Cloud Push
Telefónica Tech signed a deal with IBM and Red Hat to integrate Red Hat’s OpenShift platform into a new cloud service marketed at enterprises across Telefónica’s footprint in Europe and Latin America.
The integration will be marketed as the Telefónica Red Hat OpenShift Service (TROS), which will tap into the use of containers to help organizations modernize their cloud applications and drive their digital transformation. It will allow those organizations to migrate applications to hybrid cloud or multi-cloud environments using either private or public clouds from hyperscalers like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
“It is going to be the way forward and what many customers who want to evolve their business models,” explained Santiago Madruga, VP for ecosystem success in EMEA at Red Hat, in an interview with SDxCentral. “When going digital, it’s not just putting workloads on the cloud but really transforming businesses.”
Adam Young: Intro to libvirt based virtualization on Linux
The processes of development, installation, testing, and debugging of software all benefit from the use of a virtual machines. If you are working in a Linux based infrastructure, you have access to the virtual machine management on your system. There are a handful of related technologies that all work together to help you get your work done.
Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Job Opening: Community Action and Impact Coordinator (FCAIC)
It is bittersweet to announce that I have decided to move on from my role as the Fedora Community Action and Impact Coordinator (FCAIC). For me, this role has been full of growth, unexpected challenges, and so much joy. It has been a privilege to help guide our wonderful community through challenges of the last three years. I’m excited to see what the next FCAIC can do for Fedora. If you’re interested in applying, see the FCAIC job posting on Red Hat Jobs and read more about the role below.
Changes/fno-omit-frame-pointer
F37 proposal: Add -fno-omit-frame-pointer to default compilation flags (System-Wide Change proposal)
Fedora will add -fno-omit-frame-pointer to the default C/C++ compilation flags, which will improve the effectiveness of profiling and debugging tools.
EuroLinux 9.0 overview | ENTERPRISE LINUX DISTRIBUTION - Invidious
In this video, I am going to show an overview of EuroLinux 9.0 and some of the applications pre-installed.
Introducing Red Hat Insights integration with Splunk
Businesses want to make data driven decisions using data platforms and artificial intelligence (AI) to extract valuable knowledge to apply to the products and services they use and offer. Most of them rely on specialized data platforms to ingest and analyze all business sources of data in a continuous fashion.
Linux Foundation Fluff
Core-V development kit packs 32-bit RISC-V core
This week, the non-profit global organization OpenHW presented a RISC-V based development board at Embedded World 2022. The Core-V MCU dev kit integrates a 32-bit CV32E40P open source RISC-V core and the ArticPro eFPGA from QuickLogic. OpenHW specified that the Core-V MCU features the CV32E40P processor (previously known as the RI5CY) which is a 32 RISC-V core with four-stage pipeline that implements the RV32IM[F]C RISC-V instruction extensions. To accelerate AI/ML applications, the Core-V also features the low-cost QuickLogic’s ArticPro eFPGA.
today's howtos
Videos: KaOS, Myths, and More
