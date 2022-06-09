Games: GOG, Dead Cells, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and More
Get a free copy of VirtuaVerse for the final part of the GOG Summer Sale
Another free game for you to add to your collection. GOG are now giving away the sci-fi point and click adventure VirtuaVerse as part of their Summer Sale. This is the finale, so don't expect any more to come through.
Dead Cells gets a huge free accessibility upgrade
Dead Cells is a great game. Not only does it look great but the action is awesome. However, it is rather difficult and for some nearly impossible so the developers have put out a huge free upgrade to help more people play it.
Valve continues tweaking Counter-Strike: Global Offensive for Steam Deck
Valve has released a fresh update to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and they continue focusing on Steam Input improvements, to make playing it with a controller and the Steam Deck a better experience.
Gorgeous turn-based tactics game Tyrant's Blessing releases in August
Following on from their successful Kickstarter campaign, Tyrant's Blessing now has a release date and a brand new trailer and it's looking rather good. Seems like a fun blending of styles from Final Fantasy Tactics and Into the Breach! It's confirmed to be launching on August 8th with Native Linux support and there's a demo available on Steam.
Grim Horde is chaotic and there's a good game hiding in there
Grim Horde is a game that released into Early Access with Native Linux support and it's another fast-paced rogue-lite hell in a slightly similar way to the chaos found in Vampire Survivors only you control a horde of minions.
Into the Breach: Advanced Edition releases July 19th as a free update
Subset Games have recently announced that they're upgrading Into the Breach with a big free update in Into the Breach: Advanced Edition that releases on July 19th. Just like they did with their previous game FTL!
EndeavourOS Artemis Released with Better ARM Support and Updates
The EndeavourOS team brings the June 22.06 release ("Artemis") with much-better ARM support, the latest Kernel and more. We round up the release in this post.
Download Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu
Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu) is now available on the download page as an alpha/beta release. In addition, there are other flavors, such as Kubuntu XFCE Netbook Edition, which features a KDE desktop environment instead of GNOME preinstalled on this version; however, if that’s not what suits your taste, then go ahead with the standard edition. The download links below allow you to try out different flavors of Ubuntu. The desktop environment installed in each flavor varies, but all are up-to-date with the latest software from this distribution’s stable release schedule and daily sync process!
