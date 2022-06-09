Android Leftovers
One UI 5 beta testing (Android 13) for the Galaxy S22 series could be on the horizon | Android Central
Android 12 for Nokia G20 available in more markets - Nokiapoweruser
A Quick Guide on How to Use Android’s Lookout App – Phandroid
How to move Android apps onto an SD card – Phandroid
Turn Your Android Into a Wireless Mouse and More. Here's How - CNET
How to add your COVID vaccination certification to Android – Phandroid
EndeavourOS Artemis Released with Better ARM Support and Updates
The EndeavourOS team brings the June 22.06 release ("Artemis") with much-better ARM support, the latest Kernel and more. We round up the release in this post.
Games: GOG, Dead Cells, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and More
Download Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu
Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu) is now available on the download page as an alpha/beta release. In addition, there are other flavors, such as Kubuntu XFCE Netbook Edition, which features a KDE desktop environment instead of GNOME preinstalled on this version; however, if that’s not what suits your taste, then go ahead with the standard edition. The download links below allow you to try out different flavors of Ubuntu. The desktop environment installed in each flavor varies, but all are up-to-date with the latest software from this distribution’s stable release schedule and daily sync process!
today's leftovers
