In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Composer on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Composer is an application-oriented package manager for PHP distributed under an open-source MIT license. It functions as some sort of project manager that helps the programmer manage dependencies that will be used on a project to project basis. Composer is also commonly used to bootstrap new projects based on popular PHP frameworks, such as Symfony and Laravel.

This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Composer on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.