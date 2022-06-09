today's leftovers
Friday's Fedora Facts: 2022-25 – Fedora Community Blog
Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!
Red Hat Learning Community celebrates 100,000 members
The Red Hat Learning Community (RHLC) celebrates a monumental milestone this week as it exceeds 100,000 members! At its launch in September of 2018, the main goal was simple: provide a collaborative space for open source learners to connect as they optimize their skills in working with Red Hat products. As the core of that mission has remained true since its launch, Red Hat has strived to provide our users what they need in order to collaborate, learn, build skills and meet their individual learning and career goals.
openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2022/25
During this week, we sweat some blood. Not only was it really hot here, but we also had a gap in the snapshots delivered. Turned out that the update to SELinux 3.4 worked in most cases – but not so well with containers. We stopped rolling for a few days to figure out the fixes for that one issue before merging other, large changes. Nevertheless, we still delivered 6 snapshots this week (0616,0617, 0618, 0619, 0622, and 0623).
Transform Your Scripts With Bash Simple Curses - Invidious
Bash Simple Curses is a simple curses library made in bash to draw terminal interfaces.
Startup crowdfunding high-refresh-rate e-paper monitors • The Register
E-paper display startup Modos wants to make laptops, but is starting out with a standalone high-refresh-rate monitor first.
The initial plan is for the "Modos Paper Monitor," which the company describes as: "An open-hardware standalone portable monitor made for reading and writing, especially for people who need to stare at the display for a long time."
The listed specifications sound good: a 13.3", 1600×1200 e-ink panel, with a DisplayPort 1.2 input, powered off MicroUSB because it only takes 1.5-2W.
The company also has some rather impressive demonstration videos, showing that the display is fast enough to play video, albeit in monochrome. There's also a technical explanation of how this is accomplished.
Annotated Perl::Critic Policy Index | Tom Wyant [blogs.perl.org]
In the wake of my postings on the file access tests (-r and friends) I wondered if there was a Perl::Critic policy to find them. So I constructed an annotated index of Perl Critic policies. Because of its size I stuck it on GitHub rather than in-line to this blog post.
This index assumes that any CPAN module whose name begins with Perl::Critic::Policy:: is a Perl Critic Policy. The index entry for each module contains the name of the module itself (linked to Meta::CPAN), the name of the distribution which contains it, and the abstract for the module if it contains anything other than a repeat of the module name. I suppose the module description could have been added, but I hoped the abstract would be sufficient.
This Week in GNOME: #49 New Views
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from June 17 to June 24.
Notepadqq - A powerful text editor, somewhat forgotten
If you're tuning late into the Dedoimedo show, here's a TL;DR on what's happening. I'd like to be able to move away from Windows as my primary computing platform for home use. This is easier said than done, because of a long software dependency exclusive to Windows, office and gaming being the prime culprits. My journey is starting now, but could take a good few years to complete. Along the way, I'm migrating my software workloads to Linux. Some programs are native, some aren't. One possible solution: WINE. WINE, the main reason why we're here. I've already shown you how to run Notepad++ this way. It' an amazing, flexible program, with superb capabilities, and in my opinion, unrivaled by any other program of this nature. The question is then, is it possible to get Notepad++ look & feel in Linux, natively? Today, I'd like to figure that out. I'm not stranger to text editors, it's just that my experience shows that whatever is out there, the other options aren't as good or friendly as Notepad++. However, I'm always testing and trying new things. I do quite frequently use KWrite, Kate, Geany, and to some extent, Notepadqq. Indeed, it is time to tell you a bit more about the latter.
PSPP 1.6.1 has been released
I'm very pleased to announce the release of a new version of GNU PSPP. PSPP is a program for statistical analysis of sampled data. It is a free replacement for the proprietary program SPSS.
Classic Confinement in Snaps and Reasons Flatpaks and Snaps Are Great for GNU/Linux
