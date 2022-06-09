Classic Confinement in Snaps and Reasons Flatpaks and Snaps Are Great for GNU/Linux
The new classic confinement in snaps – Even the classics need a change | Ubuntu
As part of their fundamental, security-driven design, snaps are meant to run isolated from the underlying system. In most cases, the idea works well, and granular access to system resources using the mechanism of interfaces allows snap developers to ship their applications packaged with strict confinement.
However, there are some scenarios where even the liberal use of interface plugs cannot fully satisfy all of the functional requirements of specific applications. Certain programs need system-wide access to directories and files, and others may need to execute arbitrary binaries as part of their run. To that end, snaps can also be installed in the “classic” confinement mode, which gives them access similar to what the application would have if installed in the traditional way. The solution works, but now, there are proposals to make the classic mode even more robust and efficient.
6 Reasons Flatpaks and Snaps Are Great for Linux
Getting software on Linux has long been both simple and complicated. Many programs are just a mouse-click or terminal command away. But if the apps available for your chosen version of Linux are outdated, then getting the latest updates could often be a real pain.
With both Flatpak and Snap, that has changed. Introducing more package formats in a crowded landscape sounds complicated, but they have made daily life on a Linux desktop much easier to manage. Let’s look at why.
This Week in GNOME: #49 New Views
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from June 17 to June 24.
Notepadqq - A powerful text editor, somewhat forgotten
If you're tuning late into the Dedoimedo show, here's a TL;DR on what's happening. I'd like to be able to move away from Windows as my primary computing platform for home use. This is easier said than done, because of a long software dependency exclusive to Windows, office and gaming being the prime culprits. My journey is starting now, but could take a good few years to complete. Along the way, I'm migrating my software workloads to Linux. Some programs are native, some aren't. One possible solution: WINE. WINE, the main reason why we're here. I've already shown you how to run Notepad++ this way. It' an amazing, flexible program, with superb capabilities, and in my opinion, unrivaled by any other program of this nature. The question is then, is it possible to get Notepad++ look & feel in Linux, natively? Today, I'd like to figure that out. I'm not stranger to text editors, it's just that my experience shows that whatever is out there, the other options aren't as good or friendly as Notepad++. However, I'm always testing and trying new things. I do quite frequently use KWrite, Kate, Geany, and to some extent, Notepadqq. Indeed, it is time to tell you a bit more about the latter.
PSPP 1.6.1 has been released
I'm very pleased to announce the release of a new version of GNU PSPP. PSPP is a program for statistical analysis of sampled data. It is a free replacement for the proprietary program SPSS.
