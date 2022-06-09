Programming Leftovers
AlmaLinux Build System: What You Need to Know
The AlmaLinux Build System will let users build software for the AlmaLinux distribution. Full access of ALBS is slated for July.
Utkarsh Gandhi: First Update!
It's been almost 2 weeks into the GSoC coding period, and the project has picked up the pace!
[...]
The current implementation of the New Documents submenu is a GtkPopoverMenu. It uses the GMenuModel, which is added as submenus in the right-click popover menu.
What we plan to do is to expose all the templates in a single-view, tree-like structure!
So how are we supposed to do this? Well, the answer is GtkListView as a custom child widget in the popover menu model. And for a GtkListView, we need a GListModel or more specifically GtkTreeListModel as well as a factory to create list items.
Godot Engine - Godot community poll 2022
It's this time of the year! Godot Community Poll 2022 is now out for everyone to take part. Let us know what your relationship with Godot is in this brief list of questions!
The poll is completely anonymous, and you can see the results after filling it. It will remain open for a week. Completing the poll should take less than 5 minutes.
Fun with Paths and URLs in QML - KDAB
There are a few small, and sometimes already quite old, features in Qt that, when combined, can be a very nice way to deal with assets in your QML application — especially if some of them live on the file system, some in a resource, and some may need localization or translation. Let’s dive in!
today's howtos
Darkbar 1.0.1 Relased
Darkbar is a tool for pixel perfectionists and dark mode users. It allows you to control whether an application uses dark or light styles for the window controls. It supports X11 and XWayland windows using traditional titlebars (e.g. no client side decorations) like you might find with The GIMP or Electron-based applications.
Good news everyone! SLE 15 SP4 is now released
The SLE engineering team is excited to announce that SLE 15 SP4 is now available for download! We have been working hard to make this release as boring smooth as possible for our users, despite updating at least 23% of our entire code and syncing selected packages from openSUSE Factory. Countless internal person-hours was required for developing, testing, releasing, documenting this new Refresh Service Pack and yet we also have to thank our Public Beta testers, our Technology Partners and of course our openSUSE community for their priceless contribution! Releasing our SUSE Linux Enterprise product Family is a truly collective effort, so thank you all!
