Audiocasts/Shows: MPROCS, Linus Torvalds, and Linux Foundation Outsourcing to Microsoft Proprietary Software MPROCS Offers The Best TMUX Feature Minus The Bloat - Invidious Tmux is a great program if you need everything it does, but it seriously does a lot luckily there are programs like MPROCS which take small pieces of what Tmux offers without all of the stuff I don't need.

203: Linus Torvalds at Open Source Summit, Manjaro 21.3, AMD, KDE, Steam Summer Sale and more Linux news - This Week in Linux - TuxDigital On this episode of This Week in Linux: Linus Torvalds Fireside Chat at Open Source Summit, Manjaro Linux 21.3.0, Steam Summer Sale, Help Shape the Future of KDE, Flameshot 12.0, Dooit Terminal Task / To-do Manager, FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.0 Open Sourced by AMD, NoiseTorch 0.12.2, Zoom Now Supports Screensharing On Wayland, all that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

New Linux Foundation Podcast: 'Untold Stories of Open Source' [Ed: 'Untold Stories of Open Source' outsourced to Microsoft proprietary software (don't miss the irony!)] The nonprofit Linux Foundation pays Linus Torvalds' salary and supports many other open source projects. But they also launched a new podcast series this week covering "The Untold Stories of Open Source."

today's howtos eBPF - Understanding How It Works In a lot of scenarios, eBPF is not used directly but indirectly via projects like Cilium, bcc, or bpftrace which provide an abstraction on top of eBPF and do not require to write programs directly but instead offer the ability to specify intent-based definitions which are then implemented with eBPF.

How To Install Docker on AlmaLinux 9 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Docker on AlmaLinux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, Docker is basically a container engine that uses the Linux Kernel in order to create the containers on top of an operating system. Docker provides a portable environment for both development and production environments. You can create a container from one set of files that works anywhere else without having to worry about dependencies being different on each new server. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Docker CE on AlmaLinux 9. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.

How to Use tree to Show a Directory Tree in the Linux Terminal With the tree command on Linux, you can view your entire filesystem in a hierarchical tree-like representation. Here's how to do it. While you may use ls in the Linux terminal to display directories, what if there was a tool that could show the directory listings hierarchically, like a tree? Fortunately, such a program does exist, and it's called "tree."

Backup all starred repositories from Github