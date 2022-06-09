Android Leftovers
-
POCO F4 launches with Android 12, up to 8 GB of RAM and minor upgrades compared to the POCO F3 - NotebookCheck.net News
-
Google Pixel Bluetooth audio playback pausing after Android 12 update
-
OnePlus Nord 2 Gets New Android 12 Update Without June Security Patch
-
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12) | Technology
-
Google is notifying Android users targeted by Hermit government-grade spyware – TechCrunch
-
Clear Your Android Phone's Cookies and Cache To Get Rid of Excess Junk Files - CNET
-
Into the Breach is the latest indie game to come to Android via Netflix Games
-
The Galaxy Tab S8 has renewed my faith in Android tablets | Digital Trends
-
6 Ways Samsung One UI Is Better Than Stock Android
-
Chrome OS update automatically brings photos from Android to your Chromebook | Ars Technica
-
10 Ways to Make Chrome a Better Android Browser
-
Google wants input from Android app developers on device compatibility issues | Android Central
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 346 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
This Week in GNOME: #49 New Views
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from June 17 to June 24.
Notepadqq - A powerful text editor, somewhat forgotten
If you're tuning late into the Dedoimedo show, here's a TL;DR on what's happening. I'd like to be able to move away from Windows as my primary computing platform for home use. This is easier said than done, because of a long software dependency exclusive to Windows, office and gaming being the prime culprits. My journey is starting now, but could take a good few years to complete. Along the way, I'm migrating my software workloads to Linux. Some programs are native, some aren't. One possible solution: WINE. WINE, the main reason why we're here. I've already shown you how to run Notepad++ this way. It' an amazing, flexible program, with superb capabilities, and in my opinion, unrivaled by any other program of this nature. The question is then, is it possible to get Notepad++ look & feel in Linux, natively? Today, I'd like to figure that out. I'm not stranger to text editors, it's just that my experience shows that whatever is out there, the other options aren't as good or friendly as Notepad++. However, I'm always testing and trying new things. I do quite frequently use KWrite, Kate, Geany, and to some extent, Notepadqq. Indeed, it is time to tell you a bit more about the latter.
PSPP 1.6.1 has been released
I'm very pleased to announce the release of a new version of GNU PSPP. PSPP is a program for statistical analysis of sampled data. It is a free replacement for the proprietary program SPSS.
Classic Confinement in Snaps and Reasons Flatpaks and Snaps Are Great for GNU/Linux
Recent comments
14 min 8 sec ago
16 min 5 sec ago
17 min 2 sec ago
24 min 38 sec ago
6 hours 3 min ago
6 hours 28 min ago
6 hours 42 min ago
7 hours 48 min ago
8 hours 26 min ago
9 hours 1 min ago