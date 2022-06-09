Language Selection

today's leftovers

Saturday 25th of June 2022 06:23:37 AM
Misc
  • Foundries.io looks to $1bn IPO - eeNews Europe

    The Cambridge-based company provides an embedded Linux distribution with a security and update framework for devices that connect to the Internet of Things. For example its Foundries Factory software is used in an electric scooter in Germany to run both the IVI in-vehicle infotainment system and the motor controller.

  • Linux Plumbers Conference: Microconferences at Linux Plumbers Conference: Open Printing

    Linux Plumbers Conference 2022 is pleased to host the Open Printing Microconference

    OpenPrinting has been improving the way we print in Linux. Over the years we have changed many conventional ways of printing and scanning. Over the last few years we have been emphasizing on the fact that driverless print and scan has made life easier however this does not make us stop improving. Every day we are trying to design new ways of printing to make your printing and scanning experience better than that of today.

  • XPath for libvirt external snapshop path | Adam Young’s Web Log

    The following xmllint XPath query will pull out the name of the backing file for a VM named fedora-server-36 and an external snapshot named fedora-36-post-install,

  • Expanding U.S. healthcare travel benefits for access several healthcare services

    Red Hatters should be able to access quality healthcare no matter where they live. We're working with our U.S. benefits provider to reimburse associates and their dependents covered by a Red Hat medical plan for travel to access several healthcare services that may not be available everywhere.

    Effective July 1, 2022, our U.S. benefits provider will cover up to $10,000 maximum (lifetime) in travel expenses for an associate and a companion if they must travel greater than 60 miles from their home to access in-network care.

This week in KDE: a mad bugfixing spree

Plasma 5.25’s first bugfix release came out a few days ago, and the next one is due early next week. Hopefully most of the bugs you folks found will have been fixed! And among those are few 15-minute bugs too. Occasionally people ask, “Jeez, it feels like you guys are fixing bugs all the time… shouldn’t they all be fixed by now? Why is your software so buggy?” Thing is, that’s the nature of software. There are always more bugs to fix, no matter how long you work at it. And the more people who use it, the more bugs they’ll find. This is universal, for every piece of software. The best metric is not really “number of bugs fixed,” but rather “egregiousness of bugs fixed.” You want to see that the bugs we fix get weirder and more esoteric over time, which indicates that the basics are becoming more reliable. We’re not all the way there yet, but I believe we are making progress! Read more

Builder GTK 4 Porting, Part VII

It’s been another couple weeks of porting, along with various distractions. The big work this time around has been deep surgery to Builder’s “Foundry”. This is the sub-system that is responsible for build-systems, pipelines, external-devices, SDKs, toolchains, deployments-strategies and more. The sub-system was starting to show it’s age as it was one of the first bits of Builder to organically emerge. One of the things that become so difficult over the years is dealing with all the container layers we have to poke holes through. Running a command is never just running a command. We have to setup PTYs (and make sure the TTY setup ioctl()s happen in the right place), pass environment variables (but to only the right descendant process), and generally a lot more headaches. What kicked off this work was my desire to remove a bunch of poorly abstracted bits and we’re almost there. What has helped considerably is creating a couple new objects to help manage the process. The first is an IdeRunContext. It is sort of like a GSubprocessLauncher but allows you to create layers. At the end you can convert those layers into a subprocess launcher but only after each layer is allowed to rewrite the state as you pop back to the root. In practice this has been working quite well. I finally have control without crazy amounts of argument rewriting and guesswork. Read more

  • How to Install AngularJS on AlmaLinux 9 - LinuxCapable

    Angular is a popular, open-source web application framework for building mobile and desktop apps. It was developed in 2009 by Google to help developers design complex applications from scratch without having expert knowledge of coding languages like C# or Java. It can take up valuable time when you want something simple with little functionality at first but grow as your project develops over the years. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Angular on AlmaLinux 9 using the command line terminal using the NodeSource repositories as the source for NodeJS and NPM.

  • How To Install Nextcloud on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nextcloud on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, NextCloud is a free open-source self-hosted cloud storage solution. It is very similar to other cloud storage solutions like Dropbox, Google Drive, iCloud, etc. NextCloud also returns the control and security of your sensitive data back to you, thus eliminating the use of a third-party cloud hosting service. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Nextcloud on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • How to install Slim PDF Reader on Ubuntu / Linux Mint? - Techtown

    Slim PDF is a PDF reader application that stands out for being quite lightweight, making it ideal for computers that are a bit tight on hardware. It has a free version that you can use for your daily use, but without as many capabilities as you will have if you decide to pay for it. With an active development, Slim PDF Reader has incorporated a series of renewed features that increase its potential.

  • How to Install Git on Rocky Linux 8 - LinuxCapable

    GIT is a free and open-source version control system that can efficiently manage small projects or huge ones. It enables multiple developers to work together on nonlinear development, as it tracks changes in source code for each branch of our project’s history. Hence, we never lose anything by going back through old stages if something goes wrong! In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest or upgrade GIT on Rocky Linux 8 using the command line terminal and basic commands and tips.

How to Install and Use dig and nslookup Commands in Linux

The dig and nslookup are network administration command-line tools. They are both helpful for network troubleshooting and gathering information related to Domain Name Server (DNS). The “Domain Information Groper” (dig) command is an essential tool for gathering information or interrogating the DNS name servers to troubleshoot DNS issues. The “Name Server Lookup” (nslookup) command is a network administration command-line tool for querying and obtaining crucial mapping information between a domain name and an IP address. Read more

