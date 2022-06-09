It’s been another couple weeks of porting, along with various distractions. The big work this time around has been deep surgery to Builder’s “Foundry”. This is the sub-system that is responsible for build-systems, pipelines, external-devices, SDKs, toolchains, deployments-strategies and more. The sub-system was starting to show it’s age as it was one of the first bits of Builder to organically emerge. One of the things that become so difficult over the years is dealing with all the container layers we have to poke holes through. Running a command is never just running a command. We have to setup PTYs (and make sure the TTY setup ioctl()s happen in the right place), pass environment variables (but to only the right descendant process), and generally a lot more headaches. What kicked off this work was my desire to remove a bunch of poorly abstracted bits and we’re almost there. What has helped considerably is creating a couple new objects to help manage the process. The first is an IdeRunContext. It is sort of like a GSubprocessLauncher but allows you to create layers. At the end you can convert those layers into a subprocess launcher but only after each layer is allowed to rewrite the state as you pop back to the root. In practice this has been working quite well. I finally have control without crazy amounts of argument rewriting and guesswork.

Plasma 5.25’s first bugfix release came out a few days ago, and the next one is due early next week. Hopefully most of the bugs you folks found will have been fixed! And among those are few 15-minute bugs too. Occasionally people ask, “Jeez, it feels like you guys are fixing bugs all the time… shouldn’t they all be fixed by now? Why is your software so buggy?” Thing is, that’s the nature of software. There are always more bugs to fix, no matter how long you work at it. And the more people who use it, the more bugs they’ll find. This is universal, for every piece of software. The best metric is not really “number of bugs fixed,” but rather “egregiousness of bugs fixed.” You want to see that the bugs we fix get weirder and more esoteric over time, which indicates that the basics are becoming more reliable. We’re not all the way there yet, but I believe we are making progress!

today's howtos How to Install AngularJS on AlmaLinux 9 - LinuxCapable Angular is a popular, open-source web application framework for building mobile and desktop apps. It was developed in 2009 by Google to help developers design complex applications from scratch without having expert knowledge of coding languages like C# or Java. It can take up valuable time when you want something simple with little functionality at first but grow as your project develops over the years. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Angular on AlmaLinux 9 using the command line terminal using the NodeSource repositories as the source for NodeJS and NPM.

How To Install Nextcloud on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nextcloud on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, NextCloud is a free open-source self-hosted cloud storage solution. It is very similar to other cloud storage solutions like Dropbox, Google Drive, iCloud, etc. NextCloud also returns the control and security of your sensitive data back to you, thus eliminating the use of a third-party cloud hosting service. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Nextcloud on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

How to install Slim PDF Reader on Ubuntu / Linux Mint? - Techtown Slim PDF is a PDF reader application that stands out for being quite lightweight, making it ideal for computers that are a bit tight on hardware. It has a free version that you can use for your daily use, but without as many capabilities as you will have if you decide to pay for it. With an active development, Slim PDF Reader has incorporated a series of renewed features that increase its potential.

How to Install Git on Rocky Linux 8 - LinuxCapable GIT is a free and open-source version control system that can efficiently manage small projects or huge ones. It enables multiple developers to work together on nonlinear development, as it tracks changes in source code for each branch of our project’s history. Hence, we never lose anything by going back through old stages if something goes wrong! In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest or upgrade GIT on Rocky Linux 8 using the command line terminal and basic commands and tips.