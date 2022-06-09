today's leftovers
-
Learn C++ Programming Step by Step – A 20 Day Curriculum!
Although there are numerous programming languages available in the market to work upon, but C++ has never lost its charm since its inception and still has a strong impact in the development world. As per the reports, C++ comes under a few top programming languages across the world. Alike the C programming language, C++ also makes it easier for you to understand the underlying architecture of programming, although it also supports other additional features such as object-oriented programming, exception handling, etc. Moreover, various IT giants Google, Amazon, Microsoft, etc. offer numerous career opportunities to C++ professionals, hence you’re strongly recommended to give it a try and start to learn C++ Programming.
-
Security by Diversity: Designing Secure, Reliable and Robust Systems
This is the first in a series of blog posts on Security by Diversity. Here we'll focus on the scaling properties of reliability through diversity. Later blog posts will introduce the business and economic aspects of security through diversity and discuss not only technical security but also how to secure coordination and similar organisational aspects.
-
Firmware updates, part 2: Transporting the update
This is the second post in a series about doing device firmware updates (DFU) over the air (OTA) and continuous deployment of firmware for embedded devices. We'll explore the different parts of a complete end-to-end system with this capability.
This post will be about the different networks and how you can manage firmware updates using them.
-
A mystery with Fedora 36, fontconfig, and xterm (and urxvt)
As of Fedora 36, Fedora changed their default fonts from DejaVu to Noto. This changes what the standard names 'serif', 'sans', and especially 'monospace'. When I upgraded my desktops to Fedora 36, I had a very bad reaction to the 'monospace' change, because the result looks really bad. It turns out that part of the reason that the result looks bad (although not all of it) is specific to xterm, and that is where the mystery comes in.
-
App Rules Are Twisted to Absurdity
Apple and Google have twisted their decade-old rules for their app stores like a pretzel to the point where they may no longer make sense. This has made buying digital stuff in apps convoluted as heck.
One example: In theory, although not yet in reality, you can use your Amazon account to buy an e-book from Kindle’s iPhone app. You cannot buy an e-book in the Android version of the app. Until recently, Kindle purchases were effectively a no-go under Apple’s rules but fine under Google’s. Now it’s the opposite.
Confusing? Yep. Apple and Google have written long, complicated guidelines for apps and have frequently revised those rules to protect their own interests. (I’ve noted before that Apple’s app rules are much longer than the United States Constitution.)
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 404 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Distros That Turn Your PC into Retro Gaming Console
Steam Deck is making news for all the right reasons. It is a fantastic piece of tech, powered by a variant of Arch Linux (SteamOS 3.0) developed by Valve. While you can install any other operating system in it, it is best to have it as it is for convenience. Unfortunately, Steam Deck or anything similar is not available everywhere. So, what if you can convert your system to a Linux-powered retro gaming console using a distribution?
Bambu Lab X1 - A color 3D Printer with LIDAR and AI for improved accuracy, ease of use (Crowdfunding)
3D printing can be time-consuming and challenging, and even today, it’s still not as easy as using a photocopier, but the team at Bambu Lab has taken it upon itself to make a better, easier-to-use 3D printer with the X1 color 3D printer combining LIDAR and AI technology to level the bed, calibrate the prints, and detect anomalies. The Bambu Lab X1 3D printer supports up to 16 colors, is making removing support easier with snap-away material or dissolvable filament, can handle PC and PA-CF filaments beyond the traditional PLA and PETG filaments, manage up to 500 mm/s prints, and provides better prints with features such as active vibration compensation. Oh, and you don’t need to assemble it, since it comes fully assembled and ready to use out of the box.
EndeavourOS Artemis Released with Better ARM Support and Updates
The EndeavourOS team brings the June 22.06 release ("Artemis") with much-better ARM support, the latest Kernel and more. We round up the release in this post.
Games: GOG, Dead Cells, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and More
Recent comments
1 hour 15 min ago
3 hours 45 min ago
10 hours 22 min ago
10 hours 25 min ago
13 hours 51 min ago
13 hours 53 min ago
13 hours 54 min ago
14 hours 2 min ago
19 hours 41 min ago
20 hours 6 min ago