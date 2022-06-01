Language Selection

Programming and Security Leftovers

Development

  • Adam Young: copy in for-each loops in C++

    The bug was that the o.calculate_position(); call was supposed to update the internal state of the Orbitor structure, but was called on a copy of the instance in the original structure, and not on the original structure itself. Thus, when a later call tried to show the position, it was working with the version that had not updated the position first, and thus was showing the orbitors in the wrong position.

  • Conan-izing an OpenGL project.

    Now that I can build my app with Autotools, I want to make it work with conan. In my head, I have conan mapped to projects like cargo in rust and pip in Python. However, C++ has a far less homogenized toolchain, and I expect things are going to be more “how to make it work for you.” I started with Autotools to minimize that.

  • Perl Weekly Challenge 170: Primorial Numbers and Kronecker Product
  • Fuzzing rust-minidump for Embarrassment and Crashes - Part 2 - Mozilla Hacks - the Web developer blog

    This is part 2 of a series of articles on rust-minidump. For part 1, see here.

    So to recap, we rewrote breakpad’s minidump processor in Rust, wrote a ton of tests, and deployed to production without any issues. We killed it, perfect job.

    And we still got massively dunked on by the fuzzer. Just absolutely destroyed.

    I was starting to pivot off of rust-minidump work because I needed a bit of palette cleanser before tackling round 2 (handling native debuginfo, filling in features for other groups who were interested in rust-minidump, adding extra analyses that we’d always wanted but were too much work to do in Breakpad, etc etc etc).

    I was still getting some PRs from people filling in the corners they needed, but nothing that needed too much attention, and then @5225225 smashed through the windows and released a bunch of exploding fuzzy rabbits into my office.

  • The curious tale of a fake Carrier.app

    Although this looks like the real My Vodafone carrier app available in the App Store, it didn't come from the App Store and is not the real application from Vodafone. TAG suspects that a target receives a link to this app in an SMS, after the attacker asks the carrier to disable the target's mobile data connection. The SMS claims that in order to restore mobile data connectivity, the target must install the carrier app and includes a link to download and install this fake app.

    This sideloading works because the app is signed with an enterprise certificate, which can be purchased for $299 via the Apple Enterprise developer program. This program allows an eligible enterprise to obtain an Apple-signed embedded.mobileprovision file with the ProvisionsAllDevices key set. An app signed with the developer certificate embedded within that mobileprovision file can be sideloaded on any iPhone, bypassing Apple's App Store review process. While we understand that the Enterprise developer program is designed for companies to push "trusted apps" to their staff's iOS devices, in this case, it appears that it was being used to sideload this fake carrier app.

  • Malicious Cyber Actors Continue to Exploit Log4Shell in VMware Horizon Systems [Ed: VMware is failing to patch its proprietary stuff that's violating the GPL]

    CISA and the United States Coast Guard Cyber Command (CGCYBER) have released a joint Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA) to warn network defenders that cyber threat actors, including state-sponsored advanced persistent threat (APT) actors, have continued to exploit CVE-2021-44228 (Log4Shell) in VMware Horizon® and Unified Access Gateway (UAG) servers to obtain initial access to organizations that did not apply available patches. The CSA provides information—including tactics, techniques, and procedures and indicators of compromise—derived from two related incident response engagements and malware analysis of samples discovered on the victims’ networks.

  • Chrome 104 Beta: New Media Query Syntax, Region Capture, and More

    Unless otherwise noted, changes described below apply to the newest Chrome beta channel release for Android, Chrome OS, Linux, macOS, and Windows. Learn more about the features listed here through the provided links or from the list on ChromeStatus.com. Chrome 104 is beta as of June 23, 2022. You can download the latest on Google.com for desktop or on Google Play Store on Android.

Linux Foundation Fluff

  • Sharing Health Data while Preserving Privacy: The Cardea Project [Ed: Linux Foundation again paints mass surveillance as "privacy"; there's no connection to Linux, it's a liability to the "Linux" brand]
  • Ensuring Patents Foster Innovation in Open Source [Ed: No, Linux Foundation. We need to abolish software patents, not "Ensur[e] Patents Foster Innovation in Open Source"; they literally repeat lies IBM told in Europe]

    So, I am old enough to remember when the U.S. Congress temporarily intervened in a patent dispute over the technology that powered BlackBerries. A U.S. Federal judge ordered the BlackBerry service to shutdown until the matter was resolved, and Congress determined that BlackBerry service was too integral to commerce to be allowed to be turned off. Eventually, RIM settled the patent dispute and the BlackBerry rode off into technology oblivion. I am not here to argue the merits of this nearly 20-year-old case (in fact, I coincidentally had friends on both legal teams), but it was when I was introduced to the idea of companies that purchase patents with the goal of using this purchased right to extract money from other companies. [...] They added an Open Source Zone in 2019 with the help of the Linux Foundation, Open Invention Network, and Microsoft.

  • Linus Torvalds Says Rust For The Kernel Could Possibly Be Merged For Linux 5.20 - Slashdot

    Speaking this week at the Linux Foundation's Open-Source Summit, Linus Torvalds talked up the possibilities of Rust within the Linux kernel and that it could be landing quite soon -- possibly even for the next kernel cycle

  • Rust in the Linux Kernel by 2023, Linus Torvalds Predicts [Ed: "The Linux Foundation is a sponsor of The New Stack" so they get to tell the media what to say or 'report' for LF sponsors' agenda; Torvalds says he only worked on Git for 6 months. It took off because Linux used it and Linux was a high-profile project with strong reputation (before LF came, attacking it reputation for money... from Linux foes and GPL haters).]

    Rust, the fast-growing systems programming language, may be merged into the Linux kernel next year, or “maybe the next release,” according to Linux creator Linus Torvalds. The creator of Linux made the statement Tuesday during an on-stage interview at the Linux Foundation‘s Open Source Summit North America.

Core-V development kit packs 32-bit RISC-V core

This week, the non-profit global organization OpenHW presented a RISC-V based development board at Embedded World 2022. The Core-V MCU dev kit integrates a 32-bit CV32E40P open source RISC-V core and the ArticPro eFPGA from QuickLogic. OpenHW specified that the Core-V MCU features the CV32E40P processor (previously known as the RI5CY) which is a 32 RISC-V core with four-stage pipeline that implements the RV32IM[F]C RISC-V instruction extensions. To accelerate AI/ML applications, the Core-V also features the low-cost QuickLogic’s ArticPro eFPGA. Read more

today's howtos

  • How To Install Apache CouchDB on Debian 11 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache CouchDB on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache CouchDB is an open-source NoSQL database developed by the Apache Software Foundation. CouchDB uses multiple formats and protocols to store, transfer and process data. CouchDB uses JSON to store data, JavaScript as its query language, and HTTP as an API. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Apache CouchDB NoSQL database server on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

  • How to Move Clock to the Left or Right Corner in Ubuntu 22.04 | UbuntuHandbook

    For those don’t like to have the ‘date and time’ menu in the center of top panel, here’s how to move it to either left or right in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Ubuntu, definitely the GNOME desktop, does not have option to configure the clock menu position. But, there are a few extensions can do the job. And, here I’m going to show you how to install and use them.

  • How to install the PokeMMO on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install the PokeMMO on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to Enable Hot Spot and Tethering in PureOS on Your Librem 5
  • How to Install and Play Rocket League on Linux

    Learn how to install and run Rocket League on Linux to enjoy the unmatched vehicular soccer experience on your desktop. Linux is making great strides when it comes to desktop gaming. The ongoing development of software like Wine, Proton, and Lutris makes it evident that gamers have now started considering Linux distros for their gaming needs. Valve is also at the forefront of developing gaming-related software and hardware compatible with Linux. Thanks to the rapid advancements made in the Linux gaming industry, you can now enjoy Rocket League on your Linux desktop, with minimum hassles out of the box. Here's how to install Rocket League and "kick-start" your soccer journey on Linux.

  • Linux Package Manager - What it is used for

    There are numerous Linux flavors are available to use. Each distribution uses different tools and utilities to handle software installation, upgrade, and removal. Different Linux operating systems use different software package archives in remote repositories. Linux package managers act as the middle man who fetches these software packages from repositories and manipulates them on behalf of the end-users.

Videos: KaOS, Myths, and More

