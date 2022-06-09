Today in Techrights
- [Meme] EPO All Backwards: Are National Delegates and the Administrative Council Just Puppets of the Office They're Meant to Govern?
- 2,120 EPO Workers Sign Petition to the National Delegates, Who Can Put an End to EPO Abuses (But Repeatedly Fail to Do So)
- [Meme] You Cannot Protest Because...
- EPO Staff at The Hague Complains of New Pressure Tactics and Survey Shows Less than 10% Think Office Policies Serve the EPO's Interests
- Links 24/06/2022: SLE 15 SP4 and Darkbar 1.0.1
- Links 24/06/2022: Mostly Political Catchup
- IRC Proceedings: Thursday, June 23, 2022
- Links 24/06/2022: FidelityFX Free Software and a Look at PetaPi
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 425 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
This Week in GNOME: #49 New Views
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from June 17 to June 24.
Notepadqq - A powerful text editor, somewhat forgotten
If you're tuning late into the Dedoimedo show, here's a TL;DR on what's happening. I'd like to be able to move away from Windows as my primary computing platform for home use. This is easier said than done, because of a long software dependency exclusive to Windows, office and gaming being the prime culprits. My journey is starting now, but could take a good few years to complete. Along the way, I'm migrating my software workloads to Linux. Some programs are native, some aren't. One possible solution: WINE. WINE, the main reason why we're here. I've already shown you how to run Notepad++ this way. It' an amazing, flexible program, with superb capabilities, and in my opinion, unrivaled by any other program of this nature. The question is then, is it possible to get Notepad++ look & feel in Linux, natively? Today, I'd like to figure that out. I'm not stranger to text editors, it's just that my experience shows that whatever is out there, the other options aren't as good or friendly as Notepad++. However, I'm always testing and trying new things. I do quite frequently use KWrite, Kate, Geany, and to some extent, Notepadqq. Indeed, it is time to tell you a bit more about the latter.
PSPP 1.6.1 has been released
I'm very pleased to announce the release of a new version of GNU PSPP. PSPP is a program for statistical analysis of sampled data. It is a free replacement for the proprietary program SPSS.
Classic Confinement in Snaps and Reasons Flatpaks and Snaps Are Great for GNU/Linux
Recent comments
14 min 8 sec ago
16 min 5 sec ago
17 min 2 sec ago
24 min 38 sec ago
6 hours 3 min ago
6 hours 28 min ago
6 hours 42 min ago
7 hours 48 min ago
8 hours 26 min ago
9 hours 1 min ago