today's howtos
The Beginner’s Guide to IPTables (Linux Firewall) Commands
If you are using Computers for while, you must be familiar with the word “Firewall”. We know that things do seem complex from the surface but through this tutorial, we are going to explain the basis of IPTable and the use of basic commands so that even if you are a networking student or want to deep dive into networks, you can benefit from this guide.
Backup List of Installed Packages and Restore Them on a Freshly Installed Ubuntu System - TREND OCEANS
For new Linux users, reinstalling the operating system is a hurdle. It’s funny, but I’ve seen many Linux users manually install packages and applications from their previously installed Linux system into their freshly installed Ubuntu Linux system.
I used to be one of them, and you might be too. So, let’s forget the time we have wasted and learn today how to backup a list of installed packages and restore them on a freshly installed Ubuntu system.
How to Enable Arch User Repository (AUR) in Manjaro Linux
The Linux operating system is associated with various distributions whose design and development footprints are focused on meeting different user requirements. One such distribution is Manjaro Linux.
Since it is based on the Arch Linux operating system, this free and open-source Linux distribution prioritizes accessibility and user-friendliness as its major design parameters. The Pacman package manager and its rolling release update model are also key identifiers of Manjaro Linux.
How to Install Angular CLI on Ubuntu 22.04 – TecAdmin
Angular CLI is a powerful tool that allows developers to quickly create and deploy Angular applications. It provides a number of commands for quickly creating and deploying ng-based applications. We will also cover some of the features of Angular CLI.
Boot into an Older Kernel By Default in Ubuntu & Other Linux
Here’s a possible scenario. Your system received a kernel update but somehow things are not working as smoothly as previously.
You realized that if you boot into the older kernel (yes, you can downgrade kernel), things are back to normal.
That makes you happy with a little inconvenience. You have to manually select the older kernel at each boot.
This problem was faced by an elderly It’s FOSS reader. The new kernel update in Linux Mint wasn’t working as expected. Booting into the older kernel ‘fixed’ the issues but choosing the older kernel at each boot was a problem.
Removing the new kernel (while using the older kernel) is not a good idea because the new kernel will be installed and used with the next system updates.
So, I suggested booting into the older Linux kernel by default. How to do that? That’s what I am going to show you in this tutorial.
Darkbar 1.0.1 Relased
Darkbar is a tool for pixel perfectionists and dark mode users. It allows you to control whether an application uses dark or light styles for the window controls. It supports X11 and XWayland windows using traditional titlebars (e.g. no client side decorations) like you might find with The GIMP or Electron-based applications.
Good news everyone! SLE 15 SP4 is now released
The SLE engineering team is excited to announce that SLE 15 SP4 is now available for download! We have been working hard to make this release as boring smooth as possible for our users, despite updating at least 23% of our entire code and syncing selected packages from openSUSE Factory. Countless internal person-hours was required for developing, testing, releasing, documenting this new Refresh Service Pack and yet we also have to thank our Public Beta testers, our Technology Partners and of course our openSUSE community for their priceless contribution! Releasing our SUSE Linux Enterprise product Family is a truly collective effort, so thank you all!
Manage GNOME extensions from Terminal
In this article, you will see how to manage gnome extensions from the terminal to list out extensions that have been installed by the system and user. You will also find a way to install, enable, disable, and uninstall extensions all from the terminal itself.
