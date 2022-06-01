Programming and Security Leftovers
Adam Young: copy in for-each loops in C++
The bug was that the o.calculate_position(); call was supposed to update the internal state of the Orbitor structure, but was called on a copy of the instance in the original structure, and not on the original structure itself. Thus, when a later call tried to show the position, it was working with the version that had not updated the position first, and thus was showing the orbitors in the wrong position.
Conan-izing an OpenGL project.
Now that I can build my app with Autotools, I want to make it work with conan. In my head, I have conan mapped to projects like cargo in rust and pip in Python. However, C++ has a far less homogenized toolchain, and I expect things are going to be more “how to make it work for you.” I started with Autotools to minimize that.
Perl Weekly Challenge 170: Primorial Numbers and Kronecker Product
Fuzzing rust-minidump for Embarrassment and Crashes - Part 2 - Mozilla Hacks - the Web developer blog
This is part 2 of a series of articles on rust-minidump. For part 1, see here.
So to recap, we rewrote breakpad’s minidump processor in Rust, wrote a ton of tests, and deployed to production without any issues. We killed it, perfect job.
And we still got massively dunked on by the fuzzer. Just absolutely destroyed.
I was starting to pivot off of rust-minidump work because I needed a bit of palette cleanser before tackling round 2 (handling native debuginfo, filling in features for other groups who were interested in rust-minidump, adding extra analyses that we’d always wanted but were too much work to do in Breakpad, etc etc etc).
I was still getting some PRs from people filling in the corners they needed, but nothing that needed too much attention, and then @5225225 smashed through the windows and released a bunch of exploding fuzzy rabbits into my office.
The curious tale of a fake Carrier.app
Although this looks like the real My Vodafone carrier app available in the App Store, it didn't come from the App Store and is not the real application from Vodafone. TAG suspects that a target receives a link to this app in an SMS, after the attacker asks the carrier to disable the target's mobile data connection. The SMS claims that in order to restore mobile data connectivity, the target must install the carrier app and includes a link to download and install this fake app.
This sideloading works because the app is signed with an enterprise certificate, which can be purchased for $299 via the Apple Enterprise developer program. This program allows an eligible enterprise to obtain an Apple-signed embedded.mobileprovision file with the ProvisionsAllDevices key set. An app signed with the developer certificate embedded within that mobileprovision file can be sideloaded on any iPhone, bypassing Apple's App Store review process. While we understand that the Enterprise developer program is designed for companies to push "trusted apps" to their staff's iOS devices, in this case, it appears that it was being used to sideload this fake carrier app.
Malicious Cyber Actors Continue to Exploit Log4Shell in VMware Horizon Systems
CISA and the United States Coast Guard Cyber Command (CGCYBER) have released a joint Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA) to warn network defenders that cyber threat actors, including state-sponsored advanced persistent threat (APT) actors, have continued to exploit CVE-2021-44228 (Log4Shell) in VMware Horizon® and Unified Access Gateway (UAG) servers to obtain initial access to organizations that did not apply available patches. The CSA provides information—including tactics, techniques, and procedures and indicators of compromise—derived from two related incident response engagements and malware analysis of samples discovered on the victims’ networks.
Chrome 104 Beta: New Media Query Syntax, Region Capture, and More
Unless otherwise noted, changes described below apply to the newest Chrome beta channel release for Android, Chrome OS, Linux, macOS, and Windows. Learn more about the features listed here through the provided links or from the list on ChromeStatus.com. Chrome 104 is beta as of June 23, 2022. You can download the latest on Google.com for desktop or on Google Play Store on Android.
Linux Foundation Fluff
Core-V development kit packs 32-bit RISC-V core
This week, the non-profit global organization OpenHW presented a RISC-V based development board at Embedded World 2022. The Core-V MCU dev kit integrates a 32-bit CV32E40P open source RISC-V core and the ArticPro eFPGA from QuickLogic. OpenHW specified that the Core-V MCU features the CV32E40P processor (previously known as the RI5CY) which is a 32 RISC-V core with four-stage pipeline that implements the RV32IM[F]C RISC-V instruction extensions. To accelerate AI/ML applications, the Core-V also features the low-cost QuickLogic’s ArticPro eFPGA.
today's howtos
Videos: KaOS, Myths, and More
