EndeavourOS Artemis Released with Better ARM Support and Updates

The EndeavourOS team brings the June 22.06 release ("Artemis") with much-better ARM support, the latest Kernel and more. We round up the release in this post. Read more

Games: GOG, Dead Cells, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and More

Download Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu

Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu) is now available on the download page as an alpha/beta release. In addition, there are other flavors, such as Kubuntu XFCE Netbook Edition, which features a KDE desktop environment instead of GNOME preinstalled on this version; however, if that’s not what suits your taste, then go ahead with the standard edition. The download links below allow you to try out different flavors of Ubuntu. The desktop environment installed in each flavor varies, but all are up-to-date with the latest software from this distribution’s stable release schedule and daily sync process! Read more

today's leftovers

  • Foundries.io looks to $1bn IPO - eeNews Europe

    The Cambridge-based company provides an embedded Linux distribution with a security and update framework for devices that connect to the Internet of Things. For example its Foundries Factory software is used in an electric scooter in Germany to run both the IVI in-vehicle infotainment system and the motor controller.

  • Linux Plumbers Conference: Microconferences at Linux Plumbers Conference: Open Printing

    Linux Plumbers Conference 2022 is pleased to host the Open Printing Microconference OpenPrinting has been improving the way we print in Linux. Over the years we have changed many conventional ways of printing and scanning. Over the last few years we have been emphasizing on the fact that driverless print and scan has made life easier however this does not make us stop improving. Every day we are trying to design new ways of printing to make your printing and scanning experience better than that of today.

  • XPath for libvirt external snapshop path | Adam Young’s Web Log

    The following xmllint XPath query will pull out the name of the backing file for a VM named fedora-server-36 and an external snapshot named fedora-36-post-install,

  • Expanding U.S. healthcare travel benefits for access several healthcare services

    Red Hatters should be able to access quality healthcare no matter where they live. We're working with our U.S. benefits provider to reimburse associates and their dependents covered by a Red Hat medical plan for travel to access several healthcare services that may not be available everywhere. Effective July 1, 2022, our U.S. benefits provider will cover up to $10,000 maximum (lifetime) in travel expenses for an associate and a companion if they must travel greater than 60 miles from their home to access in-network care.

