today's leftovers
-
Beginnings of more flexible encoder and I/O support
However, the moteus hardware has always been capable of more, both because the processor is a very capable one, and the exposed IO pins are relatively flexible. While looking at some future designs that incorporate even more IO options, I decided it was time to update the firmware to finally start taking advantage of that flexibility.
My goals can be broken down into two parts. First, what types of IO (input/output) to support, and second, how those inputs and outputs can be used.
-
F37 change proposal: Make Fedora CoreOS a Fedora Edition (System-Wide change
This document represents a proposed Change. As part of the Changes process, proposals are publicly announced in order to receive community feedback. This proposal will only be implemented if approved by the Fedora Engineering Steering Committee.
-
Hacker Diary: Embedded World 2022
Yesterday I went up to the Embedded World trade fair in Nuremburg, Germany. As a lone hacker, you often feel more than a little out of place when you buy chips in single unit quantities and the people you’re talking to are used to minimum order quantities of a million. But what’s heartening is how, once you ask an interesting question, even some of the suit-wearing types flip into full-on kids who like to explain the fun tech. I struck up conversations with more than a couple VPs of global chip behemoths, and they were cool.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 319 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Proprietary Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Today in Techrights
Audiocasts/Shows: MPROCS, Linus Torvalds, and Linux Foundation Outsourcing to Microsoft Proprietary Software
Recent comments
1 hour 29 min ago
14 hours 55 min ago
15 hours 6 min ago
16 hours 43 min ago
19 hours 59 min ago
20 hours 2 min ago
22 hours 6 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago