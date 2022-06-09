Accessibility is key to promoting an open society. We learn online. We bank online. Political movements are won and lost online. Most importantly, the information we access online inspires us to make a better world. When we ignore accessibility requirements, people born without sight or who lost limbs in war are restricted from online information that others enjoy. We must ensure that everyone has access to the open internet, and I am doing my part to work toward that goal by building Equalify.

Mixtile Edge 2 Kit is a mini PC/IoT edge computer powered by a Rockchip RK3568 quad-core Cortex-A55 processor coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 32GB flash that features a 12V SATA + SMBUS port that allows the insertion of a 20Ah battery pack lasting up to 12 hours for locations where power may be intermittent. [...] Software support includes Android 11 with Linux containers (Mixtile OS) like initially announced for the Blade 3 but based on customers’ feedback, I’ve read Mixtile changed their mind for the latter and now plans to make a proper Linux image without Android running in the background.

10 Fun Free and Open Source Role-Playing Games A role-playing game (RPG) is a genre of video game where the gamer controls a fictional character (or characters) that undertakes a quest in an imaginary world. RPG video games originate from tabletop or pen-and-paper RPGs, such as Rolemaster or Dungeons & Dragons — a type of game in which the players impersonate their characters by actively describing their actions and thoughts. It’s difficult to define an RPG given that modern games often contain elements from another genre. Traditional RPGs often let you improve your character as you play and interact with elements of the environment or storyline. You may have a menu-based combat system, and a central quest. There is an eligibility criteria that needs to be met to be included in this round up (see below). Let’s explore the 10 games. For each game we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, a screen shot of the game in action, together with links to relevant resources.