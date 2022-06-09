today's howtos
LFCS – Network Time Protocol (NTP) | Linux.org
We covered the Network Time Protocol Daemon a little in the article ‘https://www.linux.org/threads/lfcs-–-kerberos-authentication-centos7.39296/’, as well as in ‘https://www.linux.org/threads/lfcs-–-kerberos-authentication-ubuntu.39733/’.
This article will go a little deeper and add in another Network Time Protocol other than NTP.
How to install KVM on Ubuntu 22.04 - Unix / Linux the admins Tutorials
KVM is an open-source virtualization technology integrated into Linux. Specifically, with KVM, you can turn Linux into a hypervisor that allows a host machine to run several isolated virtual environments called virtual machines (VMs) or guests.
KVM stands for Kernel-based Virtual Machine, with which we can make virtual machines on Linux without too much effort.
KVM is a solid alternative to the virtualization of other proprietary solutions such as Oracle or VMWare.
Let’s install it and get it ready to use.
How To Install Composer on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Composer on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Composer is an application-oriented package manager for PHP distributed under an open-source MIT license. It functions as some sort of project manager that helps the programmer manage dependencies that will be used on a project to project basis. Composer is also commonly used to bootstrap new projects based on popular PHP frameworks, such as Symfony and Laravel.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Composer on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
How To Set Up Linux On Your Chromebook | Screen Rant
Modern Chromebooks, particularly those released in 2019 and later, allow users to create a Linux development environment where they can install Linux apps and tools. This feature greatly improves the functionality of Chromebooks by turning them into more productive devices that can be used for writing code or creating apps.
With Linux support on Chrome OS, Chromebooks can be used by developers to create Android and web apps for various devices, just like a Windows PC or a MacBook. And because Linux runs in a virtual machine on Chrome OS devices, issues with Linux are isolated from the main operating system.
PeaZip 8.7.0
PeaZip is an open source file and archive manager. It's freeware and free of charge for any use. PeaZip can extract most of archive formats both from Windows and Unix worlds, ranging from mainstream 7Z, RAR, TAR and ZIP to experimental ones like PAQ/LPAQ family, currently the most powerful compressor available. PeaZip provides fast, high compression ratio multi-format archiving - view file compression and decompression benchmarks for more information. PeaZip is localized in 29 languages and is capable of handling all most popular archive formats (180+ file types), supporting a wide array of advanced file and archive management features (search, bookmarks, thumbnail viewer, find duplicate files and compute hash/checksum value, convert archive files...), especially focused on security (strong encryption, two factor authentication, encrypted password manager, secure file deletion...).
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Adobe Dimension
Adobe Dimension (formerly Project Felix and then Adobe Dimension CC) is a 3D rendering and design software. It’s designed to build brand visualizations, illustrations, product mockups and other creative work. Adobe Dimension is proprietary software which is not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.
