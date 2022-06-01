today's leftovers
The Freedom of Internet at OSCAL 2022
How old is the Internet? Are we aware of the technologies that are behind this concept? What does it mean to be secure while accessing the Internet? How many antivirus programs have been developed to protect GNU/Linux systems? These were some of the questions I had in mind when I decided to attend OSCAL 2022. To my surprise, this event exceeded my expectations. I discovered really interesting topics and workshops, young tech developers, experienced speakers, hardworking organizers, and a very enthusiastic FLOSS community in Tirana, Albania.
WineZGUI
There is a new application available for Sparkers: WineZGUI
WineZGUI (pronounced Wine-Zee-Goo-Eee) is a wine frontend for playing windows games with wine easily. It is a collection of Bash scripts for Wine Prefix Management and Linux Desktop Integration for easier wine gaming experience using Zenity. It allows quick launching of Direct play (not installed) EXE application or game from File Manager like Nautilus and allow creating separate wine prefix for each Windows’ EXE binary.
Inscryption, the delightfully unsettling card-battling roguelike, comes to Mac and Linux
Linux Foundation Fluff
Core-V development kit packs 32-bit RISC-V core
This week, the non-profit global organization OpenHW presented a RISC-V based development board at Embedded World 2022. The Core-V MCU dev kit integrates a 32-bit CV32E40P open source RISC-V core and the ArticPro eFPGA from QuickLogic. OpenHW specified that the Core-V MCU features the CV32E40P processor (previously known as the RI5CY) which is a 32 RISC-V core with four-stage pipeline that implements the RV32IM[F]C RISC-V instruction extensions. To accelerate AI/ML applications, the Core-V also features the low-cost QuickLogic’s ArticPro eFPGA.
today's howtos
Videos: KaOS, Myths, and More
