I use these 10 vim shortcuts daily.
But how can you be certain you’re “doing well” if you don’t have a rudimentary understanding of these base layers of the web and how they translate to usable experiences? Or, for that matter, how can you know if you’re doing poorly? If you don’t understand how the underlying technologies of the web function you can’t anticipate how website experiences will degrade or fail and you therefore cannot build experiences that are resilient to those underlying layers.
The good news is there's a beautiful, almost comforting, simplicity to making a website using the base layers of the web. All you need to start is HTTP, URLs, and HTML.
Regardless of whether the title of this blog post is grammatically correct or not, this is a question that I’ve had the opportunity to tackle recently. And after meeting and chatting with a bunch of CSS folks at CSS Day, I figured it’d be a good time to organise my thoughts around this topic.
Hello, friends. This short and simple post will help you reboot CentOS 9 Stream from the terminal. Let’s get started.
When using a modern operating system, the process of rebooting, shutting down and suspending the computer can be done via graphical interface without much hassle. However, sometimes either via scripts or commands, it is useful to know how to reboot the system with another method.
In short, we are talking about another method, such as via the terminal. Learning this can give us the opportunity to use it in configuration scripts or simply in the terminal.
As you can notice, this post is oriented to beginners, but it can also help the more advanced ones to remember how to do it.
Let’s get started.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Tomcat on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache Tomcat is an open-source web server that allows you to run web applications written in Java. Tomcat is a platform-independent tool and runs where Java is installed.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Apache Tomcat on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
Mirage is a fast and simple GTK+ image viewer because it depends only on PyGTK. If you want a decent image viewer and the ability to access it via command line, a fullscreen mode, slideshow mode, essential editing tools to resize/crop/rotate/flip, and a configurable interface, Mirage would be the most straightforward option.
The following tutorial will teach you how to install Mirage on Debian 11 Bullseye using the APT package manager with the command line terminal.
The Terraform Registry is a place where one can find different providers and modules (re-usable Terraform configurations) and use them with Terraform. In this tutorial, we will see how to use modules from Terraform Registry. We will see this by demonstrating an example of creating an EC2 instance on AWS.
Another year, another big Steam Summer Sale. Time to load up your cart with all those games you will definitely get around to playing — right? Since this is the big event it comes with the usual fluffy extras like trading cards to earn, badges to craft and more. Really though, you all just want the sweet discounts though right?
We're going into ridiculous territory of tweaking now and the possibilities are seemingly endless on what you can do with the Steam Deck. You can even run the Desktop Mode inside of Gaming Mode.
Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop, a community updated and expanded version of the free Alien Swarm originally by Valve continues to see lots of improvements. The developers also explained their clear support of Linux with Proton and the Steam Deck.
Valve released a fresh upgrade for Proton Experimental on June 22nd which brings even more game compatibility to Linux desktops and Steam Deck.
Born Punk is a brand new cyberpunk point and click adventure from developer Insert Disk 22. It just released on Steam on June 18th and now a Native Linux version is also available. Funded thanks to a Kickstarter campaign, it's nice to see a trickle of games still coming from the crowdfunding platform.
After some more games that should work great on the Steam Deck and so Linux desktop too? Fanatical have a fun looking bundle of games ready for you. Seems they took a hint from the recent bundle that Humble Bundle did. This is a sort-of build your own bundle, with the ability to add up to a total of 8 games from the selection with savings at 3, 5 or 8 picks.
Looks like Valve are getting back into fixing up Team Fortress 2, which has been a long-time coming and after fans have been campaigning to get Valve to do something.
The mixture of a deckbuilding roguelike with escape-room style puzzles and psychological horror in Inscryption is now officially available for Linux with a Native build. Developed by Daniel Mullins Games and published by Devolver Digital, this very popular and well-reviewed game originally released back in October 2021.
If you’ve ever tuned into a Twitch stream, you might have wondered how a person manages all of the stuff going on in the stream while also playing a video game. The thing is, most of them are using a stream deck, and while they’re great for gamers, they’ve got lots of benefits for non-gamers, too.
How old is the Internet? Are we aware of the technologies that are behind this concept? What does it mean to be secure while accessing the Internet? How many antivirus programs have been developed to protect GNU/Linux systems? These were some of the questions I had in mind when I decided to attend OSCAL 2022. To my surprise, this event exceeded my expectations. I discovered really interesting topics and workshops, young tech developers, experienced speakers, hardworking organizers, and a very enthusiastic FLOSS community in Tirana, Albania.
There is a new application available for Sparkers: WineZGUI
WineZGUI (pronounced Wine-Zee-Goo-Eee) is a wine frontend for playing windows games with wine easily. It is a collection of Bash scripts for Wine Prefix Management and Linux Desktop Integration for easier wine gaming experience using Zenity. It allows quick launching of Direct play (not installed) EXE application or game from File Manager like Nautilus and allow creating separate wine prefix for each Windows’ EXE binary.
