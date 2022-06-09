Fedora, Red Hat, and IBM Leftovers
-
How to Build Organizational Resilience to Cyberattacks [Ed: Can we stop assuming everyone uses Windows or that Windows security is possible/can be salvaged? Security is not part of the goals. Also, alcohol isn't medicine.]
I became quite interested in cybersecurity around a year ago, given the growing threats of cyberattacks by criminal groups and adversarial governments. I then joined CAMS, MIT’s interdisciplinary cybersecurity consortium and started attending its online weekly seminars. A few weeks ago I attended a CAMS seminar on cyber resilience by Manuel Hepfer, a research affiliate at Oxford University and a research analyst at ISTARI, a cyber risk management company.
What is cyber resilience? While cybersecurity is the practice of protecting critical systems and sensitive information from digital attacks, cyber resilience is the ability to prepare for, withstand, and recover rapidly from any major disruption, whether an intentional cyberattack or a natural disaster.
The seminar was based on a study by Hepfer and colleagues of the 2017 NotPetya ransomware attacks, a series of powerful cyberattacks which caused over $10 billion in global economic damage across a number of industries. Their study was primarily focused on three global companies that were the subject of NotPetya attacks: a logistics company with over 60,000 employees, a manufacturing one with over 20,000 employees, and a third in professional services with over 5,000 employees.
-
Prioritize people during cultural transformation in 3 steps
For the past few years, organizations have focused on finding technologies and processes that enable their employees to work from home. But with C-suites and HR professionals investing enormous resources into tools and processes, many are doing so without fully considering the most crucial piece of an agile enterprise – the people.
To optimize performance in this new agile work era, boost employee morale, and recruit and retain the best talent amid a global-scale hiring crisis, organizations also need to address the needs of their workforce.
As more employees voice their needs and concerns regarding their work lives, here are three ways to prioritize the people within your organization.
-
Create a more diverse and equitable open source project with open standards
This article is intended to serve as a reference so that you can understand everything you need to be proud of your repository and make your open source project more open. By using open standards, an open source project improves its quality and shareability, since such standards exist to foster better communication between creators and consumers of the project. Most importantly, open standards can guide technology development by gently enforcing space for diversity and equity.
-
Fedora Community Blog: CPE Weekly Update – Week 25 2022
The purpose of this team is to take care of day-to-day business regarding CentOS and Fedora Infrastructure and Fedora release engineering work.
-
The road to JBoss EAP 8 | Red Hat Developer
As a leading, open source, Jakarta Enterprise Edition (Jakarta EE)-compatible application server, Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform (JBoss EAP) has been a trusted workhorse for enterprise Java workloads for the past decade. This article describes how the Jakarta EE specifications have evolved since the release of the current version, JBoss EAP 7, and what you can look forward to with JBoss EAP 8.
JBoss EAP 7 is optimized for cloud environments, and when deployed with Red Hat OpenShift, offers containers, load balancing, elastic scaling, health monitoring, and the ability to deploy to a container directly from the IDE to improve developer productivity and experience.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 435 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
today's howtos
Darkbar 1.0.1 Relased
Darkbar is a tool for pixel perfectionists and dark mode users. It allows you to control whether an application uses dark or light styles for the window controls. It supports X11 and XWayland windows using traditional titlebars (e.g. no client side decorations) like you might find with The GIMP or Electron-based applications.
Good news everyone! SLE 15 SP4 is now released
The SLE engineering team is excited to announce that SLE 15 SP4 is now available for download! We have been working hard to make this release as boring smooth as possible for our users, despite updating at least 23% of our entire code and syncing selected packages from openSUSE Factory. Countless internal person-hours was required for developing, testing, releasing, documenting this new Refresh Service Pack and yet we also have to thank our Public Beta testers, our Technology Partners and of course our openSUSE community for their priceless contribution! Releasing our SUSE Linux Enterprise product Family is a truly collective effort, so thank you all!
Recent comments
2 hours 41 min ago
3 hours 5 min ago
3 hours 19 min ago
4 hours 25 min ago
5 hours 3 min ago
5 hours 39 min ago
18 hours 36 min ago
19 hours 2 min ago
19 hours 10 min ago
22 hours 8 min ago