today's howtos How to Install Rhythmbox 3.4.6 via PPA in Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04 | UbuntuHandbook Ubuntu’s default Rhythmbox music player got new release updates a few days ago. Here’s how to install it in Ubuntu via PPA. Rhythmbox released version v3.4.5 last month and v3.4.6 days ago after more than 2 years of development. Compare to previous Rhythmbox 34.4, Soundcloud plugin and mmkeys plugin have been removed since they are no longer work / useful. DAAP plugin now supports libdmapsharing 4 API, but no longer enabled by default. The new release has rewritten podcast downloader with better resume and retry, uses podcast episode GUIDs to handle episode URL changes, preserves original order of episodes in podcasts even if episodes have the same publication date. And, crossfading player backend now works much better with network streams. There are as well many bug-fixes and translation updates.

How to install Plex Media Server on Ubuntu 22.04 Plex Media Server is an application that lets you store all your music, movies, TV shows, and other media files in one place – on your computer or an external hard drive connected to it. It means you can stream them to any device in your home (even smart TVs and gaming consoles). While Plex Media Server works excellent with Ubuntu out of the box, there are two optional steps you can take to make the installation process smoother and safer – adding the Plex repository. In this tutorial we’ll cover how to install Plex Media Server on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

How to Build an AWS EC2 Machine Images (AMI) With Packer￼ An Amazon Machine Image (AMI) is a supported and maintained image provided by AWS that provides the information required to launch an instance. You must specify an AMI when you launch an instance. You can launch multiple instances from a single AMI when you require multiple instances with the same configuration. You can use different AMIs to launch instances when you require instances with different configurations.

How To Install Mirage on Debian 11 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Mirage on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Mirage is a fast and simple GTK+ image viewer. Mirage is ideal for users who wish to keep their computers lean while still having a clean image viewer. It is an excellent option to consider. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Mirage image viewer on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

Access GNOME Shell's Advanced Settings Easily - OMG! Ubuntu! Are there parts of the GNOME Shell UI you wish you could configure and customise? If so, check out the Shell Configurator GNOME extension, recently updated to support GNOME 42. This free, open source add-on makes it incredibly easy to access GNOME Shell’s advanced backend settings without needing to use the command line or a tool like dconf-editor. You get a clean, organised design with fully searchable settings that are clearly labelled so that you know turning which toggle does what.

Linux Mint: The Beginner-Friendly Linux Operating System for Everyone This article contains all the necessary information you need for Linux Mint and helps you to learn and make a wise decision on your journey with this operating system.