Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Proprietary Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 26th of June 2022 08:22:48 AM Filed under
Misc
  • Microsoft Receives Backlash Over Minecraft Moderation Changes

    Ever since Minecraft's release, fans have set up servers to allow for multiplayer in the game. However, a recent update is causing concern among server moderators and players alike, as Microsoft is moving to implement its own moderation on top of the already-existing tools provided to server owners.

    For several years now, Minecraft has been split into two versions. The Java Edition allows for more freedom with modding and server hosting, while the Bedrock edition allows cross-platform multiplayer, implements microtransactions, and gives its server owners less freedom.

  • A Deep Dive into Minecraft 1.19.1's Report System

    To accomodate the chat reporting system, chat messages are now signed using the user's keypair. There is a setting under Options → Chat Settings... → Only Show Secure Chat that toggles whether messages with invalid signatures are hidden. This setting is off by default at the time of writing (1.19.1-pre1).

  • ‘3.5 million cyber security jobs will open up by 2025’ [Ed/iophk: their approach to "security" is job security (for them alone) and not actual computer security]

    Pointing out how the world is facing a major workforce shortage in the cybersecurity sector, Kate Behncken, vice- president and global head of Microsoft Philanthropies, on Friday, said that there would be 3.5 million open roles in cyber security around the world by 2025.

    Speaking at the launch of CyberShikshaa initiative, launched by Microsoft India in collaboration with ICT Academy as part of its ongoing commitment to create a robust cybersecurity ecosystem in the country, Behncken said, “The number of cyber security incidents in India have increased from 2.9 lakh in 2018 to almost 1.5 million in 2021.

  • Cisco announces plan to exit Russia and Belarus

    The networking company first made a statement on March 3, declaring that it would be halting all business operations in Russia and Belarus "for the foreseeable future." On Thursday the company released another statement, noting that it had continued to "closely monitor" the war in Ukraine and as a result, a decision had been made to "begin an orderly wind-down of our business in Russia and Belarus."

  • After years of delay, Plex replaces its desktop media player client

    Mediaphiles have had years to cope with the imminent demise of the Plex Media Player. Plans were first announced in August of 2019, right when the Plex had also released its intended replacement, the Home Theater PC app. Outrage from the crowd stopped everything in its tracks for three years, but at last, Plex is now calling time of death for PMP. Long live HTPC.

»

More in Tux Machines

Audiocasts/Shows: MPROCS, Linus Torvalds, and Linux Foundation Outsourcing to Microsoft Proprietary Software

today's howtos

  • eBPF - Understanding How It Works

    In a lot of scenarios, eBPF is not used directly but indirectly via projects like Cilium, bcc, or bpftrace which provide an abstraction on top of eBPF and do not require to write programs directly but instead offer the ability to specify intent-based definitions which are then implemented with eBPF.

  • How To Install Docker on AlmaLinux 9 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Docker on AlmaLinux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, Docker is basically a container engine that uses the Linux Kernel in order to create the containers on top of an operating system. Docker provides a portable environment for both development and production environments. You can create a container from one set of files that works anywhere else without having to worry about dependencies being different on each new server. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Docker CE on AlmaLinux 9. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.

  • How to Use tree to Show a Directory Tree in the Linux Terminal

    With the tree command on Linux, you can view your entire filesystem in a hierarchical tree-like representation. Here's how to do it. While you may use ls in the Linux terminal to display directories, what if there was a tool that could show the directory listings hierarchically, like a tree? Fortunately, such a program does exist, and it's called "tree."

  • Backup all starred repositories from Github

Shotcut 22.06 Video Editor Brings Glaxnimate Support, Keyframes Expansion, and More

Two months have passed since the release of Shotcut 22.04, and now users of this powerful video editor have a new update to enjoy. Shotcut 22.06 is here with a big new feature, namely the integration of the Glaxnimate 2D vector drawing and animation program. In the new Shotcut release, Glaxnimate is bundled within the video editor and lets you apply complex masks to your video clip via the new Mask: Draw (Glaxnimate) video filter. On top of that, there’s also a preview in the Shotcut timeline within Glaxnimate. Read more

Today in Techrights

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6