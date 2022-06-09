Language Selection

Android Leftovers

Friday 24th of June 2022
Android
  • How to change boot options on Linux | Enable Sysadmin

    When a computer starts, the first processes that happen are on the motherboard. These processes are hardcoded into read-only memory (ROM) chips (collectively called "firmware") on the motherboard, and they happen fast, with the primary goal being to locate a hard drive with a bootable system on it.

  • How we wound up with Linux’s kernel mode setting – OSnews

    I’ve got two fantastic posts about Linux today, from the same author – Chris Siebenmann. First, the history behind kernel mode setting in Linux.

  • How I sketchnote with open source tools | Opensource.com

    Sketchnoting, also called visual notetaking, is a method of taking notes using illustrations, symbols, graphic layouts, and text. It's meant to be a creative and engaging way to record your thoughts. It can work well in your personal life as well as in your work life. You don't need to be an artist to create a sketchnote, but you do need to listen, and visually combine and summarize ideas through text and drawings.

  • How To Install Ruby on Rails on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Ruby on Rails on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Ruby on Rails is an open-source web application framework that includes everything needed to create database-backed web applications according to the Model-View-Controller (MVC) pattern. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Ruby on Rails web application framework on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • Slow YaST in Container or How to Run Programs from Ruby? | YaST

    We noticed that when running the YaST services manager module in a container then the start of the module is about 3 times slower than running in the host system directly. It takes about a minute to start, that is way much…

Darkbar 1.0.1 Relased

Darkbar is a tool for pixel perfectionists and dark mode users. It allows you to control whether an application uses dark or light styles for the window controls. It supports X11 and XWayland windows using traditional titlebars (e.g. no client side decorations) like you might find with The GIMP or Electron-based applications. Read more

Good news everyone! SLE 15 SP4 is now released

The SLE engineering team is excited to announce that SLE 15 SP4 is now available for download! We have been working hard to make this release as boring smooth as possible for our users, despite updating at least 23% of our entire code and syncing selected packages from openSUSE Factory. Countless internal person-hours was required for developing, testing, releasing, documenting this new Refresh Service Pack and yet we also have to thank our Public Beta testers, our Technology Partners and of course our openSUSE community for their priceless contribution! Releasing our SUSE Linux Enterprise product Family is a truly collective effort, so thank you all! Read more

Manage GNOME extensions from Terminal

In this article, you will see how to manage gnome extensions from the terminal to list out extensions that have been installed by the system and user. You will also find a way to install, enable, disable, and uninstall extensions all from the terminal itself. Read more

