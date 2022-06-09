Programming Leftovers AlmaLinux Build System: What You Need to Know The AlmaLinux Build System will let users build software for the AlmaLinux distribution. Full access of ALBS is slated for July.

Utkarsh Gandhi: First Update! It's been almost 2 weeks into the GSoC coding period, and the project has picked up the pace! [...] The current implementation of the New Documents submenu is a GtkPopoverMenu. It uses the GMenuModel, which is added as submenus in the right-click popover menu. What we plan to do is to expose all the templates in a single-view, tree-like structure! So how are we supposed to do this? Well, the answer is GtkListView as a custom child widget in the popover menu model. And for a GtkListView, we need a GListModel or more specifically GtkTreeListModel as well as a factory to create list items.

Godot Engine - Godot community poll 2022 It's this time of the year! Godot Community Poll 2022 is now out for everyone to take part. Let us know what your relationship with Godot is in this brief list of questions! The poll is completely anonymous, and you can see the results after filling it. It will remain open for a week. Completing the poll should take less than 5 minutes.

Fun with Paths and URLs in QML - KDAB There are a few small, and sometimes already quite old, features in Qt that, when combined, can be a very nice way to deal with assets in your QML application — especially if some of them live on the file system, some in a resource, and some may need localization or translation. Let’s dive in!

today's howtos How to change boot options on Linux | Enable Sysadmin When a computer starts, the first processes that happen are on the motherboard. These processes are hardcoded into read-only memory (ROM) chips (collectively called "firmware") on the motherboard, and they happen fast, with the primary goal being to locate a hard drive with a bootable system on it.

How we wound up with Linux’s kernel mode setting – OSnews I’ve got two fantastic posts about Linux today, from the same author – Chris Siebenmann. First, the history behind kernel mode setting in Linux.

How I sketchnote with open source tools | Opensource.com Sketchnoting, also called visual notetaking, is a method of taking notes using illustrations, symbols, graphic layouts, and text. It's meant to be a creative and engaging way to record your thoughts. It can work well in your personal life as well as in your work life. You don't need to be an artist to create a sketchnote, but you do need to listen, and visually combine and summarize ideas through text and drawings.

How To Install Ruby on Rails on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Ruby on Rails on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn't know, Ruby on Rails is an open-source web application framework that includes everything needed to create database-backed web applications according to the Model-View-Controller (MVC) pattern.

Slow YaST in Container or How to Run Programs from Ruby? | YaST We noticed that when running the YaST services manager module in a container then the start of the module is about 3 times slower than running in the host system directly. It takes about a minute to start, that is way much…