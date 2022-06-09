Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 26th of June 2022 07:10:23 PM
HowTos
  • How to Install Rhythmbox 3.4.6 via PPA in Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04 | UbuntuHandbook

    Ubuntu’s default Rhythmbox music player got new release updates a few days ago. Here’s how to install it in Ubuntu via PPA.

    Rhythmbox released version v3.4.5 last month and v3.4.6 days ago after more than 2 years of development. Compare to previous Rhythmbox 34.4, Soundcloud plugin and mmkeys plugin have been removed since they are no longer work / useful. DAAP plugin now supports libdmapsharing 4 API, but no longer enabled by default.

    The new release has rewritten podcast downloader with better resume and retry, uses podcast episode GUIDs to handle episode URL changes, preserves original order of episodes in podcasts even if episodes have the same publication date. And, crossfading player backend now works much better with network streams. There are as well many bug-fixes and translation updates.

  • How to install Plex Media Server on Ubuntu 22.04

    Plex Media Server is an application that lets you store all your music, movies, TV shows, and other media files in one place – on your computer or an external hard drive connected to it.

    It means you can stream them to any device in your home (even smart TVs and gaming consoles). While Plex Media Server works excellent with Ubuntu out of the box, there are two optional steps you can take to make the installation process smoother and safer – adding the Plex repository.

    In this tutorial we’ll cover how to install Plex Media Server on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

  • How to Build an AWS EC2 Machine Images (AMI) With Packer￼

    An Amazon Machine Image (AMI) is a supported and maintained image provided by AWS that provides the information required to launch an instance. You must specify an AMI when you launch an instance. You can launch multiple instances from a single AMI when you require multiple instances with the same configuration. You can use different AMIs to launch instances when you require instances with different configurations.

  • How To Install Mirage on Debian 11 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Mirage on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Mirage is a fast and simple GTK+ image viewer. Mirage is ideal for users who wish to keep their computers lean while still having a clean image viewer. It is an excellent option to consider.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Mirage image viewer on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

  • Access GNOME Shell's Advanced Settings Easily - OMG! Ubuntu!

    Are there parts of the GNOME Shell UI you wish you could configure and customise?

    If so, check out the Shell Configurator GNOME extension, recently updated to support GNOME 42.

    This free, open source add-on makes it incredibly easy to access GNOME Shell’s advanced backend settings without needing to use the command line or a tool like dconf-editor.

    You get a clean, organised design with fully searchable settings that are clearly labelled so that you know turning which toggle does what.

Linux Mint: The Beginner-Friendly Linux Operating System for Everyone

This article contains all the necessary information you need for Linux Mint and helps you to learn and make a wise decision on your journey with this operating system. Read more

Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

  • Fan Builds Custom Miniature IBM Model F 40% Keyboard

    It uses the same buckling spring switches as an original Model F, but with a much smaller footprint.

  • Edge opportunities guide Red Hat’s evolving partnerships with GM and chipmakers - SiliconANGLE

    Leading up to the start of Red Hat Summit in early May, the major news was expected to be the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux version 9 after a three-year wait. But that script changed when Red Hat Inc. announced its In-Vehicle Operating System in partnership with General Motors Co. during the Boston event. The impact of the deal with GM was hard to miss. RHEL, as a key resource that has driven enterprise computing for over 20 years, has now become a key element in one of the most personal of use cases — the safety and performance of cars. “This is a pivotal moment for the transportation industry and the technology industry to come together,” said Francis Chow, vice president and general manager, In-Vehicle Operating System and Edge, during a media briefing at Red Hat Summit. “It is built upon the strong heritage of RHEL.”

  • Evaluate PowerVS for a streamlined hybrid cloud environment

    Move on-premises IT environments into the cloud with PowerVS and determine if PowerVM is a better option than -- or a better companion to -- the hybrid cloud.

  • Tanzu vs. OpenShift vs. Ezmeral: 3 rivals' Kubernetes offerings

    Learn how container management products from VMware, Red Hat and Hewlett Packard Enterprise compare when it comes to their overall Kubernetes strategies.

  • How to approach sustainability in IT operations [Ed: Mindless, facts-free greenwashing by LF]

    Sustainability has become a priority in all aspects of a business, and IT operations is no exception. To manage energy efficiency and be climate conscious, IT ops teams must look closely at where and what is using the most energy -- and a major offender is Kubernetes clusters. But many teams don't know how to measure pod energy use or overall energy consumption. At the Linux Foundation Open Source Summit, Huamin Chen, senior principal software engineer at Red Hat, and Chen Wang, research staff member at IBM, led a session on how to approach and implement sustainability in container environments to help cut unnecessary energy use.

  • Green software summit outlines developer best practices [Ed: More greenwashing from LF]
  • Finserv Responds To IBM z15 Mainframe With 45% Increase In Installed MIPS Since 2019

