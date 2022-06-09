EndeavourOS Artemis is here about two and a half months after EndeavourOS Apollo to bring you an up-to-date installation medium that contains all the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies, starting with the Linux 5.18 kernel series and Mesa 22.1 graphics stack, and continuing with the latest Calamares (3.2.60) graphical installer.

As you probably know, the FSF is on Twitter (with caveats), Mastodon, and GNU Social. We simultaneously post to all three microblogs. You can read all the details about this at https://fsf.org/twitter, which has been updated recently to include more information about centralization, decentralization, and microblogging exclusively with free software. Also: Mastodon Hour on Mastodon: Friday, July 8 starting at 16:00pm EDT (20:00 UTC)

today's howtos How to Echo Into File - VITUX The Linux shell has several operators to redirect or pipe the output of commands into a file. In this guide, I will show you several ways to redirect the echo output into a file. We will replace the content of a file with the echo output, then we will append text to an existing file using echo and finally, we will echo text to a file on a remote system by SSH. All examples that are shown here work on any Linux distribution like Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint, Rocky Linux, etc.

How to install EuroLinux 9.0 - Invidious In this video, I am going to show how to EuroLinux 9.0.

Install Kali Linux 2022.2 on VirtualBox - kifarunix.com In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Kali Linux 2022.2 on VirtualBox. Kali Linux is an Advanced Penetration Testing Debian-based Linux distribution used for Penetration Testing, Ethical Hacking and network security assessments. Kali Linux 2022.2 is the second (Quarter 2) 2022 Kali Rolling release. It comes pimped with various awesome updates.