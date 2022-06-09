Programming Leftovers
DIP1000: Memory Safety in a Modern System Programming Language Pt. 1
D is both a garbage-collected programming language and an efficient raw memory access language. Modern high-level languages like D are memory safe, preventing users from accidently reading or writing to unused memory or breaking the type system of the language.
As a systems programming language, not all of D can give such guarantees, but it does have a memory-safe subset that uses the garbage collector to take care of memory management much like Java, C#, or Go. A D codebase, even in a systems programming project, should aim to remain within that memory-safe subset where practical. D provides the @safe function attribute to verify that a function uses only memory-safe features of the language. For instance, try this.
a brief history of one line fixes
What do all these earlier mistakes have in common? First, they’re all exemples of “catastrophic loss of structural integrity” as I used to say in my Star Trek days. Second, they all date from before 2013. That’s how we know the NSA wasn’t involved.
Mental Model: Difficult Problems vs. Hard Work
I think about this distinction regularly in the context of software engineering, though I think it probably applies to most “knowledge work”. At an intuitive level, I think we’ve all encountered this: there are problems that are solvable by throwing a lot of human-hours at it (“Hard Work”), and problems that are not a function of raw work hours, but rather require dealing with ambiguity (“Difficult Problems”).
The more unpredictable the task is as a function of allocated effort to task completion, the more likely it is to be a Difficult Problem.
Installing and Using Rich Package in Python
In this article, We are going to learn how to install and use rich packages in Python.
RIch is a python package for creating some awesome terminal formatting and logging. It has several features and functions that can make your application look nicer and even add a new look to your CLI application. We will be understanding the process of installing and basic usage of the RICH package in Python in this article.
How to Split a File into a List in Python
When we want each line of the file to be listed at consecutive positions where each line becomes an element in the file, the splitlines() or rstrip() method is used to split a file into a list. Let’s see a few examples to see how it’s done.
Creating a scrolling background in Pygame
In this article, we are going to know how to create a scrolling background in Pygame.
Pygame offers many advantages for developing basic infrastructure for many games. One of them is the scrolling background. Many of the popular games of all time required this feature of endless scrolling. This scrolling background helps to make the background more creative with less effort.
In a scrolling background, one image is considered as a background that will repeat itself again and again. Thus creating a scrolling endless loop of images. Suppose in a Pygame shell we move a single image from one coordinate to another, thus shifting the pixel of one image to another. Now, these blank pixels can be filled by the other image.
PyGame Set Mouse Cursor from Bitmap
In this article, we are going to see how to set the mouse cursor from bitmap using the PyGame module in Python.
