Flock over to Mastodon on July 8 for an interactive session

GNU
Web

As you probably know, the FSF is on Twitter (with caveats), Mastodon, and GNU Social. We simultaneously post to all three microblogs. You can read all the details about this at https://fsf.org/twitter, which has been updated recently to include more information about centralization, decentralization, and microblogging exclusively with free software.

Also: Mastodon Hour on Mastodon: Friday, July 8 starting at 16:00pm EDT (20:00 UTC)

  • FSD meeting recap 2022-06-24

    Check out the great work our volunteers accomplished at today's Free Software Directory.

    Every week, free software activists from around the world come together in #fsf on Libera.Chat to help improve the FSD. This recaps the work we accomplished at the Friday, June 28, 2022 meeting, where we saw a couple of new programs added and several entries updated.

EndeavourOS Artemis Launches with ARM Installer, Linux 5.18, and Latest Calamares

EndeavourOS Artemis is here about two and a half months after EndeavourOS Apollo to bring you an up-to-date installation medium that contains all the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies, starting with the Linux 5.18 kernel series and Mesa 22.1 graphics stack, and continuing with the latest Calamares (3.2.60) graphical installer. Read more

today's howtos

  • How to Echo Into File - VITUX

    The Linux shell has several operators to redirect or pipe the output of commands into a file. In this guide, I will show you several ways to redirect the echo output into a file. We will replace the content of a file with the echo output, then we will append text to an existing file using echo and finally, we will echo text to a file on a remote system by SSH. All examples that are shown here work on any Linux distribution like Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint, Rocky Linux, etc.

  • How to install EuroLinux 9.0 - Invidious

    In this video, I am going to show how to EuroLinux 9.0.

  • Install Kali Linux 2022.2 on VirtualBox - kifarunix.com

    In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Kali Linux 2022.2 on VirtualBox. Kali Linux is an Advanced Penetration Testing Debian-based Linux distribution used for Penetration Testing, Ethical Hacking and network security assessments. Kali Linux 2022.2 is the second (Quarter 2) 2022 Kali Rolling release. It comes pimped with various awesome updates.

today's leftovers

  • Friday's Fedora Facts: 2022-25 – Fedora Community Blog

    Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!

  • Red Hat Learning Community celebrates 100,000 members

    The Red Hat Learning Community (RHLC) celebrates a monumental milestone this week as it exceeds 100,000 members! At its launch in September of 2018, the main goal was simple: provide a collaborative space for open source learners to connect as they optimize their skills in working with Red Hat products. As the core of that mission has remained true since its launch, Red Hat has strived to provide our users what they need in order to collaborate, learn, build skills and meet their individual learning and career goals.

  • openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2022/25

    During this week, we sweat some blood. Not only was it really hot here, but we also had a gap in the snapshots delivered. Turned out that the update to SELinux 3.4 worked in most cases – but not so well with containers. We stopped rolling for a few days to figure out the fixes for that one issue before merging other, large changes. Nevertheless, we still delivered 6 snapshots this week (0616,0617, 0618, 0619, 0622, and 0623).

  • Transform Your Scripts With Bash Simple Curses - Invidious

    Bash Simple Curses is a simple curses library made in bash to draw terminal interfaces.

  • Startup crowdfunding high-refresh-rate e-paper monitors • The Register

    E-paper display startup Modos wants to make laptops, but is starting out with a standalone high-refresh-rate monitor first. The initial plan is for the "Modos Paper Monitor," which the company describes as: "An open-hardware standalone portable monitor made for reading and writing, especially for people who need to stare at the display for a long time." The listed specifications sound good: a 13.3", 1600×1200 e-ink panel, with a DisplayPort 1.2 input, powered off MicroUSB because it only takes 1.5-2W. The company also has some rather impressive demonstration videos, showing that the display is fast enough to play video, albeit in monochrome. There's also a technical explanation of how this is accomplished.

  • Annotated Perl::Critic Policy Index | Tom Wyant [blogs.perl.org]

    In the wake of my postings on the file access tests (-r and friends) I wondered if there was a Perl::Critic policy to find them. So I constructed an annotated index of Perl Critic policies. Because of its size I stuck it on GitHub rather than in-line to this blog post. This index assumes that any CPAN module whose name begins with Perl::Critic::Policy:: is a Perl Critic Policy. The index entry for each module contains the name of the module itself (linked to Meta::CPAN), the name of the distribution which contains it, and the abstract for the module if it contains anything other than a repeat of the module name. I suppose the module description could have been added, but I hoped the abstract would be sufficient.

Security Leftovers

  • Reproducible Builds: Supporter spotlight: Hans-Christoph Steiner of the F-Droid project

    The Reproducible Builds project relies on several projects, supporters and sponsors for financial support, but they are also valued as ambassadors who spread the word about our project and the work that we do. This is the fifth instalment in a series featuring the projects, companies and individuals who support the Reproducible Builds project. We started this series by featuring the Civil Infrastructure Platform project and followed this up with a post about the Ford Foundation as well as a recent ones about ARDC, the Google Open Source Security Team (GOSST) and Jan Nieuwenhuizen on Bootstrappable Builds, GNU Mes and GNU Guix.

  • Citrix Releases Security Updates for Hypervisor | CISA

    Citrix has released security updates to address vulnerabilities that could affect Hypervisor. An attacker could exploit one of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.

  • Ransomware groups targeting Mitel VoIP zero-day - The Record by Recorded Future

    Ransomware groups are targeting a zero-day affecting a Linux-based Mitel VoIP appliance, according to researchers from CrowdStrike. The zero-day – tagged as CVE-2022-29499 – was patched in April by Mitel after CrowdStrike researcher Patrick Bennett discovered the issue during a ransomware investigation. In a blog post on Thursday, Bennett explained that after taking the Mitel VoIP appliance offline, he discovered a “novel remote code execution exploit used by the threat actor to gain initial access to the environment.”

