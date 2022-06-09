Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
-
Fan Builds Custom Miniature IBM Model F 40% Keyboard
It uses the same buckling spring switches as an original Model F, but with a much smaller footprint.
-
Edge opportunities guide Red Hat’s evolving partnerships with GM and chipmakers - SiliconANGLE
Leading up to the start of Red Hat Summit in early May, the major news was expected to be the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux version 9 after a three-year wait.
But that script changed when Red Hat Inc. announced its In-Vehicle Operating System in partnership with General Motors Co. during the Boston event. The impact of the deal with GM was hard to miss. RHEL, as a key resource that has driven enterprise computing for over 20 years, has now become a key element in one of the most personal of use cases — the safety and performance of cars.
“This is a pivotal moment for the transportation industry and the technology industry to come together,” said Francis Chow, vice president and general manager, In-Vehicle Operating System and Edge, during a media briefing at Red Hat Summit. “It is built upon the strong heritage of RHEL.”
-
Evaluate PowerVS for a streamlined hybrid cloud environment
Move on-premises IT environments into the cloud with PowerVS and determine if PowerVM is a better option than -- or a better companion to -- the hybrid cloud.
-
Tanzu vs. OpenShift vs. Ezmeral: 3 rivals' Kubernetes offerings
Learn how container management products from VMware, Red Hat and Hewlett Packard Enterprise compare when it comes to their overall Kubernetes strategies.
-
How to approach sustainability in IT operations [Ed: Mindless, facts-free greenwashing by LF]
Sustainability has become a priority in all aspects of a business, and IT operations is no exception. To manage energy efficiency and be climate conscious, IT ops teams must look closely at where and what is using the most energy -- and a major offender is Kubernetes clusters.
But many teams don't know how to measure pod energy use or overall energy consumption.
At the Linux Foundation Open Source Summit, Huamin Chen, senior principal software engineer at Red Hat, and Chen Wang, research staff member at IBM, led a session on how to approach and implement sustainability in container environments to help cut unnecessary energy use.
-
Green software summit outlines developer best practices [Ed: More greenwashing from LF]
-
Finserv Responds To IBM z15 Mainframe With 45% Increase In Installed MIPS Since 2019
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 348 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
Windows vs Linux: What's the best operating system?
The way you utilise your PC can often depend on the operating system you use as well as your level of technical knowledge. Even though most people will turn to macOS or Windows when deciding on an OS, if you want something you can customise, there's nothing better than Linux. Despite the fact that it isn’t as popular as Windows, Linux offers far more avenues for customisation than any other OS as it's built on an open source foundation. It's certainly more intimidating to the average user as a result, but it can be incredibly powerful, and rewarding, if you possess the skills to fully take advantage of it. Obviously, there are advantages and disadvantages with both systems that are useful to know before making the decision on which is best for you.
today's howtos
Raspberry Pi and Raspberry Pi Pico Projects
Recent comments
1 hour 15 min ago
1 hour 33 min ago
1 hour 37 min ago
3 hours 21 min ago
3 hours 35 min ago
3 hours 47 min ago
6 hours 30 min ago
19 hours 55 min ago
20 hours 6 min ago
21 hours 43 min ago