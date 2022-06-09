Good news everyone! SLE 15 SP4 is now released
The SLE engineering team is excited to announce that SLE 15 SP4 is now available for download!
We have been working hard to make this release as boring smooth as possible for our users, despite updating at least 23% of our entire code and syncing selected packages from openSUSE Factory. Countless internal person-hours was required for developing, testing, releasing, documenting this new Refresh Service Pack and yet we also have to thank our Public Beta testers, our Technology Partners and of course our openSUSE community for their priceless contribution! Releasing our SUSE Linux Enterprise product Family is a truly collective effort, so thank you all!
today's howtos
Darkbar 1.0.1 Relased
Darkbar is a tool for pixel perfectionists and dark mode users. It allows you to control whether an application uses dark or light styles for the window controls. It supports X11 and XWayland windows using traditional titlebars (e.g. no client side decorations) like you might find with The GIMP or Electron-based applications.
Manage GNOME extensions from Terminal
In this article, you will see how to manage gnome extensions from the terminal to list out extensions that have been installed by the system and user. You will also find a way to install, enable, disable, and uninstall extensions all from the terminal itself.
