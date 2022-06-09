Security Leftovers
Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by Fedora (ntfs-3g and ntfs-3g-system-compression), SUSE (389-ds, chafa, containerd, mariadb, php74, python3, salt, and xen), and Ubuntu (apache2).
On the Dangers of Cryptocurrencies and the Uselessness of Blockchain
Earlier this month, I and others wrote a letter to Congress, basically saying that cryptocurrencies are an complete and total disaster, and urging them to regulate the space. Nothing in that letter is out of the ordinary, and is in line with what I wrote about blockchain in 2019. In response, Matthew Green has written—not really a rebuttal—but a “a general response to some of the more common spurious objections…people make to public blockchain systems.”
4 CNCF Projects For Key Management - Container Journal
The nuances of cloud-native architecture necessitate some new approaches to security. Not only are container-based microservices inherently distributed, but there is a rising number of dependencies within the software supply chain. As a result, developers are faced with storing and accessing many types of secrets, including API keys, encryption keys, JSON Web Tokens (JWTs) and others when building cloud-native applications based on containers and running on platforms like Kubernetes. But, leaving such secrets exposed within your codebase goes against security best practices, as an attacker could easily access them.
Software components must verify every request is coming from a legitimate source, known as authentication, and they must confirm the requesting party has the required permissions to access a resource, known as authorization. As part of this mission, we’ve seen a lot of development activity around automating secret issuance and distribution to securely store and distribute passwords among services.
Panchan: A New Golang-based Peer-To-Peer Botnet Targeting Linux Servers [Ed: How Microsoft-friendly sites distract from the biggest culprit and badmouth Linux and Golang at the same time (simply because you can install malware)]
Programming Leftovers
today's howtos
Darkbar 1.0.1 Relased
Darkbar is a tool for pixel perfectionists and dark mode users. It allows you to control whether an application uses dark or light styles for the window controls. It supports X11 and XWayland windows using traditional titlebars (e.g. no client side decorations) like you might find with The GIMP or Electron-based applications.
Good news everyone! SLE 15 SP4 is now released
The SLE engineering team is excited to announce that SLE 15 SP4 is now available for download! We have been working hard to make this release as boring smooth as possible for our users, despite updating at least 23% of our entire code and syncing selected packages from openSUSE Factory. Countless internal person-hours was required for developing, testing, releasing, documenting this new Refresh Service Pack and yet we also have to thank our Public Beta testers, our Technology Partners and of course our openSUSE community for their priceless contribution! Releasing our SUSE Linux Enterprise product Family is a truly collective effort, so thank you all!
