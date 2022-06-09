Language Selection

today's leftovers

Misc

  • Signing email with DKIM is becoming increasing mandatory in practice

    There are people who don't like email forwarding, but I can assure them that it definitely happens, possibly still a lot. Unless you want your email not to be accepted by GMail when forwarded, this means you need to DKIM sign it, because forwarded email won't pass SPF (and no, the world won't implement SRS).

  • Weave Cybersecurity into your product design

    How important security is for your application and digital services? “Very important”, this is the answer we get the most often from Product Managers and Executives. Nobody wants the malware to take advantage of the vulnerabilities of their applications. However, any access point to the internet can be an entry point for hackers. Considering the ubiquitous awareness of the importance and risks associated with security, you may expect that security has been well embedded in all the aspects of digital product development, especially in the early stages of product design when costs are comparatively manageable.

    Unfortunately, according to a recent study by MIT, “cybersecurity is rarely considered among the criteria in the early design phase”. This study finds three reasons why this ignorance of cyber security happens in the early stages:

  • Comparing YottaDB Web Framework Performance

    It is interesting to compare the performance of different web stacks and frameworks under simulated stress. To compare apples-to-apples, the database, the JSON string response to a REST query, and front-end load generator were the same.

    Of course, this end-to-end test only involves a single operation. Any real application consists of many operations at different layers in the framework, only a fraction of which are database accesses.

  • The software operator design pattern: advantages – part 4 | Ubuntu

    The software operator is a design pattern. Its design is based on successful applications where this approach was found useful. In other words, it’s a proven approach that can be recommended to others. But like all approaches, it’s important to understand their advantages disadvantages. Software developers need to understand when the application of this pattern leads to a good solution and – perhaps more importantly – when it does not.

    [...]

    Installing a single application locally is straightforward in most cases. There are app stores and package managers for that. However, installing applications on remote servers is a more tedious task, which becomes more complicated as the number of applications increases. First of all, the login to these machines must be prepared and maintained. But manually maintaining logins does not scale very well. In fact, what is desired is an entity that controls the required provisioning of the machine and performs the required steps. The software operator design pattern, as a dedicated entity, can cover the execution of operational tasks and the remote login, at the same time.

  • systemd-oomd issues on desktop
    I have opened an upstream PR to implement this [1], and it seems
upstream is OK with the idea in principle, but some more thinking
needs to be done before it can be merged.

Assuming we can push that change through upstream, service units will
immediately benefit because .service files can configure the
ManagedOOMPreference property. However, applications which are
launched by gnome-shell or snapd run as transient scope units, which
means the ManagedOOMPreference property needs to be set when e.g.
systemd-run is invoked, as demonstrated in the example above. This
means that a bit of integration work will be needed from snapd,
gnome-shell, etc. to set ManagedOOMPreference=avoid on _some_
applications. This immediately raises new questions:

1. Which services and applications should be given a setting of
ManagedOOMPreference=avoid by default?
2. What is the interface to designate such applications? It seems to
me that we would want to have a "single source of truth" from which
gnome-shell, snapd, etc. can determine when ManagedOOMPreference=avoid
should be set.
  • The fight for Init Freedom: Devuan [PDF]

    [...] To start with, systemd is much more than an init system. Rather, as contributor dasein described on the Debian User Forums, “calling systemd an init system is like calling an automobile a cup holder”.

  • AMD publishes the source code for FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2)

    As they promised they would, AMD has now officially published the source code for FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2) under an open source license. With it under the MIT license, developers can pretty much go nuts with it.

today's howtos

  • 10 useful vim shortcuts

    I use these 10 vim shortcuts daily.

  • Doing Well

    But how can you be certain you’re “doing well” if you don’t have a rudimentary understanding of these base layers of the web and how they translate to usable experiences? Or, for that matter, how can you know if you’re doing poorly? If you don’t understand how the underlying technologies of the web function you can’t anticipate how website experiences will degrade or fail and you therefore cannot build experiences that are resilient to those underlying layers.

    The good news is there's a beautiful, almost comforting, simplicity to making a website using the base layers of the web. All you need to start is HTTP, URLs, and HTML.

  • Can we enterprise CSS grid?

    Regardless of whether the title of this blog post is grammatically correct or not, this is a question that I’ve had the opportunity to tackle recently. And after meeting and chatting with a bunch of CSS folks at CSS Day, I figured it’d be a good time to organise my thoughts around this topic.

  • How to reboot CentOS 9 Stream using the terminal

    Hello, friends. This short and simple post will help you reboot CentOS 9 Stream from the terminal. Let’s get started. When using a modern operating system, the process of rebooting, shutting down and suspending the computer can be done via graphical interface without much hassle. However, sometimes either via scripts or commands, it is useful to know how to reboot the system with another method. In short, we are talking about another method, such as via the terminal. Learning this can give us the opportunity to use it in configuration scripts or simply in the terminal. As you can notice, this post is oriented to beginners, but it can also help the more advanced ones to remember how to do it. Let’s get started.

  • How To Install Apache Tomcat on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Tomcat on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache Tomcat is an open-source web server that allows you to run web applications written in Java. Tomcat is a platform-independent tool and runs where Java is installed. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Apache Tomcat on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • How to Install Mirage on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable

    Mirage is a fast and simple GTK+ image viewer because it depends only on PyGTK. If you want a decent image viewer and the ability to access it via command line, a fullscreen mode, slideshow mode, essential editing tools to resize/crop/rotate/flip, and a configurable interface, Mirage would be the most straightforward option. The following tutorial will teach you how to install Mirage on Debian 11 Bullseye using the APT package manager with the command line terminal.

  • How to use modules from the Terraform Registry

    The Terraform Registry is a place where one can find different providers and modules (re-usable Terraform configurations) and use them with Terraform. In this tutorial, we will see how to use modules from Terraform Registry. We will see this by demonstrating an example of creating an EC2 instance on AWS.

Games: A Lot of Steam, Proton Experimental, and Inscryption

  • Steam Summer Sale 2022 is live so prepare your wallet

    Another year, another big Steam Summer Sale. Time to load up your cart with all those games you will definitely get around to playing — right? Since this is the big event it comes with the usual fluffy extras like trading cards to earn, badges to craft and more. Really though, you all just want the sweet discounts though right?

  • With a quick script you can run Steam Deck Desktop Mode inside Gaming Mode

    We're going into ridiculous territory of tweaking now and the possibilities are seemingly endless on what you can do with the Steam Deck. You can even run the Desktop Mode inside of Gaming Mode.

  • Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop devs detail their support of Proton and Steam Deck

    Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop, a community updated and expanded version of the free Alien Swarm originally by Valve continues to see lots of improvements. The developers also explained their clear support of Linux with Proton and the Steam Deck.

  • Proton Experimental gets Paladins working on Linux and Steam Deck

    Valve released a fresh upgrade for Proton Experimental on June 22nd which brings even more game compatibility to Linux desktops and Steam Deck.

  • Cyberpunk point and click adventure Born Punk is out now

    Born Punk is a brand new cyberpunk point and click adventure from developer Insert Disk 22. It just released on Steam on June 18th and now a Native Linux version is also available. Funded thanks to a Kickstarter campaign, it's nice to see a trickle of games still coming from the crowdfunding platform.

  • Fanatical offering a nice bundle of Steam Deck Verified games

    After some more games that should work great on the Steam Deck and so Linux desktop too? Fanatical have a fun looking bundle of games ready for you. Seems they took a hint from the recent bundle that Humble Bundle did. This is a sort-of build your own bundle, with the ability to add up to a total of 8 games from the selection with savings at 3, 5 or 8 picks.

  • Team Fortress 2 gets a surprise update fixing many problems

    Looks like Valve are getting back into fixing up Team Fortress 2, which has been a long-time coming and after fans have been campaigning to get Valve to do something.

  • Inscryption from Daniel Mullins Games now supported on Linux

    The mixture of a deckbuilding roguelike with escape-room style puzzles and psychological horror in Inscryption is now officially available for Linux with a Native build. Developed by Daniel Mullins Games and published by Devolver Digital, this very popular and well-reviewed game originally released back in October 2021.

  • What Is a Stream Deck and Should a Non-Gamer Buy One - Make Tech Easier

    If you’ve ever tuned into a Twitch stream, you might have wondered how a person manages all of the stuff going on in the stream while also playing a video game. The thing is, most of them are using a stream deck, and while they’re great for gamers, they’ve got lots of benefits for non-gamers, too.

today's leftovers

  • The Freedom of Internet at OSCAL 2022

    How old is the Internet? Are we aware of the technologies that are behind this concept? What does it mean to be secure while accessing the Internet? How many antivirus programs have been developed to protect GNU/Linux systems? These were some of the questions I had in mind when I decided to attend OSCAL 2022. To my surprise, this event exceeded my expectations. I discovered really interesting topics and workshops, young tech developers, experienced speakers, hardworking organizers, and a very enthusiastic FLOSS community in Tirana, Albania.

  • WineZGUI

    There is a new application available for Sparkers: WineZGUI WineZGUI (pronounced Wine-Zee-Goo-Eee) is a wine frontend for playing windows games with wine easily. It is a collection of Bash scripts for Wine Prefix Management and Linux Desktop Integration for easier wine gaming experience using Zenity. It allows quick launching of Direct play (not installed) EXE application or game from File Manager like Nautilus and allow creating separate wine prefix for each Windows’ EXE binary.

  • Inscryption, the delightfully unsettling card-battling roguelike, comes to Mac and Linux

