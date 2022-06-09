today's howtos 10 useful vim shortcuts I use these 10 vim shortcuts daily.

Doing Well But how can you be certain you’re “doing well” if you don’t have a rudimentary understanding of these base layers of the web and how they translate to usable experiences? Or, for that matter, how can you know if you’re doing poorly? If you don’t understand how the underlying technologies of the web function you can’t anticipate how website experiences will degrade or fail and you therefore cannot build experiences that are resilient to those underlying layers. The good news is there's a beautiful, almost comforting, simplicity to making a website using the base layers of the web. All you need to start is HTTP, URLs, and HTML.

Can we enterprise CSS grid? Regardless of whether the title of this blog post is grammatically correct or not, this is a question that I’ve had the opportunity to tackle recently. And after meeting and chatting with a bunch of CSS folks at CSS Day, I figured it’d be a good time to organise my thoughts around this topic.

How to reboot CentOS 9 Stream using the terminal Hello, friends. This short and simple post will help you reboot CentOS 9 Stream from the terminal. Let’s get started. When using a modern operating system, the process of rebooting, shutting down and suspending the computer can be done via graphical interface without much hassle. However, sometimes either via scripts or commands, it is useful to know how to reboot the system with another method. In short, we are talking about another method, such as via the terminal. Learning this can give us the opportunity to use it in configuration scripts or simply in the terminal. As you can notice, this post is oriented to beginners, but it can also help the more advanced ones to remember how to do it. Let’s get started.

How To Install Apache Tomcat on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Tomcat on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache Tomcat is an open-source web server that allows you to run web applications written in Java. Tomcat is a platform-independent tool and runs where Java is installed. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Apache Tomcat on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

How to Install Mirage on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable Mirage is a fast and simple GTK+ image viewer because it depends only on PyGTK. If you want a decent image viewer and the ability to access it via command line, a fullscreen mode, slideshow mode, essential editing tools to resize/crop/rotate/flip, and a configurable interface, Mirage would be the most straightforward option. The following tutorial will teach you how to install Mirage on Debian 11 Bullseye using the APT package manager with the command line terminal.

How to use modules from the Terraform Registry The Terraform Registry is a place where one can find different providers and modules (re-usable Terraform configurations) and use them with Terraform. In this tutorial, we will see how to use modules from Terraform Registry. We will see this by demonstrating an example of creating an EC2 instance on AWS.