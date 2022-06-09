today's leftovers
Signing email with DKIM is becoming increasing mandatory in practice
There are people who don't like email forwarding, but I can assure them that it definitely happens, possibly still a lot. Unless you want your email not to be accepted by GMail when forwarded, this means you need to DKIM sign it, because forwarded email won't pass SPF (and no, the world won't implement SRS).
Weave Cybersecurity into your product design
How important security is for your application and digital services? “Very important”, this is the answer we get the most often from Product Managers and Executives. Nobody wants the malware to take advantage of the vulnerabilities of their applications. However, any access point to the internet can be an entry point for hackers. Considering the ubiquitous awareness of the importance and risks associated with security, you may expect that security has been well embedded in all the aspects of digital product development, especially in the early stages of product design when costs are comparatively manageable.
Unfortunately, according to a recent study by MIT, “cybersecurity is rarely considered among the criteria in the early design phase”. This study finds three reasons why this ignorance of cyber security happens in the early stages:
Comparing YottaDB Web Framework Performance
It is interesting to compare the performance of different web stacks and frameworks under simulated stress. To compare apples-to-apples, the database, the JSON string response to a REST query, and front-end load generator were the same.
Of course, this end-to-end test only involves a single operation. Any real application consists of many operations at different layers in the framework, only a fraction of which are database accesses.
The software operator design pattern: advantages – part 4 | Ubuntu
The software operator is a design pattern. Its design is based on successful applications where this approach was found useful. In other words, it’s a proven approach that can be recommended to others. But like all approaches, it’s important to understand their advantages disadvantages. Software developers need to understand when the application of this pattern leads to a good solution and – perhaps more importantly – when it does not.
[...]
Installing a single application locally is straightforward in most cases. There are app stores and package managers for that. However, installing applications on remote servers is a more tedious task, which becomes more complicated as the number of applications increases. First of all, the login to these machines must be prepared and maintained. But manually maintaining logins does not scale very well. In fact, what is desired is an entity that controls the required provisioning of the machine and performs the required steps. The software operator design pattern, as a dedicated entity, can cover the execution of operational tasks and the remote login, at the same time.
systemd-oomd issues on desktop
I have opened an upstream PR to implement this [1], and it seems upstream is OK with the idea in principle, but some more thinking needs to be done before it can be merged. Assuming we can push that change through upstream, service units will immediately benefit because .service files can configure the ManagedOOMPreference property. However, applications which are launched by gnome-shell or snapd run as transient scope units, which means the ManagedOOMPreference property needs to be set when e.g. systemd-run is invoked, as demonstrated in the example above. This means that a bit of integration work will be needed from snapd, gnome-shell, etc. to set ManagedOOMPreference=avoid on _some_ applications. This immediately raises new questions: 1. Which services and applications should be given a setting of ManagedOOMPreference=avoid by default? 2. What is the interface to designate such applications? It seems to me that we would want to have a "single source of truth" from which gnome-shell, snapd, etc. can determine when ManagedOOMPreference=avoid should be set.
The fight for Init Freedom: Devuan [PDF]
[...] To start with, systemd is much more than an init system. Rather, as contributor dasein described on the Debian User Forums, “calling systemd an init system is like calling an automobile a cup holder”.
AMD publishes the source code for FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2)
As they promised they would, AMD has now officially published the source code for FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2) under an open source license. With it under the MIT license, developers can pretty much go nuts with it.
