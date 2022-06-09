Today in Techrights
Shotcut 22.06 Video Editor Brings Glaxnimate Support, Keyframes Expansion, and More
Two months have passed since the release of Shotcut 22.04, and now users of this powerful video editor have a new update to enjoy. Shotcut 22.06 is here with a big new feature, namely the integration of the Glaxnimate 2D vector drawing and animation program. In the new Shotcut release, Glaxnimate is bundled within the video editor and lets you apply complex masks to your video clip via the new Mask: Draw (Glaxnimate) video filter. On top of that, there’s also a preview in the Shotcut timeline within Glaxnimate.
Today in Techrights
Manjaro Linux Review: Detailed deep-dive with Performance, Hardware Support + More
We review the Arch-based Manjaro Linux based on its features, performance, and hardware support and help you to decide on your use case.
today's leftovers
