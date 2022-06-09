Programming Leftovers
15 Open-source Physics Simulation Engine
A physics simulation engine is a custom software engine that grants developers add visual effetcs, simulate and tweak objects and enviroments accroding to the law of physics in 2D, 3D or both.
With physics engine software, developers and artists apply real-world physical properties, such as gravity and momentum, to their 2D and 3D objects rather than designing them from scratch.
FLOSS 2.0 Has Been Released [Ed: The acronym "FLOSS" is being hijacked]
When you have to deal with malware in your day job, for research purposes, or just for fun, one of the key points is to have a lab ready to be launched. Your sandbox must be properly protected and isolated to detonate your samples in a safe way but it must also be fulfilled with tools, and scripts. This toolbox is yours and will be based on your preferred tools but starting from zero is hard, that's why there are specific Linux distributions built for this purpose. The one that I use in FOR610 and for my daily investigations is REMnux[1], created and maintained by Lenny Zeltser[2]. This environment offers tons of tools that help to perform all the malware analysis steps from static analysis up to code reversing and debugging.
How to Use SSL in a Create-React-App Application
HTTPS is a must for modern applications, especially those that deal with user data. Set up HTTPS for React in just a couple of steps.
Innovation Center Visits SparkFun - News - SparkFun Electronics
The Innovation Center of St. Vrain Valley Schools seeks to transcend the traditional classroom and provides experiential opportunities that are developing today’s students into tomorrow’s leaders, innovators, and change-makers. As a part of these efforts, the Innovation Center hosts dozens of “project teams” across several focus areas that seek to complete real projects for real people alongside industry partners who provide incredible mentorship opportunities for students.
AMD Xilinx Makes Machine Vision AI Development Quick, Easy And Affordable
A host of software tools, code samples, an app store, and pre-configured Linux images make getting started surprisingly simple.
Matthias Kirschner's Web log - fsfe: Recent Readings of Ada & Zangemann [Ed: "At this reading, I also for the first time met the people from O'Reilly"... so FSFE, which uses "FSF" in the name in violation of an agreement with FSF, liaises with O'Reilly, which helped attack Free software with the "Open Source" canard]
Security Leftovers
Windows vs Linux: What's the best operating system?
The way you utilise your PC can often depend on the operating system you use as well as your level of technical knowledge. Even though most people will turn to macOS or Windows when deciding on an OS, if you want something you can customise, there's nothing better than Linux. Despite the fact that it isn’t as popular as Windows, Linux offers far more avenues for customisation than any other OS as it's built on an open source foundation. It's certainly more intimidating to the average user as a result, but it can be incredibly powerful, and rewarding, if you possess the skills to fully take advantage of it. Obviously, there are advantages and disadvantages with both systems that are useful to know before making the decision on which is best for you.
today's howtos
Raspberry Pi and Raspberry Pi Pico Projects
