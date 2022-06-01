This week, the non-profit global organization OpenHW presented a RISC-V based development board at Embedded World 2022. The Core-V MCU dev kit integrates a 32-bit CV32E40P open source RISC-V core and the ArticPro eFPGA from QuickLogic. OpenHW specified that the Core-V MCU features the CV32E40P processor (previously known as the RI5CY) which is a 32 RISC-V core with four-stage pipeline that implements the RV32IM[F]C RISC-V instruction extensions. To accelerate AI/ML applications, the Core-V also features the low-cost QuickLogic’s ArticPro eFPGA.

Rust, the fast-growing systems programming language, may be merged into the Linux kernel next year, or “maybe the next release,” according to Linux creator Linus Torvalds. The creator of Linux made the statement Tuesday during an on-stage interview at the Linux Foundation‘s Open Source Summit North America.

Speaking this week at the Linux Foundation's Open-Source Summit, Linus Torvalds talked up the possibilities of Rust within the Linux kernel and that it could be landing quite soon -- possibly even for the next kernel cycle

So, I am old enough to remember when the U.S. Congress temporarily intervened in a patent dispute over the technology that powered BlackBerries. A U.S. Federal judge ordered the BlackBerry service to shutdown until the matter was resolved, and Congress determined that BlackBerry service was too integral to commerce to be allowed to be turned off. Eventually, RIM settled the patent dispute and the BlackBerry rode off into technology oblivion. I am not here to argue the merits of this nearly 20-year-old case (in fact, I coincidentally had friends on both legal teams), but it was when I was introduced to the idea of companies that purchase patents with the goal of using this purchased right to extract money from other companies. [...] They added an Open Source Zone in 2019 with the help of the Linux Foundation, Open Invention Network, and Microsoft.