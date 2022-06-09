Language Selection

Security Leftovers

Friday 24th of June 2022 02:17:03 PM
Security
  • Security updates for Friday

    Security updates have been issued by Fedora (ntfs-3g and ntfs-3g-system-compression), SUSE (389-ds, chafa, containerd, mariadb, php74, python3, salt, and xen), and Ubuntu (apache2).

  • On the Dangers of Cryptocurrencies and the Uselessness of Blockchain

    Earlier this month, I and others wrote a letter to Congress, basically saying that cryptocurrencies are an complete and total disaster, and urging them to regulate the space. Nothing in that letter is out of the ordinary, and is in line with what I wrote about blockchain in 2019. In response, Matthew Green has written—not really a rebuttal—but a “a general response to some of the more common spurious objections…people make to public blockchain systems.”

  • 4 CNCF Projects For Key Management - Container Journal

    The nuances of cloud-native architecture necessitate some new approaches to security. Not only are container-based microservices inherently distributed, but there is a rising number of dependencies within the software supply chain. As a result, developers are faced with storing and accessing many types of secrets, including API keys, encryption keys, JSON Web Tokens (JWTs) and others when building cloud-native applications based on containers and running on platforms like Kubernetes. But, leaving such secrets exposed within your codebase goes against security best practices, as an attacker could easily access them.

    Software components must verify every request is coming from a legitimate source, known as authentication, and they must confirm the requesting party has the required permissions to access a resource, known as authorization. As part of this mission, we’ve seen a lot of development activity around automating secret issuance and distribution to securely store and distribute passwords among services.

  Panchan: A New Golang-based Peer-To-Peer Botnet Targeting Linux Servers
Programming Leftovers

  • AlmaLinux Build System: What You Need to Know

    The AlmaLinux Build System will let users build software for the AlmaLinux distribution. Full access of ALBS is slated for July.

  • Utkarsh Gandhi: First Update!

    It's been almost 2 weeks into the GSoC coding period, and the project has picked up the pace! [...] The current implementation of the New Documents submenu is a GtkPopoverMenu. It uses the GMenuModel, which is added as submenus in the right-click popover menu. What we plan to do is to expose all the templates in a single-view, tree-like structure! So how are we supposed to do this? Well, the answer is GtkListView as a custom child widget in the popover menu model. And for a GtkListView, we need a GListModel or more specifically GtkTreeListModel as well as a factory to create list items.

  • Godot Engine - Godot community poll 2022

    It's this time of the year! Godot Community Poll 2022 is now out for everyone to take part. Let us know what your relationship with Godot is in this brief list of questions! The poll is completely anonymous, and you can see the results after filling it. It will remain open for a week. Completing the poll should take less than 5 minutes.

  • Fun with Paths and URLs in QML - KDAB

    There are a few small, and sometimes already quite old, features in Qt that, when combined, can be a very nice way to deal with assets in your QML application — especially if some of them live on the file system, some in a resource, and some may need localization or translation. Let’s dive in!

today's howtos

  • How to change boot options on Linux | Enable Sysadmin

    When a computer starts, the first processes that happen are on the motherboard. These processes are hardcoded into read-only memory (ROM) chips (collectively called "firmware") on the motherboard, and they happen fast, with the primary goal being to locate a hard drive with a bootable system on it.

  • How we wound up with Linux’s kernel mode setting – OSnews

    I’ve got two fantastic posts about Linux today, from the same author – Chris Siebenmann. First, the history behind kernel mode setting in Linux.

  • How I sketchnote with open source tools | Opensource.com

    Sketchnoting, also called visual notetaking, is a method of taking notes using illustrations, symbols, graphic layouts, and text. It's meant to be a creative and engaging way to record your thoughts. It can work well in your personal life as well as in your work life. You don't need to be an artist to create a sketchnote, but you do need to listen, and visually combine and summarize ideas through text and drawings.

  • How To Install Ruby on Rails on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Ruby on Rails on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Ruby on Rails is an open-source web application framework that includes everything needed to create database-backed web applications according to the Model-View-Controller (MVC) pattern. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Ruby on Rails web application framework on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • Slow YaST in Container or How to Run Programs from Ruby? | YaST

    We noticed that when running the YaST services manager module in a container then the start of the module is about 3 times slower than running in the host system directly. It takes about a minute to start, that is way much…

Darkbar 1.0.1 Relased

Darkbar is a tool for pixel perfectionists and dark mode users. It allows you to control whether an application uses dark or light styles for the window controls. It supports X11 and XWayland windows using traditional titlebars (e.g. no client side decorations) like you might find with The GIMP or Electron-based applications. Read more

Good news everyone! SLE 15 SP4 is now released

The SLE engineering team is excited to announce that SLE 15 SP4 is now available for download! We have been working hard to make this release as boring smooth as possible for our users, despite updating at least 23% of our entire code and syncing selected packages from openSUSE Factory. Countless internal person-hours was required for developing, testing, releasing, documenting this new Refresh Service Pack and yet we also have to thank our Public Beta testers, our Technology Partners and of course our openSUSE community for their priceless contribution! Releasing our SUSE Linux Enterprise product Family is a truly collective effort, so thank you all! Read more

