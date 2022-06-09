today's howtos
Fallocate Command in Linux with 5 Examples
When you create a new file on your Linux computer, a certain amount of disk space is allocated to the file. Adding new content to this file increases the file size and accordingly, Linux allocates more space to the file. Alternatively, you can use the fallocate command in Linux to preallocate data blocks, which involves allocating the data blocks and marking these data blocks as uninitialized.
Linux: ZIP Files and Directories (How To Tutorial) - Linux Stans
In this tutorial, we’re going to show you how to zip files and directories/folders on Linux. This tutorial will work on most major distros, like Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Fedora, Debian, CentOS, etc.
ZIP is a utility used to compress/archive files and directories on Linux. It’s available for most major distros.
This tutorial is for the CLI/terminal. All you need is access to the command line and the root/sudo user.
If you want to zip/compress something via the GUI (graphical user interface), then just right-click on the files or folders and click on Compress or Archive.
How to Install MySQL Community on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
MySQL is a relational database management system based on SQL (Structured Query Language). It is one of the most widely used database software for several well-known applications. MySQL is used for data warehousing, e-commerce, and logging applications, but its most used feature is a web database storage and management.
The following tutorial will teach you how to install MySQL Community on Debian 11 Bullseye using the MySQL official APT repository, which will give you the latest version available on your system using the command line terminal.
Install Rocket Chat server on Ubuntu 22.04 using Snap - Linux Shout
Learn a simple command to install Rocket Chat Server on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish using the command terminal.
Rocket.Chat is an open-source platform for team collaboration and communication with live chat, video and audio conferences, file sharing, message translation, and more. With Rocket.Chat, users can use the native iOS apps and Android apps from any device with Internet access, including Windows, Mac, mobile devices, or tablet devices. People widely compare it with Slack and consider it one of the Best Alternatives of it.
With the communication platform, employees in the company can chat, exchange files and meet in group chats. This saves mass e-mails to many addressees, as everyone can read along in the group chat and trace the communication. In addition, there is security through end-to-end encryption to keep communication confidential.
In addition to pure text messages, video calls are also possible. Facebook, WhatsApp, SMS, and CRM can also be integrated into Rocket.Chat. From the Advanced package, the Rocket chat app even includes video conferencing and helpdesk chat. Users can go their business with the helpdesk chat for customer inquiries on their homepage with the help of omnichannel.
How to Install Sysdig on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
Sysdig is open source, system-level exploration: capture system state and activity from a running Linux-based system such as Debian 11, then save, filter, and analyze that is particularly useful for system analysis, inspection, and debugging, amongst other uses. Sysdig is scriptable in Lua and includes a command-line interface and a powerful interactive UI using the command csysdig that runs in your terminal.
The following tutorial will teach you how to install Sysdig on Debian 11 Bullseye using the command line terminal and basic commands for using Sysdig.
Linux Distros That Turn Your PC into Retro Gaming Console
Steam Deck is making news for all the right reasons. It is a fantastic piece of tech, powered by a variant of Arch Linux (SteamOS 3.0) developed by Valve. While you can install any other operating system in it, it is best to have it as it is for convenience. Unfortunately, Steam Deck or anything similar is not available everywhere. So, what if you can convert your system to a Linux-powered retro gaming console using a distribution?
Bambu Lab X1 - A color 3D Printer with LIDAR and AI for improved accuracy, ease of use (Crowdfunding)
3D printing can be time-consuming and challenging, and even today, it’s still not as easy as using a photocopier, but the team at Bambu Lab has taken it upon itself to make a better, easier-to-use 3D printer with the X1 color 3D printer combining LIDAR and AI technology to level the bed, calibrate the prints, and detect anomalies. The Bambu Lab X1 3D printer supports up to 16 colors, is making removing support easier with snap-away material or dissolvable filament, can handle PC and PA-CF filaments beyond the traditional PLA and PETG filaments, manage up to 500 mm/s prints, and provides better prints with features such as active vibration compensation. Oh, and you don’t need to assemble it, since it comes fully assembled and ready to use out of the box.
EndeavourOS Artemis Released with Better ARM Support and Updates
The EndeavourOS team brings the June 22.06 release ("Artemis") with much-better ARM support, the latest Kernel and more. We round up the release in this post.
Games: GOG, Dead Cells, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and More
