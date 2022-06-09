This week in KDE: a mad bugfixing spree Plasma 5.25’s first bugfix release came out a few days ago, and the next one is due early next week. Hopefully most of the bugs you folks found will have been fixed! And among those are few 15-minute bugs too. Occasionally people ask, “Jeez, it feels like you guys are fixing bugs all the time… shouldn’t they all be fixed by now? Why is your software so buggy?” Thing is, that’s the nature of software. There are always more bugs to fix, no matter how long you work at it. And the more people who use it, the more bugs they’ll find. This is universal, for every piece of software. The best metric is not really “number of bugs fixed,” but rather “egregiousness of bugs fixed.” You want to see that the bugs we fix get weirder and more esoteric over time, which indicates that the basics are becoming more reliable. We’re not all the way there yet, but I believe we are making progress!

Builder GTK 4 Porting, Part VII It’s been another couple weeks of porting, along with various distractions. The big work this time around has been deep surgery to Builder’s “Foundry”. This is the sub-system that is responsible for build-systems, pipelines, external-devices, SDKs, toolchains, deployments-strategies and more. The sub-system was starting to show it’s age as it was one of the first bits of Builder to organically emerge. One of the things that become so difficult over the years is dealing with all the container layers we have to poke holes through. Running a command is never just running a command. We have to setup PTYs (and make sure the TTY setup ioctl()s happen in the right place), pass environment variables (but to only the right descendant process), and generally a lot more headaches. What kicked off this work was my desire to remove a bunch of poorly abstracted bits and we’re almost there. What has helped considerably is creating a couple new objects to help manage the process. The first is an IdeRunContext. It is sort of like a GSubprocessLauncher but allows you to create layers. At the end you can convert those layers into a subprocess launcher but only after each layer is allowed to rewrite the state as you pop back to the root. In practice this has been working quite well. I finally have control without crazy amounts of argument rewriting and guesswork.