Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Ben Panic, Vice President and Head Of Telco, Media & Entertainment - APAC in an exclusive conversation with Business Today talks about how enterprises can benefit from edge computing and the associated costs.
Open source is crucial for common, industry-wide standards that enable companies to future-proof solutions – Ishu Verma / Red Hat
Telefónica Tech signed a deal with IBM and Red Hat to integrate Red Hat’s OpenShift platform into a new cloud service marketed at enterprises across Telefónica’s footprint in Europe and Latin America.
The integration will be marketed as the Telefónica Red Hat OpenShift Service (TROS), which will tap into the use of containers to help organizations modernize their cloud applications and drive their digital transformation. It will allow those organizations to migrate applications to hybrid cloud or multi-cloud environments using either private or public clouds from hyperscalers like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
“It is going to be the way forward and what many customers who want to evolve their business models,” explained Santiago Madruga, VP for ecosystem success in EMEA at Red Hat, in an interview with SDxCentral. “When going digital, it’s not just putting workloads on the cloud but really transforming businesses.”
The processes of development, installation, testing, and debugging of software all benefit from the use of a virtual machines. If you are working in a Linux based infrastructure, you have access to the virtual machine management on your system. There are a handful of related technologies that all work together to help you get your work done.
It is bittersweet to announce that I have decided to move on from my role as the Fedora Community Action and Impact Coordinator (FCAIC). For me, this role has been full of growth, unexpected challenges, and so much joy. It has been a privilege to help guide our wonderful community through challenges of the last three years. I’m excited to see what the next FCAIC can do for Fedora. If you’re interested in applying, see the FCAIC job posting on Red Hat Jobs and read more about the role below.
Fedora will add -fno-omit-frame-pointer to the default C/C++ compilation flags, which will improve the effectiveness of profiling and debugging tools.
In this video, I am going to show an overview of EuroLinux 9.0 and some of the applications pre-installed.
Businesses want to make data driven decisions using data platforms and artificial intelligence (AI) to extract valuable knowledge to apply to the products and services they use and offer. Most of them rely on specialized data platforms to ingest and analyze all business sources of data in a continuous fashion.
Linux Foundation Fluff
Sharing Health Data while Preserving Privacy: The Cardea Project [Ed: Linux Foundation again paints mass surveillance as "privacy"; there's no connection to Linux, it's a liability to the "Linux" brand]
Ensuring Patents Foster Innovation in Open Source [Ed: No, Linux Foundation. We need to abolish software patents, not "Ensur[e] Patents Foster Innovation in Open Source"; they literally repeat lies IBM told in Europe]
So, I am old enough to remember when the U.S. Congress temporarily intervened in a patent dispute over the technology that powered BlackBerries. A U.S. Federal judge ordered the BlackBerry service to shutdown until the matter was resolved, and Congress determined that BlackBerry service was too integral to commerce to be allowed to be turned off. Eventually, RIM settled the patent dispute and the BlackBerry rode off into technology oblivion.
I am not here to argue the merits of this nearly 20-year-old case (in fact, I coincidentally had friends on both legal teams), but it was when I was introduced to the idea of companies that purchase patents with the goal of using this purchased right to extract money from other companies.
[...]
They added an Open Source Zone in 2019 with the help of the Linux Foundation, Open Invention Network, and Microsoft.
Speaking this week at the Linux Foundation's Open-Source Summit, Linus Torvalds talked up the possibilities of Rust within the Linux kernel and that it could be landing quite soon -- possibly even for the next kernel cycle
Rust in the Linux Kernel by 2023, Linus Torvalds Predicts [Ed: "The Linux Foundation is a sponsor of The New Stack" so they get to tell the media what to say or 'report' for LF sponsors' agenda; Torvalds says he only worked on Git for 6 months. It took off because Linux used it and Linux was a high-profile project with strong reputation (before LF came, attacking it reputation for money... from Linux foes and GPL haters).]
Rust, the fast-growing systems programming language, may be merged into the Linux kernel next year, or “maybe the next release,” according to Linux creator Linus Torvalds.
The creator of Linux made the statement Tuesday during an on-stage interview at the Linux Foundation‘s Open Source Summit North America.
Core-V development kit packs 32-bit RISC-V core
This week, the non-profit global organization OpenHW presented a RISC-V based development board at Embedded World 2022. The Core-V MCU dev kit integrates a 32-bit CV32E40P open source RISC-V core and the ArticPro eFPGA from QuickLogic.
OpenHW specified that the Core-V MCU features the CV32E40P processor (previously known as the RI5CY) which is a 32 RISC-V core with four-stage pipeline that implements the RV32IM[F]C RISC-V instruction extensions. To accelerate AI/ML applications, the Core-V also features the low-cost QuickLogic’s ArticPro eFPGA.
today's howtos
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache CouchDB on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache CouchDB is an open-source NoSQL database developed by the Apache Software Foundation. CouchDB uses multiple formats and protocols to store, transfer and process data. CouchDB uses JSON to store data, JavaScript as its query language, and HTTP as an API.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Apache CouchDB NoSQL database server on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
For those don’t like to have the ‘date and time’ menu in the center of top panel, here’s how to move it to either left or right in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
Ubuntu, definitely the GNOME desktop, does not have option to configure the clock menu position. But, there are a few extensions can do the job. And, here I’m going to show you how to install and use them.
Today we are looking at how to install the PokeMMO on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
Learn how to install and run Rocket League on Linux to enjoy the unmatched vehicular soccer experience on your desktop.
Linux is making great strides when it comes to desktop gaming. The ongoing development of software like Wine, Proton, and Lutris makes it evident that gamers have now started considering Linux distros for their gaming needs. Valve is also at the forefront of developing gaming-related software and hardware compatible with Linux.
Thanks to the rapid advancements made in the Linux gaming industry, you can now enjoy Rocket League on your Linux desktop, with minimum hassles out of the box. Here's how to install Rocket League and "kick-start" your soccer journey on Linux.
There are numerous Linux flavors are available to use. Each distribution uses different tools and utilities to handle software installation, upgrade, and removal. Different Linux operating systems use different software package archives in remote repositories. Linux package managers act as the middle man who fetches these software packages from repositories and manipulates them on behalf of the end-users.
