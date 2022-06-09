Language Selection

  • FreeBSD Quick Guide: Audio on FreeBSD

    Whether for music, communication, or notifications, audio is an important feature of many personal computer systems. In a new FreeBSD system, an audio card will need to be configured to process audio files and send them to the connected speakers. Our newest FreeBSD quick guide will walk through setting up and configuring audio, connecting a pair of headphones (including pairing Bluetooth models), and testing the system’s sound, all in under 10 minutes!

  • Speeding up autoconf with caching - Julio Merino (jmmv.dev)

    In the recent Remembering Buildtool post, I described how setting up a cache of configuration checks was an important step in Buildtool’s installation process. The goal was to avoid pointless repetitive work on every build by performing such common checks once.

    Episode 457 of BSD Now featured my post and Allan Jude wondered how much time would be saved in a bulk build of all FreeBSD packages if we could just do that same kind of caching with GNU Autoconf. And, you know what? It is indeed possible to do so. I had mentioned it en passing in my post but I guess I wasn’t clear enough, so let’s elaborate!

  • How To Put Linux On A Laptop

    Linux is an operating system that comes with different distributions like Ubuntu, Debian, and Arch Linux. Just like macOS and Windows, Linux is also a popular operating system that is installed on computers and laptops to manage the hardware of the respective machine and perform the different tasks requested by the users.

    In this guide, different ways of installing or putting the Linux operating system on a laptop have been discussed.

  • What Is cURL Command and How to Use It (With Examples)

    This article explains the curl command in Linux and how to use it with examples based on best practices.

Motion Detection with PIR and Raspberry PI: HC-SR501 wiring and Python Code

Projects involving motion detection actions require a reliable way to run their code when an object movement happens. One of the most common solutions to accomplish this task is by the HC-SR501 PIR sensor with Raspberry PI. In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how to connect and use a PIR with Raspberry PI computer boards using Python. What is a PIR A PIR (Passive InfraRed, sometimes named “PID” as “Passive Infrared Detector”) sensor is an electronic device able to measure the infrared (IR) light radiating from objects. The term passive means that the PIR module doesn’t radiate energy for detection purposes: it only detects infrared radiation emitted by or reflected from objects. It can make your project aware if a generic movement happened in its range of view, but it can’t give more information (like, for example, who, where and how many the object moved). You can find a more detailed description of how the PIR works from the following Glolab PIR page. Read more

  • How To Install Franz Messaging on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Franz Messaging on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Franz is a free messaging app that allows users to access various social media accounts. Franz centralizes all of the popular services like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and Line. You can choose to connect with whatever services right from your computer and use them. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Franz 5 on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • WordPress: Fix Updating failed. The response is not a valid JSON response - kifarunix.com

    In this tutorial, I will show you a quick fix to the command WordPress Fix Updating failed. The response is not a valid JSON response related to default Gutenberg editor. Note that I experienced this issue while adding a specific block of text on WordPress post. Whenever i tried to save the post after adding that block, it always resulted in the annoying message;

  • How to Enable Function Keys on a Toshiba Laptop

    There are usually 12 different function keys ranging from F1 to F12 that you can find on a laptop, but their uses and functionality may vary depending on which company’s laptop you are using. These function keys provide the additional benefit of using them as a shortcut, which will also save you time. So, if you own a Toshiba laptop and are now looking for how you can enable the function keys, then you need to read this article.

  • EasyOS: Boot menu in initrd when no password

    Without setting up a password, the boot time choices for no-x, rollback or file check were not presented. A password is entered at first bootup, which has the important security feature of encrypting certain folders in the working-partition. However, you may opt not to have a password, or you might not be able to. Folder encryption requires that ext4 "encrypt" feature be enabled in the partition. However, some older boot-managers, such as grub4dos version 0.4.4 (there are later versions, that I don't know about), do not recognize enhanced ext4 features such as "encrypt" and "64bit" and won't even recognize the existence of such partitions. With such an old boot-manager, you are forced to bootup without a password.

Mixtile Edge 2 Kit mini PC/IoT gateway supports an external 20Ah battery pack

Mixtile Edge 2 Kit is a mini PC/IoT edge computer powered by a Rockchip RK3568 quad-core Cortex-A55 processor coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 32GB flash that features a 12V SATA + SMBUS port that allows the insertion of a 20Ah battery pack lasting up to 12 hours for locations where power may be intermittent. [...] Software support includes Android 11 with Linux containers (Mixtile OS) like initially announced for the Blade 3 but based on customers’ feedback, I’ve read Mixtile changed their mind for the latter and now plans to make a proper Linux image without Android running in the background. Read more

An open source project that opens the internet for all

Accessibility is key to promoting an open society. We learn online. We bank online. Political movements are won and lost online. Most importantly, the information we access online inspires us to make a better world. When we ignore accessibility requirements, people born without sight or who lost limbs in war are restricted from online information that others enjoy. We must ensure that everyone has access to the open internet, and I am doing my part to work toward that goal by building Equalify. Read more

