Friday 24th of June 2022 06:08:41 AM
  • DIP1000: Memory Safety in a Modern System Programming Language Pt. 1

    D is both a garbage-collected programming language and an efficient raw memory access language. Modern high-level languages like D are memory safe, preventing users from accidently reading or writing to unused memory or breaking the type system of the language.

    As a systems programming language, not all of D can give such guarantees, but it does have a memory-safe subset that uses the garbage collector to take care of memory management much like Java, C#, or Go. A D codebase, even in a systems programming project, should aim to remain within that memory-safe subset where practical. D provides the @safe function attribute to verify that a function uses only memory-safe features of the language. For instance, try this.

  • a brief history of one line fixes

    What do all these earlier mistakes have in common? First, they’re all exemples of “catastrophic loss of structural integrity” as I used to say in my Star Trek days. Second, they all date from before 2013. That’s how we know the NSA wasn’t involved.

  • Mental Model: Difficult Problems vs. Hard Work

    I think about this distinction regularly in the context of software engineering, though I think it probably applies to most “knowledge work”. At an intuitive level, I think we’ve all encountered this: there are problems that are solvable by throwing a lot of human-hours at it (“Hard Work”), and problems that are not a function of raw work hours, but rather require dealing with ambiguity (“Difficult Problems”).

    The more unpredictable the task is as a function of allocated effort to task completion, the more likely it is to be a Difficult Problem.

  • Installing and Using Rich Package in Python

    In this article, We are going to learn how to install and use rich packages in Python.

    RIch is a python package for creating some awesome terminal formatting and logging. It has several features and functions that can make your application look nicer and even add a new look to your CLI application. We will be understanding the process of installing and basic usage of the RICH package in Python in this article.

  • How to Split a File into a List in Python

    When we want each line of the file to be listed at consecutive positions where each line becomes an element in the file, the splitlines() or rstrip() method is used to split a file into a list. Let’s see a few examples to see how it’s done.

  • Creating a scrolling background in Pygame

    In this article, we are going to know how to create a scrolling background in Pygame.

    Pygame offers many advantages for developing basic infrastructure for many games. One of them is the scrolling background. Many of the popular games of all time required this feature of endless scrolling. This scrolling background helps to make the background more creative with less effort.

    In a scrolling background, one image is considered as a background that will repeat itself again and again. Thus creating a scrolling endless loop of images. Suppose in a Pygame shell we move a single image from one coordinate to another, thus shifting the pixel of one image to another. Now, these blank pixels can be filled by the other image.

  • PyGame Set Mouse Cursor from Bitmap

    In this article, we are going to see how to set the mouse cursor from bitmap using the PyGame module in Python.

today's howtos

  • 10 useful vim shortcuts

    I use these 10 vim shortcuts daily.

  • Doing Well

    But how can you be certain you’re “doing well” if you don’t have a rudimentary understanding of these base layers of the web and how they translate to usable experiences? Or, for that matter, how can you know if you’re doing poorly? If you don’t understand how the underlying technologies of the web function you can’t anticipate how website experiences will degrade or fail and you therefore cannot build experiences that are resilient to those underlying layers.

    The good news is there's a beautiful, almost comforting, simplicity to making a website using the base layers of the web. All you need to start is HTTP, URLs, and HTML.

  • Can we enterprise CSS grid?

    Regardless of whether the title of this blog post is grammatically correct or not, this is a question that I’ve had the opportunity to tackle recently. And after meeting and chatting with a bunch of CSS folks at CSS Day, I figured it’d be a good time to organise my thoughts around this topic.

  • How to reboot CentOS 9 Stream using the terminal

    Hello, friends. This short and simple post will help you reboot CentOS 9 Stream from the terminal. Let’s get started. When using a modern operating system, the process of rebooting, shutting down and suspending the computer can be done via graphical interface without much hassle. However, sometimes either via scripts or commands, it is useful to know how to reboot the system with another method. In short, we are talking about another method, such as via the terminal. Learning this can give us the opportunity to use it in configuration scripts or simply in the terminal. As you can notice, this post is oriented to beginners, but it can also help the more advanced ones to remember how to do it. Let’s get started.

  • How To Install Apache Tomcat on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Tomcat on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache Tomcat is an open-source web server that allows you to run web applications written in Java. Tomcat is a platform-independent tool and runs where Java is installed. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Apache Tomcat on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • How to Install Mirage on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable

    Mirage is a fast and simple GTK+ image viewer because it depends only on PyGTK. If you want a decent image viewer and the ability to access it via command line, a fullscreen mode, slideshow mode, essential editing tools to resize/crop/rotate/flip, and a configurable interface, Mirage would be the most straightforward option. The following tutorial will teach you how to install Mirage on Debian 11 Bullseye using the APT package manager with the command line terminal.

  • How to use modules from the Terraform Registry

    The Terraform Registry is a place where one can find different providers and modules (re-usable Terraform configurations) and use them with Terraform. In this tutorial, we will see how to use modules from Terraform Registry. We will see this by demonstrating an example of creating an EC2 instance on AWS.

Games: A Lot of Steam, Proton Experimental, and Inscryption

  • Steam Summer Sale 2022 is live so prepare your wallet

    Another year, another big Steam Summer Sale. Time to load up your cart with all those games you will definitely get around to playing — right? Since this is the big event it comes with the usual fluffy extras like trading cards to earn, badges to craft and more. Really though, you all just want the sweet discounts though right?

  • With a quick script you can run Steam Deck Desktop Mode inside Gaming Mode

    We're going into ridiculous territory of tweaking now and the possibilities are seemingly endless on what you can do with the Steam Deck. You can even run the Desktop Mode inside of Gaming Mode.

  • Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop devs detail their support of Proton and Steam Deck

    Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop, a community updated and expanded version of the free Alien Swarm originally by Valve continues to see lots of improvements. The developers also explained their clear support of Linux with Proton and the Steam Deck.

  • Proton Experimental gets Paladins working on Linux and Steam Deck

    Valve released a fresh upgrade for Proton Experimental on June 22nd which brings even more game compatibility to Linux desktops and Steam Deck.

  • Cyberpunk point and click adventure Born Punk is out now

    Born Punk is a brand new cyberpunk point and click adventure from developer Insert Disk 22. It just released on Steam on June 18th and now a Native Linux version is also available. Funded thanks to a Kickstarter campaign, it's nice to see a trickle of games still coming from the crowdfunding platform.

  • Fanatical offering a nice bundle of Steam Deck Verified games

    After some more games that should work great on the Steam Deck and so Linux desktop too? Fanatical have a fun looking bundle of games ready for you. Seems they took a hint from the recent bundle that Humble Bundle did. This is a sort-of build your own bundle, with the ability to add up to a total of 8 games from the selection with savings at 3, 5 or 8 picks.

  • Team Fortress 2 gets a surprise update fixing many problems

    Looks like Valve are getting back into fixing up Team Fortress 2, which has been a long-time coming and after fans have been campaigning to get Valve to do something.

  • Inscryption from Daniel Mullins Games now supported on Linux

    The mixture of a deckbuilding roguelike with escape-room style puzzles and psychological horror in Inscryption is now officially available for Linux with a Native build. Developed by Daniel Mullins Games and published by Devolver Digital, this very popular and well-reviewed game originally released back in October 2021.

  • What Is a Stream Deck and Should a Non-Gamer Buy One - Make Tech Easier

    If you’ve ever tuned into a Twitch stream, you might have wondered how a person manages all of the stuff going on in the stream while also playing a video game. The thing is, most of them are using a stream deck, and while they’re great for gamers, they’ve got lots of benefits for non-gamers, too.

Today in Techrights

today's leftovers

  • The Freedom of Internet at OSCAL 2022

    How old is the Internet? Are we aware of the technologies that are behind this concept? What does it mean to be secure while accessing the Internet? How many antivirus programs have been developed to protect GNU/Linux systems? These were some of the questions I had in mind when I decided to attend OSCAL 2022. To my surprise, this event exceeded my expectations. I discovered really interesting topics and workshops, young tech developers, experienced speakers, hardworking organizers, and a very enthusiastic FLOSS community in Tirana, Albania.

  • WineZGUI

    There is a new application available for Sparkers: WineZGUI WineZGUI (pronounced Wine-Zee-Goo-Eee) is a wine frontend for playing windows games with wine easily. It is a collection of Bash scripts for Wine Prefix Management and Linux Desktop Integration for easier wine gaming experience using Zenity. It allows quick launching of Direct play (not installed) EXE application or game from File Manager like Nautilus and allow creating separate wine prefix for each Windows’ EXE binary.

  • Inscryption, the delightfully unsettling card-battling roguelike, comes to Mac and Linux

